Iowa Pacesetter: Kinkaid returns to mat after serious football injury

CAMANCHE — On one first-quarter carry out of the backfield during last fall's football playoff game against Waukon, Eric Kinkaid saw his life change.

As he attempted a jump cut while being tackled, his hips and body turned but his foot remained planted in the ground. He felt something snap and the pain was immediate and excruciating.

“I couldn’t move my foot at all,” Kinkaid said. “I tried standing on it right way and that definitely wasn’t going to work. It was something I had not experienced before and knew something was seriously wrong.”

The Camanche High School running back and linebacker was carried off the field. The trainer took a look at his lower leg and saw it was misshapen.

Kinkaid was taken to a local hospital before the game even reached halftime, and X-rays showed a fractured fibula and other ligament damage.

His football season, obviously, was over. His senior wrestling season was in peril, a definite gut-punch for a three-time state place winner who had accumulated 122 wins the past three winters.

“It was devastating right away,” Kinkaid said. “Having that taken away from me was quite a bit to handle at one time.”

Four days after the injury, he underwent surgery at the University of Iowa Hospital. He had a plate inserted with seven or eight screws. Doctors told him if things healed properly, Kinkaid could possibly return to the mat on Feb. 5 — the day of the sectional tournament.

Just as he did on the football field and on the mat, Kinkaid attacked this opponent — rehabilitation — aggressively.

"He was calm and patient," Camanche wrestling coach Brent Carstensen said. "Ultimately, he never thought February was off the table. It helped him stay pretty focused on following through on his rehab."

When doctors cleared him to ride the bike, he did so feverishly. When he was cleared to do stance and motion work, he hit that hard.

Kinkaid was in a splint for a couple weeks, and then used crutches and wore a boot for a period of time. He finally was taken out of the boot a few weeks ago.

“It has been a pretty long journey,” he said.

Kinkaid admits it has been agonizing to watch his teammates take the mat and not participate.

“It has been mentally taxing, but my teammates and family are always there, supporting me, rooting for me to come back,” Kinkaid said. “My patience has been tested the most out of anything.”

His recovery has gone well.

Kinkaid, this week’s Iowa Pacesetter, was cleared to wrestle two weeks ago and made his season debut Jan. 20 in a triangular at Tipton.

Going into Saturday’s Class 2A sectional at Davenport Asscumption, Kinkaid is 9-0 this season and pinned his way through the 145-pound weight class last Saturday to win the River Valley Conference tournament title.

“My intensity is good, and I’m liking that,” Kinkaid said. “The one thing I need to get better at is not being as sloppy. I’m knocking the rust off every match. I’m taking that mat time to get all my precision back.”

Kinkaid had plenty of motivation to get back on the mat during his recovery.

Yes, he’s a three-time state place winner, but he’s never reached the top of the podium. He has never wrestled on championship night at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

“I couldn’t go out my senior year without having that or at least giving it absolutely everything I can to get there,” said Kinkaid, who placed third a year ago.

The road to the top is never easy.

Besides limited mat time this season, Kinkaid faces a stiff challenge in just getting to state. In the latest IAWrestle.com rankings, the top three wrestlers in the state feed into the same district — top-ranked Cooper Sanders of Vinton-Shellsburg, Kinkaid and third-ranked Michael Macias of Assumption.

Only two of those three wrestlers can qualify for the state tournament.

"Eric hasn't seemed to miss a beat," Carstensen said. "It is the same Eric at the same weight as last year. We're really anxious to throw him into deep-water matches and let him go after it.

"His (motivation) is 10 out of 10 because he knows every weekend could be the last. He's not backing off."

Still, there is some apprehension.

Kinkaid has pinned all nine of his opponents, meaning he hasn’t wrestled six minutes. How will his lungs hold up when he’s pushed to the max?

“Having that uncertainty pushes me harder in practice,” he said. “I’m not going to show up to sectionals, districts or state and all of a sudden realize that my conditioning is not what it was. I can’t let that happen.

“Not having those six-minute matches throughout the season is scary, but I’m working to get that back as much as possible in practice.”

He’s had full matches with teammates in practices. He's done workouts with established past wrestlers in Carstensen's program. He’s ramped up the drilling and sparring. He’s traveled to Davenport a few times for extra workouts.

Kinkaid’s eyes are fixated on the grand prize.

“If I’m really tired and I want to be done for the day, I’ll think about that last minute-and-a-half in a finals match at state,” he said. “I know if I work this hard in practice and keep going, I’m going to have that motor to finish off that match and win it.

“I think about that a lot. I’ve had the right mentality and done everything right the past three years, but I haven’t gotten the outcome I wanted.”

Kinkaid is a third generation wrestler in Camanche's program. His grandfather, Terry, wrestled there as did his father, Ryan, who played a year of college football at St. Ambrose University.

"He's been a dream to coach," Carstensen said. "We've had some good handoffs among our team leaders the last eight to 10 years. He just carries the torch like the guys before him.

"He walks the walk and talks the talk."

Kinkaid's father was instrumental in getting him hooked on the sport.

“He put me in there when I was young and I kind of just blossomed right away,” Kinkaid said. “I’ve loved it my whole life.”

Ryan and his mother, Stacy, drove him to youth tournaments. Stacy would take him to Young Guns Wrestling Club practice at Augustana College on Tuesday and Thursday nights starting in fifth grade.

“Sometimes I didn’t even want to do it,” he said, "but she had that motivation.

“I wouldn’t be anywhere where I am today without that.”

Kinkaid is not certain yet if his wrestling career will end in the next few weeks or continue into college. He has interest from several Division III schools but hasn’t decided if he’ll go that route or attend a university and focus only on academics.

“The outcome of this season definitely will make a big impact on my decision overall,” he said. “Everybody has one thing that they’re really good at, and I think wrestling is my thing.

“It defines my personality and my whole life is shaped around it. I can’t describe how that works, but it is part of me every single day.”

Yet, it is a grind — physically and mentally. He enjoys putting in the work late in the year to achieve a goal, but also relishes when the season is over and weight control is not a must.

“I absolutely love when it’s finally over you get to eat as much as you want and lay on the couch for a month,” he said.

His mother’s chicken parmesan is his entree request once the wrestling season is over.

First, however, Kinkaid is savoring this opportunity. Three-plus months ago, it was no certainty he would be competing for a fourth consecutive trip to the state wrestling tournament.

“I’ve been sitting on my butt all season," he said. "I’m finally here and I'm ready to make my mark.”

