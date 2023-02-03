CORALVILLE — Alexys Petersen walked down the hall in tears Thursday night.

The Bettendorf High School junior was leading 1-0 and got pinned with 31 seconds left in her quarterfinal match against Saydel's Colbie Tenborg. Her main goal of winning a 130-pound state championship was dashed.

"I knew I had to fight way back," Petersen said. "I walked around, I got myself back together then I went and showered."

She got a squeaky clean start to her Friday morning, then went out and had a squeaky clean record.

Petersen won four straight matches, three of them by pins, and knocked off two top-10 wrestlers on the back side to capture third place at the IGHSAU state tournament inside Xtream Arena.

"So amazing, but I can't wait for next year," Petersen said. "I made sure I did the best I could and do what I do best."

In all of her matches, there was a noticeable facial expression on Petersen's face. She wrestled angry and out to get the next best thing, not letting anyone stand in her way.

Petersen pinned Perry's Taylor Atwell in the bloodround in 50 seconds to garner at bare minimum a top-eight finish, then stuck Iowa City High's Claire Brown in a regional final rematch in 2:30.

Against East Buchanan's Destiny Krum, a reversal, takedown and two back points allowed Petersen to win despite getting ridden out in the third period.

"I've noticed a lot of girls are getting stronger," Petersen said. "I know I need to improve on that."

Bettendorf's Taylor Strief also captured third place with a 6-0 verdict over Hillary Trainor of Sumner-Fredericksburg. Two takedowns and two back points allowed the freshman to control the match from beginning to end.

It was a different atmosphere from her semifinal matchup.

She and Mason City's Layla Phillips were evenly matched and neither had a firm grasp on the bout until Phillips turned Strief from the top for three back points and an 8-4 lead.

"That determined the match," Strief said.

A reversal cut the margin in half with under a minute left, then Strief let Phillips get up and was in on a shot on the edge, but time ran out.

Still, Strief rebounded with a pin in the consolation semifinals then captured third.

"I wanted to be the best of my potential," Strief said. "Knowing I can learn from my match, but I'll grow."

North Scott's senior tandem of Khylie Wainwright (120) and Jorie Hanenburg (155) each placed fourth, falling in third-place matches by decision and pin, respectively.

Hanenburg ran through the consolation bracket while Wainwright, after falling in the semifinals, responded with a 55-second pin to get to guarantee a top-four finish.

It is both their highest finishes at state in their prep careers.

"(Get's) pretty tight there at the end with the quality of girls," Lancers coach Brian Thomas said.

The opportunity for Wainwright and Hanenburg to wrestle in college are out there. Thomas mentioned afterward that coaches from Life University checked in on Hanenburg during Friday's sessions.

He admitted it would be "huge" for North Scott's program to see two future alums continue wrestling.

"For them to come out of this state tournament was kind of parallel to the boys as one of the tougher state tournaments in the country," Thomas said.

West Liberty's Silvia Garcia-Vazquez placed third on medical forfeit while Durant's Lainey Shelangoski (105) and Wilton's Kaydence Boorn (140) each placed eighth.

Photos: Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union state wrestling tournament final rounds