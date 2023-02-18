DES MOINES — Bettendorf High School's Jake Knight needed 5 minutes, 45 seconds.

Pleasant Valley's Caden McDermott melted off 8:13.

The time — and weight class — are the only differences between the two on Saturday night.

Knight scored the match-sealing takedown with 15 seconds left on Fort Dodge's Dru Ayala to triumph 6-4 in the Class 3A 113 pound final in front of a packed house at Wells Fargo Arena.

"I dug deep and got it done," Knight said. "Just keep my hand down and not fall for his stuff. Just be humble, let your wrestling speak for itself."

McDermott, runner-up at 170 last season, edged Lewis Central's Braylon Kammrad 3-2 in ultimate tiebreaker to make up for lost time and claim his first ever state wrestling championship.

"I had that second place in the back of my mind, knew I had a shot this year and I was going to get it done," McDermott said. "This feeling right now is amazing."

It was part of a banner night for the Mississippi Athletic Conference.

For the second time in three seasons, one of the largest conferences in Eastern Iowa is leaving the state capital with a trifecta of state champions. It is the first time since 2016 the the three are from different schools.

That season, Bettendorf's Jack Wagner, North Scott's Wyatt Wriedt and Assumption's Matthew Randone all walked out with gold medals.

"It is pretty awesome to have us Quad-City boys come out on top," McDermott said. "It gives us more respect."

Knight was in a scramble with Ayala late in the final two minutes, but held on to Ayala's leg to avoid getting taken down.

That same scramble, Knight recorded the takedown to lead by two and the final rideout sealed it.

Bettendorf, for the second consecutive season, have a freshman state champ. And that freshman beat Ayala on the biggest stage.

"He knows I'm a good scrambler and he don't want to shoot on me," Knight said. "Just had to trust my defense. Keep calm and collected."

Bulldogs coach Dan Knight, Jake's dad, had tears welling in his eyes afterwards.

"Words don't express," Coach Knight said. "He finds a way to win matches. Some kids, that's not a coachable thing. If somebody is is ever going to be comfortable finals night as a freshman, it is going to be him.

"We're going to be happy with this one."

Ayala clipped Knight at the Dan Gable Donnybrook quarterfinals 6-4, then Knight returned the favor at Battle of Waterloo with a 3-1 victory.

This one, was the same score at Donnybrook but a different winner.

Ayala scored first, then Knight escaped twice to tie it at two. Ayala escaped to make it 3-2 in the third. Knight capitalized on a single leg for a 4-3 lead and let Ayala up to square it at 4-4.

Knight's winning two points, his dad credited a West Delaware scrambling camp Jake went to in elementary school. The father-son duo hugged it on the mat and shared an embrace in the tunnel.

"The more he does that, he's good at that," Coach Knight said. "He was just there (at the camp) to watch and they needed an extra partner. He went out there and he's been that type of kid ever since."

Bettendorf claimed its first team trophy at the traditional tournament for the first time in eight years, when it finished runner-up. It brought its entire lineup in Des Moines and ended up with 149 total points to place third.

The good news?

All but 27 of those points will return for 2024.

"If you take your whole team, you think you have a little bit of an advantage," Coach Knight said. "All the guys, they wrestled really well. We got work to do, we got to get better.

"We're not where we want to be quite yet."

McDermott wrestled several duals up at 182 pounds and got to wrestle stronger kids on a semi-consistent basis. PV coach Jacob Larsen admitted it was a move to benefit the team.

Guess it worked out individually, too.

"It does give you that difference, it presents some other challenges," Larsen said. "I wasn't planning for that, but it worked out on its own end."

Against Kammrad, a Northern Iowa football recruit, there was an exchange of escapes in regulation and also in tiebreakers after a scoreless 60-second sudden victory period.

Since McDermott scored first, he got the chance to go bottom and end the match with an escape.

"I'm going to miss wrestling, but definitely not going to miss that," McDermott said.

There was 17 seconds left on the clock when McDermott got out. He put his arms out, held up one finger and was mobbed by his teammates in the tunnel.

An all-state honoree in baseball and football, his only loss was to Class 2A 170 champion Nick Fox of Osage. A year after losing by technical fall, McDermott finally was on top of the podium.

That No. 1 seed and No. 1 ranking held firm all year long. He allowed just seven takedowns all year.

"To win big matches, I knew I was going to have to be better on my feet," McDermott said. "My conditioning is good enough to go through those matches. I wasn't going to let anyone take that freaking hat or that big paper I'm going to get."