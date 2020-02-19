Iowa Pacesetter: Falcons' Johnson makes big leap in senior season

The arrow has been pointing up on Tyreese Johnson's wrestling career for the past four seasons at Davenport West.
He wrestled on the junior varsity team as a freshman. He broke into the varsity lineup but was 9-22 as a sophomore. He placed fourth at the Class 3A district meet and posted a 22-19 record as a junior.
In his senior season, Johnson has made a significant rise.
The 195-pounder has captured Mississippi Athletic Conference and district championships this month. He is state-ranked, owns a 29-2 record and is seeded fourth at his weight class going into Thursday’s state tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
“Every year, we’ve seen improvement with Tyreese,” West coach Jim Weisrock said. “I don’t know if it surprises me as much as it makes me pretty happy.
“This is the first senior class that has gone through four years with me here at West. It shows the system works and we can take kids that don’t have that much experience, can work with them and they can excel and do well.”
Johnson’s primary love is football. That is what triggered his start in wrestling during middle school.
“People told me wrestling is really good for football,” Johnson said. “I just started doing it and started liking it. I started doing it more and I got pretty good so I decided to stay in it.”
Last year’s district meet showed Johnson wasn't far from being a state qualifier.
He lost a semifinal bout to eventual state qualifier Brennan Borders of Muscatine and then dropped a third-place match to Pleasant Valley’s Scott Wendel in overtime.
“That put a fire in him,” Weisrock said.
“Since the matchups were all pretty close at districts, I felt like if I had a little extra push, a little bit more, I could have made it to state last year,” Johnson noted. “This year, I didn’t want to cheat myself. That’s why I do everything 100% in matches and at practice.”
His 6-foot-2 frame, athleticism, explosiveness and high motor have been contributing factors to his success.
Johnson has thrived when he pushes the tempo of the match.
"I really feel like it is all about pace, all about momentum," Johnson said. "It is getting going, setting up the shots and staying on top the whole time. I'm just trying to break the kid down mentally and physically."
Johnson won the Willard Howell Invitational in Wapello and the Zimmerman Invitational in Maquoketa in December.
His first loss was an 11-9 overtime setback to fourth-ranked Rowan Udell of Iowa City Regina at the Regina tournament before Christmas.
"After I won my first two tournaments, that's when my confidence started going up," Johnson said. "I was focused on football for the most part in the fall, so I expected to be a little rusty. I came in pretty explosive."
Weisrock believes the turning point came in the finals of the Louisa-Muscatine Invitational. Johnson dropped a 4-3 match to Burlington's Tyler Hartman.
"You never like to see a guy get beat, but sometimes a loss isn't bad," Weisrock said. "It was a wakeup call, one of those I need to work a little harder and be ready to go for every single opponent.
"Since that match, he's picked up the intensity and wrestled at Tyreese's pace."
Johnson, with 17 pins this season, beat state-ranked Kane Schmidt of Bettendorf 8-4 for the MAC title.
At last week's district meet in Epworth, he pinned Dubuque Hempstead's Adam Ward in the semifinals and upended Western Dubuque's Sawyer Nauman 6-1 in the final.
"I anticipated making it to state, so that isn't surprising, but did I think I was going to do as well as I have this season?" Johnson said. "I had no idea. The seed I have right now is a little surprising."
Football still is in Johnson's plans beyond high school.
An outside linebacker and free safety for the Falcons, Johnson has not committed anywhere. He is leaning toward St. Ambrose, but he hasn't ruled out the possibility of wrestling in college if a school showed interest.
"When I started wrestling, my tackling form got way better," he said. "Wrestling has made me a lot more physical on the football field as well."
First, Johnson wants to savor his first and only trip to the state tournament. He's never been inside Wells Fargo Arena, but he's heard stories from coaches and others on what to expect.
"He's in pretty good shape," Weisrock said. "We've talked a lot about it. Whether there is a ton of people there or not, you're still walking out in that one circle with one other guy. We always talk about having the confidence you're better than that guy."
So far this season, that mentality has worked for Johnson.
"I'm excited to get up there and compete," Johnson said. "I feel like I have a chance to place."