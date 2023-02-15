DES MOINES — His shot defense is vastly improved. His quickness sneaks up on you. His methods are better.

The difference between the 2021-22 and 22-23 version of Muscatine High School's Evan Franke aren't just in results, but in mindset.

"I just did smarter things," Franke said. "This whole offseason has been working on new moves, but also when to hit certain moves (and) not force things."

After having an 0-2 day at the Class 3A state tournament last winter, Franke gets to wrestle at bare minimum two more days.

The junior claimed a hard-fought 5-3 second round triumph over Johnston's Kolby Gibbons in the second round of the 195 pound bracket on Wednesday night and advance to his first career quarterfinal inside Wells Fargo Arena.

"I didn't know what to expect, there's a lot of good guys down here," Franke said.

It was part of a banner day for the Mississippi Athletic Conference in the largest classification as four of the eight teams in 3A will grapple on the championship side of the bracket.

Bettendorf leads the bunch with seven, Pleasant Valley added five and North Scott registered three.

Franke, though, is the lone Muskie to get to this point. His teammate Kam Evans (220) dropped his first round match.

"I got pride, but I have to represent all my buddies that didn't qualify," Franke said.

There have been obstacles that Franke overcame through the season.

He missed the last two-to-three games of the Muscatine football season with an injury that forced him to miss some practices within the first month. He got hurt in a loss to Dubuque Hempstead's Joseph Lewis a month ago.

"He's the one in the room all summer long," Muskie coach Scott Mauck said. "He loves the sport."

Franke wrestled his ninth match down at 195 on Wednesday after earning a first round bye. Up until the MAC championships, he was up at 220.

Self-identified as a lover of food, the cut down to 195 was far from difficult.

"When I looked at all the guys in (the) MAC, the main goal was to get good seeding for state," Franke said. "As long as I had the right amount of calories, I could put (anything) in my body."

Against Gibbons, Franke notched a pair of takedowns and iced it with a single leg on the edge in the third. Gibbons kept coming at him in the third and each shot he took was defended.

An area that Mauck and Franke concur is much improved from the start of his prep career.

"He really started developing some good patience," Mauck said. "He's gotten better on his feet, making sure he gets his hips back."

The Bulldogs sit in third place at 43.5 points, trailing Waverly-Shell Rock (55.5) and Southeast Polk (54) after two rounds. Carlisle came out firing and sit in fourth with 40 points while Ankeny (39.5) and Linn-Mar (39) make it a very tight top of the leaderboard.

It was a dead even split for Bettendorf has seven of its qualifiers advanced to the quarters and the other seven will wrestleback to stay alive.

"It is something with the level of competition," Bettendorf coach Dan Knight said. "We didn't get any upsets. Overall, I think we wrestled good."

Jake Knight (113), TJ Koester (120) and Jayce Luna (132) notched bonus point wins for the Bulldogs in the second round. Cody Trevino (126), Lincoln Jipp (138), Tycho Carmichael (145) and Elijah Mendoza (152) won by decision to advance.

There were opportunities for bonus points throughout the Bulldogs 14 state participants, but only a handful came through.

"We're in the race, we haven't shot ourselves in the foot," Coach Knight said.

Four days after winning a district title on his home turf, North Scott's Ayden Golden moved into the quarters as the 12th seed at 126. He avenged one of his losses in the second round to Fort Dodge's Kane Butrick.

At the Council Bluffs Classic two months ago, Butrick won by major decision 15-2.

"I know I can easily get that win," Golden said. "He was going to go in there thinking he's got an easy match. Confidence is the number one thing."

Golden trailed 2-0 after one period, then turned Butrick for three back points in the second. He added an escape and takedown in the third to seal the triumph.

Teammates Seth Madden (170) and AJ Petersen (195) join Golden in the quarterfinals.

"I already got my confidence up," Golden said. "Biggest tournament of the year and I'm excited to finish it off."

Pleasant Valley's Carter Siebel (120) needed sudden victory to prevail and Duncan Harn (132) used a third period rideout to get into the quarterfinals. The Spartans' Caden McDermott (170), Rusty and Joey VanWetzinga (220, 285 respectively) also won to get into the next round.

They had two second round losses in tiebreaker-two.

"They got the job done," PV coach Jacob Larsen said of his quarter-finalists. "You got to take it as it comes. That cliche is you got to keep rolling, building through the tournament."