It was a joke in the McDermott household.

Pleasant Valley High School's Caden McDermott reached the bloodround of the 2021 state tournament, but lost 10-6 to Linn-Mar's Abass Kemokai. His run in Des Moines was over.

"My family is pretty tough and I come home and my mom is calling me a 'DNP' making fun of me," McDermott said. "She thought it was funny, it kind of made me a little bit mad."

Those days are a thing of the past.

This week's Iowa Pacesetter went 90-5 his final two years on the mat, was a two-time finalist and last weekend inside Wells Fargo Arena, McDermott put a cap in his wrestling career with a state championship at 170 pounds in Class 3A.

His five losses were to Linn-Mar's Tate Naaktgeboren three times last winter, North Scott's Seth Madden in the first place match at the 2022 Mississippi Athletic Conference championships and Osage's Nicholas Fox in the finals at the Cliff Keen Independence Invite in December.

"He's not a record protector," Spartans coach Jacob Larsen said. "He's not afraid to go and wrestle somebody. If I had to bump him up against somebody that was better than him, but is best for the team, he'd like 'I don't care, I'll go wrestle them.'"

McDermott triumphed over Lewis Central's Braylon Kammrad, a Northern Iowa quarterback recruit, 3-2 in ultimate tiebreaker in the finals. Since he scored first in regulation, McDermott was able to choose bottom to start ultimate.

One escape was all he needed.

"I hate losing and I will do anything not to," McDermott said. "This is your time. I'm the number one guy all year.

"It is a feeling I'll never forget."

He got it with 17 seconds left on the clock, put his arms up in the air and victory ensued.

When he returned to school Monday, he was greeted with high-fives from his peers and teachers. One instance was a grandmother picking up her granddaughter from school and congratulating McDermott.

That's when it really sunk in.

"I thought that was really cool," McDermott said.

An all-state football and baseball player, McDermott's origin story with wrestling started in elementary school.

His father wasn't much of a wrestler, but McDermott picked up the sport when he was five years old. His cousin, Bradley McDermott, was a wrestler growing up.

"I loved to play sports and I stuck with it," McDermott said.

In middle school, there was slight break in wrestling.

McDermott played basketball his sixth, seventh and eighth grade years on the push from his older brother and former Assumption player, Cameron Sturtevant.

At the time, McDermott was all-in on basketball.

"I wasn't that good, probably should have stuck with wrestling," he admitted. "I didn't think much of it. To have my brother, watching him, I liked this. It was fun."

He played in the Rising Knights' youth programs all his life and was in line to be at Assumption. After talks with his parents, he decided to come to Pleasant Valley for his prep career.

"We really want great academics," McDermott said. "It has been an amazing switch for our family, even though it was tough."

Still, as a wrestler, there was that learning curve. He went 29-16 his freshman year at 152 and placed fourth at districts.

Then, his sophomore year, which can be best described as bumpy.

McDermott punched a wall and, naturally, suffered a hand injury. He didn't wrestle for the first month of the season in the COVID-19 year when matches were hard to come by anyway.

"I got a little angry," McDermott said.

"Walls tend to win those battles," Larsen added. "I don't even remember what it was about."

McDermott responded with a district title and a win on he backside at state. Still, not placing angered him.

And he let it out on nearly everyone else his junior and senior seasons.

The three-time district champion compiled a 43-4 year en route to the state finals. McDermott, the seven seed in the 170 bracket, clipped Urbandale's Kasey Ross 3-2 in the quarters.

"My defense really helped me," McDermott said. "He'd destroy kids with his takedowns."

The finals against Naakgteboren was one-sided, a 17-1 technical fall loss in 3 minutes, 21 seconds. From that point on, McDermott was saddled with a choice.

Either fold or make his senior year one to remember.

"After that, it was I'm going to win a state title," Larsen said. "Every time I saw him, he'd bring up to me. He never let go of that fire."

McDermott gave up just seven takedowns all year and turned in a 47-1 record with key victories along the way. He won his first ever MAC title, picked up triumphs in sudden victory or longer and won all but one tournament this year.

Everything he did throughout his wrestling career reached a boiling point.

"I hate when people score on me, I like getting that first takedown," McDermott said. "I love when people shoot on me because I allow my defense to turn into my offense."

His four wins in Des Moines were by verdicts of 3-1, 9-2, 7-5 and 3-2. His semifinal versus Dallas Center-Grimes' Jacob Fistler was up there with most nerve-wracking wins of the year.

McDermott trailed 1-0 in the second period, then hit what he called the "Gator Roll" for a takedown plus three back points on the edge.

"If I didn't hit that move, I don't know how that match goes," McDermott said. "He was really good on his feet."

Larsen was not surprised that was the move his lone semifinalist hit.

"I was really hoping he'd pin him," he said. "It is all about timing. He hit at the right time, that moment, that match. It worked out."

Kammrad was long and lengthy and even though McDermott was in on a couple shots, he didn't finish. In the end, three escapes was all McDermott needed to reach the top of the podium.

Over 135 career wins later, he stood above everyone else.

"He wrestled an extremely smart match and it ended coming out my way," McDermott said. "Not shooting, knowing he's not going to take me down, was pretty smart."

McDermott will play one more baseball season with the Spartans this summer, but a decision about his collegiate future looms.

He stated he'd like to make a final decision in the next "two, two-and-a-half" weeks about playing football or sticking with wrestling. As of now, he says it's 85-to-90 percent sure he's playing football.

McDermott took a visit to traditional Division II power Northwest Missouri State.

Yet the door for wrestling in college is cracked open slightly.

"Just maybe, little chance, if a wrestling opportunity comes, I may take that," McDermott said. "Get it off my shoulders and have a fun baseball season."

Regardless of what sport he plays, Larsen knows any program is getting a special athlete, one he cherished the four years of coaching.

"Very coachable kid," Larsen said. "You can talk to him that old-school way. He takes constructive criticism, he wants to hear the truth. He's always trying to have fun, always bubbly."

And McDermott believes the legacy he's leaving in the PV wrestling room is one that he can be proud of.

"It has been awesome," he stated.