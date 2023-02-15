DES MOINES — It was not the start Columbus/Winfield-Mt. Union's wrestling team envisioned on Wednesday afternoon.

It lost its first three opening round matches and was one match away from having all five of its qualifiers fall to the wrestlebacks.

Until the Wildcats' captain took the mat.

Heavyweight Russel Coil used a third period escape and takedown to pull off a 5-2 upset over second-seeded Sam Gravert of Central DeWitt in the second round inside Wells Fargo Arena.

"I dug deep," Coil said. "I knew I could beat these good kids. It feels amazing. We got a big board in our room, it has black and red names on it. If your name is black, you just made it; if your name is red, you placed.

"My goal all season has been to be that red name."

Columbus' junior in his first career state tournament went from seeded 18th to one win away from a guaranteed spot on the podium. He'll face Trent Cakerice of Aplington-Parkersburg/Grundy Center in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

Not too shabby.

"You can never expect anything, but I knew that if I wrestled by hardest, I would," Coil said of moving into the quarterfinals.

In both of his wins, he needed third period magic.

Coil trailed 3-2 against Sean May of BCLUW-South Hardin and in the final minute, shot in on a double leg and converted the takedown followed by a rideout to secure the victory.

It was 2-2 tie versus Gravert after four minutes, then Coil got out and when the former tried a headlock, the latter was able to fend off it and proceed to ice that match.

"I just really tried to work through that," Coil said.

Wildcats coach Andy Milder admitted that Coil saw his teammates falter early and didn't want to continue the setbacks.

"He's our leader," Milder said. "He's going to fight for his teammates. Somebody has to bring us back up and Russel has done that all year."

Coil has been routinely ranked inside the top-12 by IAwrestle, but a turning point in his season was when he dropped a 9-5 decision to Albia's Paul Ballard in a quadrangular in Fairfield.

At the time, Coil was ranked in the top-10. He let the number next to his name get in his head.

"I knew from there that I had to keep working in the room," Coil said. "I know I got a lot to prove to myself. That really turned my season around. You can't be a showboat, you got to be humble and you have to know your place."

Since that loss, he fell in sudden victory at the Centerville Big Red Invite in a round robin bracket and loss his district final by pin in 10 seconds.

Every one of his victories have either been by pin or forfeit.

"He's got some good quickness we haven't showed yet," Milder said.

Assumption put three in the quarterfinals in Derrick Bass (126), Cadyn Wild (132) and Michael Macias (145). Bass and Macias won by decision while Wild triumphed with a 14-4 major decision.

South Tama's McCael Bear scored first and it shocked Wild.

"I'm not used to that happening," Wild said. "Once I started getting back to my offense, I felt fine."

From that moment on, the Knights' sophomore flipped a switch.

He got to his offense and tilts more often and recorded a victory to set up a top-six matchup between him and Glenwood's Matthew Beem in the quarterfinals.

Still, Assumption coach Sonny Alvarez didn't feel it was Wild's best match.

"If he's wrestling that first match like that with jitters, it is scary what he is going to do," Alvarez said. "He needs to wrestle his style."

Wild has been wrestling since second grade and really took a passion for it. Since taking sixth at Bob Lueders, Wild has won five straight contested matches by bonus points.

"I just started to realize I am better than most people I wrestle," Wild said.

West Liberty's Colin Cassady (113) and Central DeWitt's Royce Butt (132) won their second round matches by decision and moved into the quarters.

Gravert wasn't the only local seeded wrestler that fell to the wrestlebacks. West Liberty's Josh Zeman (152) fell 6-3 and Drake Collins (170) lost 3-2 in ultimate tiebreaker.

Photos: IHSAA Class 2A wrestling tournament Day One