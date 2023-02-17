DES MOINES — It wasn't pretty. It wasn't a match that set the roof on fire. It was another 1-0 result.

Time and time again, Assumption High School's Derrick Bass has wrestled this new style of winning the ties, being tough on top and just finding a way.

"These past three years, learning how to wrestle with the injury," Bass said. "Stuff I was doing growing up, not going to work anymore."

He's found a way to the place he always envisioned he'd be.

Bass secured a 1-0 win for the second straight match, this one over South Tama's Amare Chavez in the Class 2A 126-pound semifinal Friday inside Wells Fargo Arena.

"Been dreaming about it for as long as I can remember," Bass said. "Feels great to finally get to the big stage and show people what I am capable of."

For the first time in his career, the Knights senior is one win away from his first state championship. A three-time place-winner will face a familiar foe in Mount Vernon freshman Jace Jaspers.

Bass is 2-0 against Jaspers with a 6-3 triumph in mid-December and a 3-1 victory in the 2A regional dual final.

"Just wrestle my style and not make it bigger than what it is," Bass said.

The ride that Bass took to get to Saturday night is a wild one.

A shoulder injury that has required multiple surgeries and one more is on the way after the season. Medically forfeiting out of state tournament matches. Not wrestling a couple tournaments the last two years.

Now, he's close to a gold medal.

"He deserves it," Assumption coach Sonny Alvarez said. "It would be real easy for a weaker kid to get down. He hasn't been down. He's had that mentality, we're going match-by-match and it is paying off."

Bass escaped in the second period to lead 1-0 and Chavez chose down to start the third period. Bass, like he did in the quarterfinals versus Algona's Barrett Morgan, rode him out for a period.

Yet Chavez was willing to roll around.

There were a couple instances where Bass was nearly reversed in a scramble, but came out still on top of Chavez and on the scoreboard.

"The nerves are gonna get to me right there, but I wrestle with Cadyn Wild in the room all the time," Bass said."He's a big scramble guy and he's gotten me better at that. I was more comfortable than I'd usually be."

With 29 seconds left, Bass took injury time to adjust his brace and temporarily stop some soreness.

Bass pointed one finger to the air while having his arm raised in victory, then shared an embrace with his dad and Knights assistant coach Marcus Bass. He got hugs and high-fives in the tunnel.

"Everything I had left in the tank, I had to go do it," Bass said. "Throw all my attacks out there, I've been holding back every year. Throw it out there, leave everything on the mat tomorrow night."

Bass' teammate, fellow senior Michael Macias, dropped his semifinal match.

Osage's top-ranked and unbeaten 145-pounder Tucker Stangel scored three takedowns and dealt Macias his second loss of the season with a 7-2 decision.

Stangel scored two takedowns in the first and one near the end of the third. It was the first time Macias has lost since Battle of Waterloo to Waverly-Shell Rock's Bas Diaz.

"Tucker is a tough kid and kudos to Osage coaching staff," Alvarez said. "Tucker came out ready to roll and he didn't let off the gas pedal. We got to get to our attacks."

Macias drops to the consolation semifinals where he will be joined Wild. The Knights' 132-sophomore pounder trailed Independence's Kaden Kremer before sticking him in the second period.

Then in an all-Mississippi Athletic Conference consolation quarterfinal, Wild clipped Central DeWitt's Royce Butt 1-0 to stay alive for third.

Butt won his bloodround match 5-1 to put himself on the podium for the first time.

Two area semifinalists fell one match short of a state championship.

West Liberty's Colin Cassady gave up a takedown and was turned twice in the opening two minutes in and eventually fell to Atlantic's Aiden Smith by an 11-2 major decision.

Columbus' Russel Coil's magical run for a state championship ended with a 3-2 heartbreaker to Dike-New Hartford's Wil Textor. A pair of double digit seeds, Textor secured the match-sealing takedown on the edge in the third period.

Photos: IHSAA Class 2A wrestling tournament Day Three