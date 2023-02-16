DES MOINES — Sometimes, you need a break.

That's what Bettendorf High School senior Elijah Mendoza did two years ago as a sophomore. He worked out with its wrestling team, but did not compete.

"We liked him in there as much as he could," Bulldogs coach Dan Knight said. "When you lace the shoes, you learn a lot."

Fast forward to Mendoza's senior year and he's not only competing at a high level, but two wins away from reaching the pinnacle of Iowa high school wrestling.

The Bettendorf 152 pounder triumphed 6-3 over Iowa City West's Kyler Scranton in the Class 3A quarterfinals to claim his spot in the final four on Thursday night inside Wells Fargo Arena.

"Put a lot of work in the past couple of years," Mendoza said. "I have the most confidence this year than any other year. Just knowing I got a good team to back me up and push me in the room."

He didn't get out of districts his freshman year and lost in the bloodround last winter. Confidence has been the primary reason he has built a 32-9 record and a date with top-seed and unbeaten Jacob Helgeson of Johnston.

"Having more mat time, that was a big part," Mendoza said. "I devoted a lot of time (to wrestling) this year and it is really paying off."

The Bulldogs remain in third place in the 3A team race for the second straight day at 77.5 points, 10 behind Southeast Polk. Waverly-Shell Rock, with six in the semis, has started to pull away with 101 points.

Linn-Mar (73), Johnston (66.5), Ankeny (65.5), Ankeny Centennial (65.5) and Iowa City High (63) are all within striking distance of a trophy. Bettendorf has eight of its 14 guys still alive.

"You make up for the points that we're potentially going to miss, but we're going to get them back on the back side," Knight said.

Once upon a time, Mendoza was briefly a Davenport North kid in kindergarten, but then has been in the Bettendorf school district since first grade.

The Wartburg College football recruit always loved wrestling and even with his future decided, he has always had a passion for the mat.

"Just ramped it up for my last couple years," Mendoza said.

A takedown in the second period iced the victory over Scranton. In two wins, Mendoza has controlled the match from the initial whistle to the end.

"Any time you win big matches, it gives you confidence," Knight said.

The Bulldogs put a metro-best four in the semifinals, with Jake Knight (113), TJ Koester (120) and Jayce Luna (132) joining Mendoza. It is Koester's second straight trip while Luna and Knight make their first.

Those three recorded major decision triumphs. Koester, two wins away from his second straight state title, beat Pleasant Valley's Carter Siebel for the fourth time this year.

Cody Trevino (126), Lincoln Jipp (138) and Tycho Carmichael (145) dropped their quarterfinal matches for the Bulldogs.

Trevino got put on his back against Southeast Polk's Maximus Riggins and eventually lost 9-4. Jipp was pinned in the second period and Carmichael gave up a third-period reversal that sealed his 4-1 setback.

"We have a lot of younger guys so they're going to learn and grow," Mendoza said.

North Scott's Ayden Golden continued his run as a double-digit seed into the semifinals with a 13-7 triumph over fourth-seeded Nate Bierma of West Des Moines Valley at 126.

The Lancers' senior has guaranteed himself a spot on the podium and faces top seed Cale Seaton of Iowa City High in the semis.

"Lately, really offensive and attacking and it has carried over to this week," North Scott coach Drew Kelly. "He's had some huge wins. He's got good hips, he can work himself out of trouble pretty well."

Despite North Scott going 1-2 in the quarters with Seth Madden (170) and Iowa State football recruit AJ Petersen (195) losing, it has three others who won twice Thursday to reach the bloodround.

Dylan Marti (160), Jace Tippet (182) and David Borchers (285) are one win from placing.

"It is challenging anytime you take a loss here," Kelly said. "Happy for those guys to put them in that position. They're wrestling well; can't look too far ahead in this tournament."

Pleasant Valley's Caden McDermott recorded a 9-2 victory in the 170 quarterfinals and gets a bout with Dallas Center-Grimes' Jacob Fistler on Friday.

McDermott, the No. 1 ranked wrestler at his weight, is attempting to get to the finals for the second straight season. Fistler beat Madden to stop a potential meeting between two MAC foes for the third time.

"I'm just hunting for that Saturday night and prove I can be a state champ," McDermott said. "You got to beat the best to be the best."

The Spartans went 1-4 in the quarters. To go along with Siebel faltering, Duncan Harn (132), Rusty VanWetzinga (220) and Joey VanWetzinga (285) all lost. Rusty fell 4-2 in a tiebreaker.

PV's Holden Willett (138) and Jack Miller (152) won twice on the consolation side to hit the bloodround. Muscatine's Evan Franke lost his quarterfinal match at 195.

Photos: IHSAA Class 3A wrestling tournament Day Two