Iowa state wrestling outlook

Camanche has four qualifiers in the field, led by third seed Eric Kinkaid at 145 (a two-time medalist) and fourth seed Cade Everson at 182.

West Liberty's Kobe Simon, the top seed at 220, lost in the state final a year ago. He is one of three qualifiers for the Comets.

Centerville's Matthew Lewis is looking to become the 29th four-time state champion in Iowa history.

Class 1A

When: Thursday (9 a.m.); Friday (9 a.m., 3:30 p.m.); Saturday (10 a.m., 6 p.m.)

Outlook: Don Bosco and Lisbon are the cream of the crop in this class with 12 and 11 qualifiers, respectively. Logan-Magnolia is next in line with seven in this week's field.

Lisbon junior Robert Avila Jr. is chasing his third straight title this week. The Lions have two other undefeated wrestlers in their lineup with Cole Clark (220) and Brant Baltes (285).

Wilton leads the area with six qualifiers. Brothers Brody and Kael Brisker won district championships at Wapello last week. Brody (47-4) is seeded fourth at 106 and Kael (48-1) is the top seed at 138. Both are looking to join their older brother, Trey, as Iowa state wrestling champions.