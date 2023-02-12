Eighty Quad-City area wrestlers will be inside Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines for the Iowa traditional state tournament that begins on Wednesday morning with first and second round championship matches plus first round consolations.

Here are the first round matchups featuring local wrestlers. Also listed will be the seeded wrestlers that received a bye and will begin wrestling in the second round.

Class 3A

106 — Jayden Luna (Bettendorf, 26-16) vs. Charlie Boelman (North Polk, 29-14); Hayden Ulloa (North Scott, 22-21) vs. Benjamin Walsh (Ankeny, 27-19)

113 — Ashton Sneath (Dav. North, 13-19) vs. Carter Schorsch (Lewis Central, 39-8); Matthew Williams (North Scott, 27-20) vs. Ayden Beck (Dallas Center-Grimes, 25-7); Ashton Wisneski (PV, 19-16) vs. Evan Simpson (Cedar Falls, 33-9); Jake Knight (Bett, 42-1) bye into second round

120 — Drew Metcalf (North Scott, 27-21) vs. Ryan Rider (Carlisle, 33-5); TJ Koester (Bettendorf, 39-4) bye into second round; Carter Siebel (PV, 35-10) bye into second round

126 — Caden Ervin (PV, 25-18) vs. Landon Reisen (Dub. Hempstead, 19-9); Ayden Golden (North Scott, 28-19) vs. Dayne Rew (Urbandale, 19-17); Cody Trevino (Bettendorf, 45-1) bye into second round.

132 — Duncan Harn (PV, 31-10) bye into second round; Jayce Luna (Bettendorf, 41-4) bye into second round

138 — Tucker Avis (Dav. West, 11-10) vs. Peyton Ritzert (Pella, 36-10); Holden Willett (PV, 35-15) vs. Wes Logan (Marion, 23-14); Lincoln Jipp (Bettendorf, 38-9) bye into second round

145 — Luke Jennings (Clinton, 28-12) vs. Jake Pontier (Indianola, 32-13); Aydan Cary (North Scott, 24-16) vs. Kadan Borcherding-Johnson (Norwalk, 14-22); Tycho Carmichael (Bettendorf, 28-3) bye into second round

152 — Jack Miller (PV, 37-10) vs. Jesse Egli (Fort Dodge, 24-23); Illias Louck (North Scott, 22-17) vs. Daniel Zeoh (Des Moines East, 38-8); Elijah Mendoza (Bettendorf, 30-9) bye into second round

160 — Ike Swanson (PV, 26-16) vs. Nicklas Martin (Southeast Polk, 24-16); Jorden Roberts (Bettendorf, 25-18) vs. Paxton Blanchard (Lewis Central, 20-28); Dylan Marti (North Scott, 31-15) vs. Jackson Winkey (Ames, 38-11)

170 — Armon Williams (Bettendorf, 12-5) vs. Drew Burds (Western Dubuque, 37-5); Caden McDermott (PV, 38-1) bye into second round; Seth Madden (North Scott, 39-6) bye into second round

182 — Cooper Agosta (Bettendorf, 24-20) vs. Cole Thompson (Waverly-Shell Rock, 24-19); Jace Tippet (North Scott, 31-20) vs. Ben Brushaber (Dallas Center-Grimes, 27-12)

195 — Ronan Numkena (Bettendorf, 15-14) vs. Bret Scheffler (West Des Moines Valley, 19-21); AJ Petersen (North Scott, 39-5) bye into second round; Evan Franke (Muscatine, 36-8) bye into second round

220 — Kam Evans (Muscatine, 19-9) vs. Daniel Sokolik (Fort Madison, 18-9); Zander Glazebrook (Bettendorf, 23-20) vs. Kolton Borcherding-Johnson (Norwalk, 9-1); Rusty VanWetzinga (PV, 30-4) bye into second round

285 — Jeremiah Henderson (Dav. North, 21-16) vs. Dalton Hearne (Urbandale, 26-11); Aiden Lee (Bettendorf, 30-18) vs. Warren Summers (CB Abraham Lincoln, 31-23); David Borchers (North Scott, 22-10) vs. Anell Kudic (Waterloo West), 30-8; Joey VanWetzinga (PV, 17-3) bye into second round

Class 2A

106 — Jayson Johnson (Tipton, 38-14) vs. Judah Gurwell (Winterset, 37-10); Dolan Theisen (DeWitt, 29-13) vs. Jesse Jens (Harlan, 35-9)

113 — Colin Cassady (West Liberty, 17-5) bye into second round

120 — None

126 — Derrick Bass (Assumption, 31-1) bye into second round

132 — Royce Butt (DeWitt, 32-5) bye into second round; Cadyn Wild (Assumption, 37-3) bye into second round

138 — Peyton Pilgrim (Assumption, 26-19) vs. Kaden Hanson (Clarion-Goldfield-Dows, 26-12); Tristin Sorgenfrey (Tipton, 45-11) vs. Tyler Wieland (Independence, 31-15)

145 — Dante Zuniga (Columbus, 20-15) vs. Brock Mulder (Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley, 43-6); Michael Macias (Assumption, 24-1) bye into second round

152 — Triston Miller (Columbus, 14-3) vs. Owen Klocke (Carroll, 35-10); Josh Zeman (West Liberty, 45-8) bye into second round

160 — Elston Lindner (DeWitt, 31-15) vs. Logan Peyton (West Delaware, 17-4); Cole Storm (Columbus, 39-12) vs. Gavin Scheuermann (Greene County, 19-3)

170 — Dru Diaz (Assumption, 18-28) vs. Kaden Street (Creston, 43-7); Drake Collins (West Liberty, 44-4) bye into second round

182 — Chase Diaz (Assumption, 23-11) vs. Brenden Casey (Atlantic, 34-15); Chris Wrage (DeWitt, 31-11) vs. Drew Wheater (East Marshall/GMG, 30-16)

195 — None

220 — Kai Malone (Columbus, 21-8) vs. Dre Smithburg (Fairfield, 34-12); Jackson Van Keuren (Maquoketa, 34-15) vs. Jadyn Cooper (Winterset, 35-10); Rhett Schaefer (Assumption, 29-13) vs. Reagan Maassen (Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley, 33-13)

285 — Maverick Kindred (Assumption, 18-23) vs. Wil Textor (Dike-New Hartford), 33-8; Russel Coil (Columbus, 40-5) vs. Sean May (BCLUW-South Hardin, 37-8); Sam Gravert (DeWitt, 31-4) bye into second round

Class 1A

106 — Codder Malcom (Wapello, 30-14) vs. Eli Rieb (Alta/Aurelia, 29-12); Mason Shirk (Wilton, 44-3) bye into second round

113 — Austin Etzel (Wilton, 42-6) vs. Landan Frost (Wapsie Valley, 22-16)

120 — Gabriel Brisker (Wilton, 45-4) bye into second round

126 — Brody Brisker (Wilton, 47-4) bye into second round

132 — Jordan Dusenberry (Wilton, 46-4) bye into second round

138 — Zach Harbison (Wapello, 38-10) vs. Korbyn Maxwell (Interstate 35, 25-11); Trae Hagen (Wilton, 46-5) vs. Aslan Wills (Saint Ansgar, 26-13)

145 — Hayden Hill (Wilton, 33-19) vs. Ethan Argo (Belle Plaine, 27-5)

152 — None

160 — Kadyn Kraklio (Durant, 34-18) vs. Tanner Thurn (East Buchanan, 26-4)

170 — Gatlin Rogers (Wilton, 29-17) vs. Gabe Anderson (Hinton, 35-12)

182 — Kaden Shirk (Wilton, 46-1) bye into second round

195 — None

220 — Spencer Kessel (Louisa-Muscatine, 38-4) bye into second round

285 — Nolan DeLong (Durant, 6-3) vs. Jace Henderson (MVAOCOU, 38-7); Alexander Kaufmann (Wilton, 40-6) bye into second round