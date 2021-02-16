Iowa state wrestling outlook

Class 3A
When: Thursday (1:30 p.m.); Friday (10 a.m., 7:30 p.m.); Saturday (10 a.m., 6 p.m.)
Outlook: Waverly-Shell Rock and Waukee lead the way with a dozen qualifiers each while Southeast Polk and Ankeny each have 10 in this week's field.
Bettendorf and North Scott pace the Quad-Cities contingent with nine and eight wrestlers, respectively.
The Bulldogs have the top seed at two weights, Dustin Bohren (126 pounds) and Bradley Hill (220). Hill, a place winner at 170 last season, has yet to lose a match this season and already has wins over second-seeded Kalob Runyoun of Southeast Polk and third-seeded Luke Walker of Waverly-Shell Rock.
Defending state champion Griffin Liddle is seeded second at 285 pounds behind Ames' Gabe Greenlee, who beat him 3-1 at the Ed Winger Invitational in Urbandale last month.
Bettendorf's Ella Schmit, one of two girls in the field, will wrestle fifth-seeded Zane Behrends of Waverly-Shell Rock in the opening round at 106 pounds. Schmit is looking to become the first girl since 2012 to win a match at the boys' state tournament.
North Scott's Peyton Westlin (145) and Trace Gephart (113) are seeded third and fourth, respectively, in their bracket.
Pleasant Valley has five wrestlers in the field while Davenport North, Davenport West and Muscatine each have two.
Fort Dodge's Drake Ayala is seeking a third individual title. For that to happen, the Iowa recruit likely will have to get through Waverly-Shell Rock's Ryder Block, who beat Ayala 9-7 this year and has yet to lose a high school match in almost two seasons. They are the top two seeds at 132 pounds.
Class 2A
When: Thursday (6 p.m.); Friday (2:30 p.m., 8:45 p.m.); Saturday (10 a.m., 6 p.m.)
Outlook: West Delaware is the overwhelming favorite in the team competition with 11 qualifiers, including three wrestlers with unblemished records in Jared Voss (170), Wyatt Voelker (195) and Carson Petlon (285).
Independence and Crestwood have nine and seven qualifiers, respectively.
Assumption leads the area with five in this class. Derrick Bass (106) and Michael Macias (138), place winners a year ago, are each seeded third at their weight. Aiden Morgan is fifth at 195 following his district title last week.
Central DeWitt's Keaton Zeimet, already the school's all-time winningest wrestler, goes for a fourth state medal. He has lost in the semifinal round each of the past two seasons. He's seeded third at 120 pounds.
Camanche has four qualifiers in the field, led by third seed Eric Kinkaid at 145 (a two-time medalist) and fourth seed Cade Everson at 182.
West Liberty's Kobe Simon, the top seed at 220, lost in the state final a year ago. He is one of three qualifiers for the Comets.
Centerville's Matthew Lewis is looking to become the 29th four-time state champion in Iowa history.
Class 1A
When: Thursday (9 a.m.); Friday (9 a.m., 3:30 p.m.); Saturday (10 a.m., 6 p.m.)
Outlook: Don Bosco and Lisbon are the cream of the crop in this class with 12 and 11 qualifiers, respectively. Logan-Magnolia is next in line with seven in this week's field.
Lisbon junior Robert Avila Jr. is chasing his third straight title this week. The Lions have two other undefeated wrestlers in their lineup with Cole Clark (220) and Brant Baltes (285).
Wilton leads the area with six qualifiers. Brothers Brody and Kael Brisker won district championships at Wapello last week. Brody (47-4) is seeded fourth at 106 and Kael (48-1) is the top seed at 138. Both are looking to join their older brother, Trey, as Iowa state wrestling champions.
Durant's Ethan Gast is in the field at 120. Midland has three qualifiers, including past place winner Damon Huston along with district champions Caden Ballou (160, 38-6) and Cayden Miller (182, 35-5).
-- Compiled by Matt Coss