DES MOINES — Wilton High School's Jordan Dusenberry briefly lost track of how much time was left in the third period and stopped riding.

Then, one of the photographers through the Iowa High School Athletic Association had to take his photo a handful of times.

"Those our fun (mistakes) we don't fret," Beavers coach Gabe Boorn said. "We couldn't take the picture, but we'll take the picture later, the one on top of the podium."

He's two victories away from that happening.

Dusenberry triumphed over Waterloo Columbus' Gavin Reed 5-1 in a Class 1A 132 pound quarterfinal on Thursday morning to advance to his first ever semifinal inside Wells Fargo Arena.

"I feel like I'm ready," Dusenberry said. "I had some more confidence coming in. I just knew what I had do to."

Third-ranked Wilton grabbed semis spots and sits in third place with 68 points behind Don Bosco (87) and Nashua-Plainfield (74). The top-ranked Dons went on a tear with class-high five semifinalists and the Huskies had four reach the semis.

Alburnett, fourth with 62 points, also snared four semifinalists.

The Beavers' two guys on the backside to start the session were eliminated and they have four on the consolation side. Don Bosco, Nashua-Plainfield and Alburnett each have four in Friday's bloodround.

"We're still in the hunt and we'll regroup this afternoon," Boorn said. "There's some great teams in the top-four, five. We might need a little help from some of the other teams to take a few guys out.

"We take of ourselves, the team will take care of itself."

Dusenberry matched up with Reed in last year's seventh place match at 120 and dropped a 7-1 verdict. The Wilton sophomore avenged the setback at the Nashua tournament over two months ago with a 3-1 victory.

Quite the difference in a calendar year.

"I was feeling real happy at the end," Dusenberry said. "Very rewarding."

His first state tourney last season featured a loss in the first round, then winning three straight on the backside of the bracket before two more losses capped the week and an eighth place medal.

Dusenberry bulked up to 132 and now gets a shot at two-time state champion and three-time finalist Gable Porter of Underwood in the semis.

"I worked hard all summer long," Dusenberry said. "It was a lot of strength training, eating and drinking right."

Wilton senior Kaden Shirk scored a 9-0 major decision win over Don Bosco's Landon Fernandez to advance to his first semis. It marks the first time Shirk has placed while wrestling in over a decade.

To be exact, his Super PeeWee days.

"Didn't like (wrestling) until my freshman year," Shirk said. "This year, I've been doing extra practices."

Kaden's younger brother, Mason, also recorded a major decision in the quarters and in his first year of varsity wrestling, goes to the semifinals. The two of them will face double digit seeds on Friday.

Kaden couldn't be more proud.

"We're both having a lot of fun," he said. "Neither one of us want to quit first."

Gabriel Brisker (120) marched to the semifinals with a 3-1 for the Beavers. Austin Etzel (113), Brody Brisker (126), Trae Hagen (138) and Alexander Kaufmann (285) all dropped quarterfinal matches.

"I know the mindset of those individuals and what we'll come back with tomorrow," Boorn said.

Louisa-Muscatine senior Spencer Kessel went to work quickly with a first period pin over AHSTW's to claim his spot in the 220 semis and face top-ranked Jared Thiry of Don Bosco.

Admittedly, Kessel didn't believe he'd get to this point.

"It is a good accomplishment for me," he said. "Once I started beating ranked kids at tournaments, I knew I'm good enough."

One of the primary reasons Kessel decided to wrestle was for his teammates. He mentioned how they played football for him and he returned the favor by stepping onto the mat.

Now, he's one win away from a state title shot. He'll be the second family member on his dad's side to medal at state.

"My dad is obviously very proud of me and that's one thing I like," Kessel said.

Durant's two qualifiers in Kadyn Krakilo (160) and Nolan DeLong (285) lost in the second round consolation round, while Wapello's Codder Malcolm (106) also went one-and-done on Thursday.

Indians' junior Zach Harbison (138) stayed alive to hit the third round of wrestlebacks before getting pinned in the second period to end his tournament.

Photos: IHSAA Class 1A wrestling tournament Day Two