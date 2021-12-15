Iowa Pacesetter: 'Locked in' Catour has his eyes on the grand prize

Allen Catour is described as reserved and easygoing off the wrestling mat.
On the mat?
“There is a pretty big difference,” he said. “I get locked in and in that zone to help me win and do my job.”
The Davenport Assumption High School senior has his eyes on the ultimate prize this winter — an individual state championship.
Even though the postseason is still two months out, Catour is building belief and a resume in December that shows he can be in the conversation for a Class 2A state title at 160 pounds.
This week’s Iowa Pacesetter has exploded to an 11-0 start, which includes nine pins and a technical fall.
The one victory that didn’t come with bonus points, though, is his signature win so far. In the finals of last Saturday’s Mount Vernon Invitational, Catour outlasted 3A third-ranked Christian Stanek of Cedar Rapids Xavier 3-1 in sudden victory.
“It shows I’m up there with the top guys in Iowa — Class 3A, 2A or 1A,” Catour said, “but I’m still focused on the end of the season and where I want to be.
“These big wins just help boost confidence even more that I can do something pretty special this year.”
Thanks to a poster he saw hung up at school as a kindergartner, Catour became enamored with wrestling. He took it home and showed his mother.
“She thought it was a good idea,” he said. “I had a lot of energy when I was younger, so it was a way for me to get energy out and make it easier on my mom.”
Catour dabbled with other sports such as baseball, soccer and track. By sixth grade, though, he knew wrestling was the one he wanted to pursue.
He was drawn to the individuality of the sport.
“If I wanted to be good at this, it was going to be on me how well I did,” Catour said. “That appealed to me.”
After spending the first two seasons of high school at Orion, including a fifth-place state finish his sophomore year, Catour transferred to Assumption at the start of last season.
There were multiple reasons to cross the river, but COVID-19 limiting in-person learning and the wrestling season moving out of its traditional winter spot were big in his decision-making process.
It has not taken him long to get acclimated.
Catour stepped into the lineup last winter and placed third at the Iowa state tournament, the highest finish among any wrestler in the program.
Still, when he reflected on his 26-4 season, which included allowing 20 points to three-time state champion Hayden Taylor of Solon in the semifinals, it made him yearn for more.
“I definitely feel a lot more driven this year,” Catour said. “I did pretty good last year getting third, but that’s not where I want to be. I want to be a state champ, wrestling Saturday night in the finals and on top of that podium.”
Words are one thing. Action is another.
When Catour critiqued his matches against high-caliber competition last season several things were noticeable: He needed to improve from the bottom position. He needed to have a better strategic plan in certain situations. He needed to be more assertive off the whistle.
“One thing I noticed was when the whistle blew, I just stood there and waited for (my opponent) to react,” Catour said. “This year, I’m going to be the one that’s going to initiate things.
“I’m not going to let anybody hold me down this year.”
Just in the short time first-year head coach Sonny Alvarez has worked with Catour, he has witnessed a transformation.
“He’s always been really solid and tough, but he’s got a little bit more edge to him,” Alvarez said.
“I can tell I’ve been wrestling a little bit differently,” Catour stated. “There is more confidence and I’m a little bit meaner. That’s going to push me to where I’m going to be at the end of the season.”
While Catour is producing more points and accumulating bonus points for the Knights, he proved last Saturday he can still win low-scoring matches.
“I’m not going to get nervous or panic if it is a close match,” Catour said. “I can stay calm and find that one opportunity to score. Yeah, I want to score points, but I don’t have to rely solely on my offense to win matches. I can win in other ways.”
Alvarez called Catour a dream to coach.
Designated as one of the team captains, Catour is wearing the “Nixon shirt” this season — the old, torn, tie-died shirt that has been passed down from wrestler to wrestler in the program since the 1990s.
“Al is a big leader in this room,” Alvarez said. “He doesn’t have to say much because of what he does, in and out of this room. He shows it, he lives it, he loves the sport, and that goes off the mat as well.
“He’s doing the right things, he’s really good in school and that’s priceless.”
Catour does not take that leadership role lightly.
“I’m not the most vocal leader, but I lead through my actions,” he said. “If you want somebody to look at and say, ‘Hey, they’re doing the right thing, this is who you should look at,' I want to be that person.
“I want to be a good leader for this team and help our team succeed and do well at the end of the year.”
Catour has aspirations of wrestling beyond high school. Division III powers Wartburg and Loras are among the colleges he is looking at along with Concordia (Wis.) and St. Ambrose.
First, he is on a mission to finish as a high school state champion.
And on the days when the grind becomes taxing, Catour hearkens back to last year’s semifinal setback that prevented him from a shot at glory.
“On those bad days, there is a reason you’re pushing yourself as hard as you can,” he said. “You have this mentality you want to be the best and it is how you practice and work, but in reality you haven’t proved that to yourself yet. That’s the goal this year.”