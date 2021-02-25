Iowa Pacesetter: Mentality shift helps Bulldogs' Hill reach the top

“That helped a lot mentally with my confidence,” Hill said. “I could puff out my chest a little bit more.”

After starting the wrestling season at 195 pounds, Hill bumped up to 220 once it was known Kane Schmidt would not be back for the season because of injury.

Hill beat Walker at the Midwest Shootout and followed with a win over Kalob Runyon of Southeast Polk later in the month at Urbandale.

“Looking back at last year, I kind of came out timid in a lot of matches and wasn’t sure I could be the kid,” Hill said. “This year, regardless of who I was wrestling, I was confident in my ability to go out there and wrestle my best match.”

His quick burst and mobility made him a nightmare for most 220-pounders.

“He wrestles like a light weight at 220,” Bettendorf coach Dan Knight said. “That’s why he’s so tough to deal with because his elevation and level changes are so fast. Guys aren’t used to seeing it.

“He is in and gone before they know what hits them.”

Hill, who weighs around 205 pounds, spent the second half of the season drilling and working out with Liddle about every day.