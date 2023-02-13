When the Iowa state wrestling tournament kicks off at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, a heavy contingent of Quad-City area wrestlers will aim for state championships and medals.

Eighty area wrestlers will stand in the center mat and begin their respective quests for glory.

Here are five storylines and five wrestlers to watch this week at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines

New format

Previously, the traditional state tournament was three days (Thursday-Saturday) with state duals occupying the Wednesday before.

With state duals contested the first weekend of February and the individual tourney expanding to 24 wrestlers per weight, the latter has expanded.

It will be a four-day tournament that will have wrestlers weigh in four times.

Can Wilton still factor in Class 1A team race?

The third-ranked Beavers are bringing 10 to Des Moines, third most in 1A behind Nashua-Plainfield (13) and Don Bosco (11).

Six of them have first-round byes as top-eight seeds. Gabriel Brisker (120), Jordan Dusenberry (132) and Kaden Shirk (182) are seeded in the top four. That trifecta has combined for just nine losses all year.

Wilton is aiming for its third team title and first in 21 years. The Beavers have a roster that has done a lot of winning this winter as all of their qualifiers have at least 28 victories.

Bettendorf brings entire lineup

The Class 3A fourth-ranked Bulldogs were the only team in the state to qualify all 14 weights to the state tournament. Yet they won't be the only ones with double digits in 3A.

Of the final 10 teams in the IAwrestle tournament rankings, eight of them bring at least 10 qualifiers. The team race in the state's largest classification could come down to Saturday night.

More than half of Bettendorf's qualifiers earned a first-round bye and four of them — Jake Knight (113), TJ Koester (120), Cody Trevino (126) and Jayce Luna (132) — are seeded no worse than third.

Speaking of Koester …

Koester going for repeat

As the only QC champion from the metro, Koester is trying to go back-to-back and reach the halfway point of joining the exclusive four-time champion club.

The Bettendorf sophomore brings a 39-4 record to Wells Fargo Arena, but his path might include avenging his only two losses to Iowa competition in Bowen Downey and Koufax Christensen.

Koester fell to Downey of Indianola 4-2 in the Frank Baltzley finals and dropped a 6-4 heartbreaker to Christensen at Ed Winger. Koester could run into Downey in the semis; Christensen is the top seed and in the top half of the bracket.

Area head-to-head first round matches

There are two wrestlers from the metro at 145 pounds and 285 pounds and both are true second place wrestleback district rematches.

North Scott's Aydan Cary will wrestle Clinton's Luke Jennings for the second straight week at 145. Cary wrapped a cradle and pinned Jennings in the second period.

Meanwhile, Bettendorf's Aiden Lee will tussle with Davenport North's Jeremiah Henderson at 285. Lee defeated Henderson with a fall in the second period.

Five wrestlers to watch

Drake Collins, West Liberty, 170 pounds

Collins, the runner-up at the River Valley Conference tournament, takes a 44-4 record into his third state meet. He finished fifth last winter and is seeded third this year.

Royce Butt, Central DeWitt, 132 pounds

The Sabers' junior sits at 32-5 and seeded sixth entering his third straight state tournament. The two-time district champion went 2-2 last season, losing his final two matches by pin.

Evan Franke, Muscatine, 195 pounds

Franke won two regular season tournaments and was the runner-up at MAC and districts, which vaulted him to a 36-8 record and a top-eight seed in the tournament. The junior is a two-time qualifier searching for his first medal.

Kadyn Kraklio, Durant, 160 pounds

Just a sophomore, Kraklio wrestled beyond his years at the Class 1A district tournament. He triumphed in his final three matches by bonus points to claim his first career state berth.

Tristin Sorgenfrey, Tipton, 138 pounds

After two straight fourth-place finishes at districts, Sorgenfrey broke through this season with a runner-up finish out of the Williamsburg district. He takes a 45-11 record into state.