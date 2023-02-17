DES MOINES — It has been a move in the arsenal of Pleasant Valley High School's Caden McDermott since he started wrestling.

A simple headlock.

"I actually pinned Coach Larsen with it," McDermott said.

Did he, Coach Jake Larsen?

"I think time ran out," Larsen joked. "Sometimes when you have stuff like that, you have fun with it and pull the trigger."

Trigger = pulled.

Win = claimed.

McDermott, the Spartans' 170 pound senior, is in his second straight state title match after a 7-5 triumph over Dallas Center-Grimes' Jacob Fistler in the semifinals inside Wells Fargo Arena.

"It is my turn this Saturday night," McDermott said. "I went out there believing (I can beat him) and I did."

A year ago, McDermott was outside the top-eight seeds and reached the final before getting man-handled by Iowa State University recruit Tate Naaktgeboren of Linn-Mar 17-1 in just over three minutes.

He was the underdog then. Now, he feels like the favorite.

"I want it bad," McDermott said. "See myself as No. 1, seeing that these people think I can be No. 1 and I want to go out and prove that they were right."

Fistler was strong on top, something McDermott and Larsen watched on film and saw live when the Mustangs' senior turned North Scott's Seth Madden in the quarterfinals 24 hours ago.

So when McDermott went down in the third period leading 5-2 off his go-to headlock for two plus three back points, Larsen's heart pressure went up.

"He gutted it out," Larsen said. "You don't have to wrestle a perfect match, you just have to do your best."

Fistler rode him out for the entire two minutes and tried to turn him a couple times for back points, but to no avail. The two exchanged reversals in a sequence in the final 45 seconds.

McDermott avoided a third stall call and clinched a meeting with Lewis Central's Braylon Kammrad on Saturday night.

"I'm not letting anyone take this from me," McDermott said. "I'm ready."

Being an all-state player in football and baseball, McDermott now has the chance to add wrestling to his list. With a baseball season still to go this summer, he's putting together an impressive resume.

One that Larsen is quite sure will be talked about in the halls of PV for years to come.

"I'm glad he got to take the hard road, I think it is the best one," Larsen said. "Now, he's got to seize the moment."

Bettendorf's Jake Knight becomes the second freshman in a row donning a black and gold singlet to reach a state final. He triumphed 2-1 over Bondurant Farrar's Connor Fiser.

It was 1-1 on a pair of escapes, then Fiser got dinged for having his shoe come off and it was a penalty point in favor of Knight.

Over the final half-minute, Knight held on and gets a rematch with Fort Dodge's Dru Ayala in the 113 finals.

"(Fiser's) whole goal was to slow me down and did a pretty good job of it," Knight said. "I wanted this rematch the entire season after he beat me (at Donnybrook)."

His father and Bettendorf coach Dan Knight was proud of his son afterwards.

"He's put in the time from being a little kid," Coach Knight said. "He is not your average freshman."

The Bulldogs suffered three losses in the semis and two of them went down to the wire.

Defending state champ at 106, TJ Koester, dropped a 13-10 heartbreaker at 120 to Indianola's Bowen Downey. Downey was up 9-2 at one point in the second before Koester began to charge back.

Five takedowns brought it to three, but Koester couldn't get Downey on his back.

"Hats off to TJ, he never threw in the towel," Coach Knight said.

At 132, Jayce Luna fell to Linn-Mar's Brayden Parke 4-3 in TB2. Near the end of sudden victory, Parke was awarded a pin, but the official waved it off to send the match into rideouts.

Luna did not get up in his 30 seconds, Parke did and fended off Luna's attacks for the win.

"You can't fault those kids, they gave it all they had," Coach Knight said.

Bettendorf's Elijah Mendoza (152) fell 7-0 to Johnston's unbeaten Jacob Helgeson. The Bulldogs sit in fourth place in the 3A team race with 111.5 points, one-half a point behind Southeast Polk (112).

Waverly-Shell Rock maintains the lead with 152 points, but with four in the finals, Linn-Mar roared into second at 124 points.

Bettendorf has six guys alive for third and Jorden Roberts (160) going for seventh. Cody Trevino (126), Lincoln Jipp (138) and Tycho Carmichael (145) each went 2-0 on the backside.

"It is going to be a fight," Coach Knight said. "Tomorrow, that first (consolation) round, it is big. Hope for the best."

North Scott's Ayden Golden (126) fell to Iowa City High's Cale Seaton by 14-5 major decision in the 126 semis. The Lancers have Seth Madden (170) and AJ Petersen (195) in the consolation semifinals.

PV's Duncan Harn (132) and Rusty VanWetzinga (220) each won two matches on the backside to reach the consolation semis. Joey VanWetzinga (285) will wrestle for seventh.

Muscatine's Evan Franke (195) will wrestle for seventh.

Photos: IHSAA Class 3A wrestling tournament Day Three