CORALVILLE — Too talented, too tough and too much winning.

Class 1A top-ranked Don Bosco has been the gold standard of the IHSAA state dual tournament, winning 12 overall titles including back-to-back crowns the last two winters.

And it was a buzzsaw in second-ranked Wilton's hopes and dreams on Saturday night.

The Dons muscled their way to eight wins in the opening nine weights and that was enough to stave off the Beavers 36-25 in the state dual championship bout inside Xtream Arena and win their third straight dual title and 13th overall.

"We've had one heckuva season," Wilton coach Gabriel Boorn said. "We knew it was going to be tough. These guys created that opportunity and, man, I'm awfully proud."

It caps the Beavers' dual season at 27-1 with the runner-up finish. They went nine years without a trip to state duals and were attempting to win their first title in 30 years.

They won their quarterfinal convincingly over Logan-Magnolia 70-12 then squeaked by Alburnett 36-33 in the semifinals. Wilton ran out of juice in the finals.

"I didn't think this would ever be happening," senior 182-pounder Kaden Shirk said. "More and more people got better."

Where the dual started, combined with some unfavorable matchups, Wilton was immediately behind the eight-ball.

In a toss-up, top-10 contest at the opening weight of 138, Bosco's Ryan McMahon scored a match-sealing takedown in the third period to clip Trae Hagen 7-5. There were three reversals in the third period alone.

"Hopefully, it is a little fuel two weeks from now moving forward as a team," Boorn said.

From there, the Dons were in bonus point mode. Three straight pins from 145-160 ballooned their lead to 21-0. The Beavers got on the board when Shirk recorded a 12-1 major decision, then Bosco won at 195, 220 and 285.

In Boorn's eyes, 138, 170, 195 and 285 were must-wins. Wilton won the final five weights to close the dual.

"You can start doing the math and we're right in there with them," he said.

Against Logan-Magnolia, Wilton racked up 11 pins in winning 12 of 14 weights. Then versus Alburnett, it rallied from down 21-9 with four straight pins from Shirk, Kane Willey (195), Aiden Hewitt (220) and Alexander Kaufmann (285).

"That was probably the highlight of the year (in) duals for us," said Shirk, who notched his 150th career win against Lo-Ma. "So much energy from that."

The Pirates made it interesting with three straight wins to close the dual, but the Beavers hung on. They now turn their attention to hosting a 1A district on Saturday.

And the expectations are high.

"Knowing what we have, yeah I think we do," Shirk said of qualifying the whole lineup to the traditional state tourney in two weeks.

Bulldogs place third: Class 3A third-ranked Bettendorf lost a handful of toss-up matches and fell to second-ranked Waverly-Shell Rock 36-28 in the semifinals.

The Bulldogs salvaged third place with a 41-24 triumph over Ankeny.

Bettendorf (19-4) got off on the right foot against the Go-Hawks when Jayce Luna notched a 15-5 major decision victory at 132. From there, it was all WSR.

It proceeded to win eight of the next nine weights and picked up three pins from Iowa State University recruit McCrae Hagarty (195), Caden Wetherell (220) and Jake Walker (285) to clinch the dual.

"They did a good job slowing some of our kids down that needed bonus points and we did a good job of that, too," Bulldogs coach Dan Knight said. "Some kids didn't wrestle as well as they could have. That's the breaks."

Glance at the final summary and Bettendorf had opportunities to come back.

Jordan Roberts (160) kept it to a decision versus ranked Danny Diaz, so too did freshman Armon Williams at 170. Yet Knight admitted the Bulldogs needed a win at 182 and 220.

That didn't happen.

WSR's Zander Wedemeier won a wild 16-9 match at 182 then Wetherell stuck Bettendorf's Aiden Lee at 220 in 4:59 to put the Go-Hawks up 30-7 with five matches left.

Lee, who had been wrestling heavyweight much of the second half of the season, dropped to 220 in a move Knight called a "gamble."

"I don't know if it would have been different the other way or not," Knight said.

In the quarterfinals, Bettendorf blitzed eighth-ranked Fort Dodge 56-16 by taking 11 of 14 weights with six pins plus a couple of marquee victories.

Bulldogs freshman Jake Knight avenged his only loss of the season by beating top-ranked Dru Ayala 3-1 on a third-period inside trip takedown with six seconds left, one of the few shots the second-ranked wrestler at 113 pounds took.

Ayala clipped him in the quarterfinals at the Dan Gable Donnybrook two months ago.

"Just having more fun out there," Jake Knight said. "He has a relentless gas tank, so I just waited for my time."

Coach Knight knows that his son won't be the primary shooter in high-level matches like that, but a result with Jake on top happens frequently.

On a counter, Jake Knight threw a headlock on the edge but was called out of bounds. Both Ayala and Knight each registered an escape after a scoreless first period.

"Jake is a kid, he's always been that way, that finds ways to win," Coach Knight said. "It may not be pretty, but he'll find a way."

At 138, Lincoln Jipp stuck third-ranked and returning finalist Koy Davidson late in the third period at 5:53. Jipp, ranked ninth, led 4-2 on a tilt in the second period then added a takedown in the third before the pin.

Bettendorf jumped out to a 27-0 lead before the Dodgers won a weight.

"He kept wrestling, he's getting a little more confidence," Coach Knight said. "Huge confidence booster for him."