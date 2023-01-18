Iowa Pacesetter: Increased confidence behind Garcia-Vazquez's 24-match winning streak

WEST LIBERTY — When Dionni Garcia-Vazquez walked off the mat on Nov. 21, she did so in tears.

The West Liberty High School junior went 0-3 at her home tournament and lost by 6-1 decision, 8-0 major decision and was pinned in 1 minute, 47 seconds.

"I wasn't supposed to be emotional, but I was," Garcia-Vazquez said. "I still look back at those matches. I was too scared to shoot, my setups weren't right."

It was a sour note in the early portion of the inaugural sanctioned season of girls wrestling in the state, considering she started 5-0.

Yet what transpired minutes after she walked off was a turning point.

"I remember looking at my coaches' eyes and telling them I really did suck," Garcia-Vazquez recalled. "They told me, 'When you lose a match, you're not a loser, you just learn from it.'

"I really was determined to start winning."

Did she ever.

This week's Iowa Pacesetter has won 24 matches in a row, 23 of them by pin. She is 29-3 on the year and ranked seventh at 145 in the newest individual rankings by IAwrestle.

"It is more about learning the other wrestler, knowing if they're scared because fear can eat them up," Garcia-Vazquez said. "I am not scared, I am not feared."

Over the two-month stretch of dominance, Garcia-Vazquez has gone into the third period four times and her lone non-fall triumph was the Cascade Invitational title tussle, edging East Buchanan's Tayla Stiefel 2-0.

She has won brackets at the Willard Howell Invitational, Williamsburg Invitational, Sabers Invite, Cascade and Mid-Prairie. She went 3-0 at scrambles in Marion and Highland.

"The biggest thing this year is she is more confident, she believes in herself," West Liberty head coach Dillion Christensen said. "She's learned not to force things, let the match play out and hit her shots when they are there."

Confidence is something Garcia-Vazquez was lacking early on. She stated she had an "identity crisis" as a wrestler during West Liberty's tourney. Of those three losses, two of them were to top-four wrestlers.

Against Wapello's Tatum Wolford and Center Point-Urbana's Moorea Brown, Garcia-Vazquez didn't score an offensive point. Versus Wilton's Kaydence Boorn, she was put on her back.

Christensen stated it was little things that kept her from winning those matches.

"We could easily come in the room, tweak and adjust," he said. "Nothing major. You can see that those little adjustments every practice, every tournament, every match has showed."

You can say that again.

Garcia-Vazquez has added more moves to her arsenal that has allowed her to notch seven pins within the first 90 seconds of a match. That has ballooned her confidence to reach the highest it has been throughout her prep career.

That included avenging her loss to Boorn by pin in 3:18 at Willard Howell.

It has been four years since Garcia-Vazquez first was introduced to wrestling. Initially, she was not interested.

Her younger sister and West Liberty's starter at 115 pounds, Silvia, wanted to do it in middle school. Big sister tagged along for a practice.

"There weren't any girls on the wrestling team and at first I was like, 'Well, that's just a sport for guys,'" Garcia-Vazquez said. "I wanted to comfort (Silvia). I can recall vivid moments and I just loved the skill."

Once she got into the wrestling room and started scrapping, the rest is history. The sport has now turned into a passion.

Five days a week, she's working out in the West Liberty room. Three days a week, she is at the Sebolt Women's Wrestling Academy in Muscatine.

"It is a great combination to come here and prove that someone in West Liberty has that confidence, level of determination to make this town proud," Garcia-Vazquez said. "I saw my heart for the sport."

She went 15-9 as a sophomore, but forfeited out of the IWCOA state tournament inside Xtream Arena due to impetigo which is a mild infection that can occur anywhere on the body.

Physically and mentally, it took a toll. Yet there was a bright side.

"I saw a lot of girls winning and I took the opportunity this year that girls see something in me," Garcia-Vazquez said.

Still, Christensen saw the potential and the talent when Garcia-Vazquez entered the Comets' room as a freshman.

"She is asking a million questions her first year and that alone in itself, gave me high hopes," Christensen said. "She wanted to learn. That's what has helped her get to this caliber.

"She is never satisfied."

Since West Liberty started girls wrestling in 2018-19, only Mylei Henderson has ended up on the podium at state. Garcia-Vazquez is 0-2 in her lone trip to the state tourney.

The Comets are in Region 5 for the regional tournament next week at the Alliant Energy PowerHouse in Cedar Rapids. Garcia-Vazquez will be in the running for the top seed in the 145 bracket.

"I feel like her style of wrestling is very good because it is really unpredictable," Christensen said. "She's not hitting flashy moves and we tell her not to force things. She works with what she's got."

Garcia-Vazquez wants to be a state medalist once the year is complete and is feeling healthy, confident and on a roll with the postseason looming.

Even she admits it is crazy to think about her own wrestling journey.

"If I go into state with the right mentality," Garcia-Vazquez said, "I could possibly see my feet on that podium."