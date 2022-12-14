Iowa Pacesetter: Bettendorf's Luna putting together sensational résumé

Winning has never been a problem for Jayce Luna.

In his first two years of wrestling at Bettendorf High School, he amassed 51 wins. He sits at 60 wins with a week until Christmas break.

Beating some of the top-tier guys at his weight, however, has been a hurdle he struggled to clear.

"I got to wrestle to win, rather than to not lose," Luna said.

That's been evident as of late.

Luna, this week's Iowa Pacesetter, has pieced together potentially one of the strongest résumés in the state at 132 pounds, beating three top-five wrestlers and sitting at No. 1 in the weight class by IAwrestle.

"I've known for years that I've been one of the top guys in the state," Luna said. "It was a matter of believing in myself."

The Dan Gable Donnybrook, in its second year of being an early-season tournament gauntlet, is where Luna broke out.

In the quarterfinals, he triumphed 7-2 over last year's state champ at 120 in Waukee Northwest's Carter Freeman. He matched up with a familiar foe in Iowa City High's Kael Kurtz in the semifinals.

Kurtz went up 4-0 and Luna rallied to get into the championship match by winning 8-6.

"I think some signature wins always does wonders for confidence," Bulldogs coach Dan Knight said. "He kept his composure, he didn't panic. I think that was a blessing in disguise because it forced him to have that fast pace."

It was a small taste of revenge for Luna, who lost to Kurtz at the district meet last winter 4-3 in a tiebreaker decision. It was a match that epitomized his new-found attitude of wrestling to win, rather than not to lose.

Luna's lone loss this season is to Chicago Mt. Carmel's Sergio Lemley, the No. 2 wrestler at 132 per MatScouts and a University of Michigan recruit, in the Donnybrook finals.

"As long as I stay loose and wrestle my match, I know what I'm capable of and I know people believe in me, I'm going to wrestle a lot better," Luna said.

Wrestling has been in Luna's life for as long as he can remember.

His mother's side of the family was heavily into the sport and his uncle, former North Scott High School wrestler Jason Blocker, played a big role in teaching him the sport.

"They always taught me to work hard in the room, pay attention to your coaches," Luna said.

When he first started, Luna admitted he wasn't very good. It wasn't until third grade when he picked up more wins and really began to find his passion in the sport.

It is noticeable in the room how much he loves wrestling.

"He's turned into a leader," Knight said. "He does everything right. Mentally, he is mature."

Luna is a two-time state medalist, finishing seventh at 120 as a freshman and repeating the finish at 126 his sophomore year. He left Wells Fargo Arena both times feeling upset.

He "wasn't satisfied" after winning 23 matches in 2021 and stated he "crapped the bed" at state that completed a 38-6 record in 2022.

"I'm ready to prove myself," Luna added. "I always knew I wasn't a seventh-place wrestler."

Luna decided to not play baseball over the summer and instead focused on wrestling. He joined the Sebolt Wrestling Academy, led by four-time Iowa high school champion T.J. Sebolt.

Knight is an assistant coach for the club program located in Jefferson, Iowa.

"They feel like, 'Hey, I belong,'" Knight said of wrestlers that first join the renowned club team. "I got that 'S' on my chest and it is some instant confidence. I'm a part of this group, so there is an expectation that I wrestle that way too."

Being in the room with some of the most talented wrestlers in the state has made Luna, off to a 9-1 start to his junior campaign, be recognized as a top-tier wrestler.

"I feel like this is my home (at 132), I'm not cutting weight," Luna stated. "I feel more energized. Rack up the points, beat everybody, dominate."

His wins over Freeman and Kurtz aren't the only high-level victories.

At last weekend's Frank Baltzley Invitational inside Johnston High School, Luna won the 132-pound bracket that featured the Dragons' Carson Cornwell and Southeast Polk's fifth-ranked Logan Trenary.

Luna pinned Cornwell in 3 minutes, 19 seconds in the semis and squeaked by Trenary, fourth at state last winter at 120, by an 8-7 verdict.

"You're never guaranteed another year, you have to treat this junior year like it is your last year," Knight said. "He's getting to shots more."

One obstacle that remains in the way of Luna is the quarterfinal round at state. He lost to former Waverly-Shell Rock standout Bailey Roybal two years ago and Linn-Mar's Brayden Parke last winter.

He has had to fight his way through the wrestlebacks to reach the podium. This year, Luna doesn't want it to be so complicated.

The primary goal is to have his hand raised on Saturday night in February in Des Moines as a state champion.

"I really put all my focus into this year," Luna said. "I was practicing every single day, lifting, getting on the mat as much as I could. If you would have told me my junior year I'm ranked No. 1, I would totally believe it.

"I feel like I deserve to be at the top and I'm going to stay there."

