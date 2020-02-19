Iowa Pacesetter: Falcons' Johnson makes big leap in senior season

"After I won my first two tournaments, that's when my confidence started going up," Johnson said. "I was focused on football for the most part in the fall, so I expected to be a little rusty. I came in pretty explosive."

Weisrock believes the turning point came in the finals of the Louisa-Muscatine Invitational. Johnson dropped a 4-3 match to Burlington's Tyler Hartman.

"You never like to see a guy get beat, but sometimes a loss isn't bad," Weisrock said. "It was a wakeup call, one of those I need to work a little harder and be ready to go for every single opponent.

"Since that match, he's picked up the intensity and wrestled at Tyreese's pace."

Johnson, with 17 pins this season, beat state-ranked Kane Schmidt of Bettendorf 8-4 for the MAC title.

At last week's district meet in Epworth, he pinned Dubuque Hempstead's Adam Ward in the semifinals and upended Western Dubuque's Sawyer Nauman 6-1 in the final.

"I anticipated making it to state, so that isn't surprising, but did I think I was going to do as well as I have this season?" Johnson said. "I had no idea. The seed I have right now is a little surprising."

Football still is in Johnson's plans beyond high school.