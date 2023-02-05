CORALVILLE — Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union Associate Director Erin Kirtley lived through a saying when she was Activities Director for eight years at Panorama High School.

"It is kind of the joke, but it is also very much true that we just have to get through the National Anthem," she said. "That's when the stress comes off."

So when the National Anthem wrapped up before the inaugural IGHSAU state wrestling tournament on Thursday morning, Kirtley muttered two words.

"Holy crap."

"We're here and we're rolling," Kirtley said.

Fourteen first-time state champions under the girls union umbrella were crowned at the end of a two-day, four-session tournament inside Xtream Arena that featured several firsts.

Thursday's opening session was a sellout as over 5,000 spectators watched first and second round championship matches and first round consolation bouts.

The two wrestlers meeting for state titles ran onto the mat through smoke and a song playing over the intercom.

Every wrestler that triumphed on the championship side of the bracket advanced their name in their own penmanship.

"I thought that was something really special to make us girls feel special," Wilton junior Hannah Rogers said. "That was one of the new things I loved."

After four years of having seasons and state tournaments either at Waverly-Shell Rock High School (2018-20) then Xtream Arena run by the IWCOA, the girls union took over this winter.

Executive Director Jean Berger noted it usually is a two-year process for a newly sanctioned sport to get underway.

"I think it has probably exceeded most people's expectations," Berger said. "That in of itself speaks to (Kirtley's) ability to pull people together. All-in-all, it was a great collaborative effort."

All the meetings and board room discussions, all the planning led up to the postseason.

Four super regional sites across the state featured over 1,300 girls wrestling, then the state tourney where everyone wrestled a first round match and in the Quad-City area, nine girls left with state medals.

"Because (super regionals) went so well… we liked that," Kirtley said. "That was really exciting. The letdown of our season can't be our state tournament."

Kirtley made sure to thank her teams throughout the season that gave her the confidence to be the point person for the sport.

Plus, devoted time to recognize Berger for being a mentor and friend.

"They have meant a lot in this process," Kirtley said. "They have been a stronghold for me; we have such a special group of people. They're not necessarily all wrestling people, but they understand what this sport means and opportunity means for our girls, coaches and schools."

"There's no way they were going to let this fail."

There were very few hiccups over Thursday and Friday, something Kirtley was more than happy with. The size of the arena, combined with the crowd, made it a loud environment.

Now, in Kirtley's eyes, the hard work begins.

She understands the eagerness to potentially look at expanding to two classifications or implementing a state dual tournament. Still, those "hard conversations" will take place soon.

"When you're trying to align the world of wrestling with our organization, there's a lot of things to figure out," Kirtley said.

As Berger said following Thursday, "the girls will tell us."

"Maybe we just ought to follow the girls wrestlers with this," she added. "I fundamentally understand that one Ankeny team is different than one pick-a-school team."

The 15 competition dates will remain in place for the 2023-24 season per Kirtley and super regional tourneys appear to be sticking around.

So, what does the future hold for the sport?

With a record number of girls participating in wrestling, retainment will be looked at to see what improvements or adjustments can be made in time for next November.

"The one thing I learned this year is, a lot of what people told us would happen didn't happen," Berger said. "Didn't see (a drop in participation). To try to predict, I don't know. We'll have to be flexible."

When Kirtley was brought on to work for the girls union in 2022, one of her departments was emerging sports. And throughout the country, no high school sport has been more emerging than girls wrestling.

It was unveiled at last year's state tournament that the sport was being sanctioned. Now, the momentum is there after one successful season.

And Kirtley wants to make sure following campaigns are increasingly better.

"You know that people can only sing your praises for so long," Kirtley said. "There is so much emotional investment. You have to be able to ride the waves. We have to end this on an exclamation point and not a question mark.

"There's great expectation now."