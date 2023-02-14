It was a once-in-a-blue-moon type of draw.

When the Class 2A District 4 field was announced early in the winter of 2021, no one thought it would field the top three ranked wrestlers at 145 pounds and just two of them would qualify for the Iowa state wrestling tournament.

Fast forward two months and that's exactly what happened.

Vinton-Shellsburg's Cooper Sanders, Camanche graduate and current Loras freshman Eric Kinkaid and Assumption's Michael Macias were ranked 1-2-3, respectively, entering the district tournament.

"I was feeling like it was going to be challenge," Macias said. "A lot of the Quad-Cities (area) knew I could battle."

One was not going to be making the trek to Des Moines. It turned out to be Macias.

He lost to Kinkaid at the sectional final by a 14-6 major decision, then in the district semis, dropped a 10-6 heartbreaker to Sanders. Macias took third overall, but didn't get a wrestleback for true second.

His season was over, just like that.

"Thinking back to that, it always hurts," Macias said.

On the bus ride back from Maquoketa High School, Macias said that he thought about those two losses and what needed to happen in his final season donning an Assumption singlet.

The result?

Perhaps his best season yet.

Macias returns to the state tournament for the third time in his prep career seeking not only his third state medal, but an elusive championship over the course of the four-day tournament inside Wells Fargo Arena.

"Coming back with a better mindset," Macias said. "This is the best I've ever wrestled in my high school career. I'm hungry, I want to prove to everybody Michael Macias is that guy."

He'll have a first-round bye as the fifth overall seed and could face Greene County's Brent Dennhardt in the second round. Then a quarterfinal matchup with Mount Vernon's Jackson Jaspers may loom.

If Macias reaches the semifinals, a date with unbeaten Tucker Stangel of Osage could happen. In short, the Knights' captain would have to beat three wrestlers ranked in the top nine to get to Saturday night.

"To be honest, I looked at that and said 'It is more people doubting me,'" Macias said.

Assumption coach Sonny Alvarez, in his second season leading his alma mater, has followed the wrestling scene throughout the Quad-City area and within the Knights' room.

So he was well-versed on what Macias accomplished his first two years, having a medal draped over his neck and nabbing a semifinal appearance his freshman year.

"I knew who the kids were, so I knew him," Alvarez said.

Yet what transpired last winter required some adjustments.

As Macias re-watched those losses to Kinkaid and Sanders, he realized he needed to get stronger and have more stamina. So instead of focusing his summer at freestyle or Greco-Roman tournaments, it was the weight room.

He said that he lifted five days a week, picked up boxing in the process, and did cardio at least two hours per day.

"I knew my cardio was losing some of these matches," Macias said.

Alvarez witnessed another gear that was turned on.

"He's just doing the right things all the time," he said. "We were honest with him. He took it to heart and his style of wrestling, it suits him well."

There have been challenges along the way.

Since his sophomore year, Macias has dealt with a sprained medial collateral ligament (MCL) in his left knee. He stated the pain was at "8.5" on a scale of 1-10 last winter. He didn't wrestle this winter until Battle of Waterloo in mid-December.

He also didn't wrestle at the Mississippi Athletic Conference championships three weeks ago on Jan. 28.

"We're healthy and that was the whole goal, make sure we're in good shape," Alvarez said. "This is when it matters. The other tournaments we've had guys out, maybe take some heat for not wrestling some guys, is preparation for the postseason."

Still, the schedule lined up perfectly.

Macias has posted signature wins over Lisbon's Indy Harbaugh, Bettendorf's Tycho Carmichael, Don Bosco's Kaiden Knaack, Decorah's Brady Stille and Kasson-Mantorville's Joseph Kennedy out of Minnesota.

At 24-1 this season, there has been no shortage of high-level matches.

"This is exactly what I expected," he said. "You're not getting no fishes to wrestle around, you're proving every day you're improving."

Macias dons the "Nixon shirt" as he warms up before a dual or tournament. It is a tye-dye shirt that one senior passes to the next, enshrining them as the captain of the Assumption room.

Allen Catour, last year's wearer of the shirt and Macias' drill partner, gave it to him.

"I always thought of myself as a leader," Macias said. "He gave me a hug, we shared a moment."

Alvarez has routinely discussed how smart of a wrestler Macias is, but the former has been impressed with how the latter has grown in a leadership aspect.

Wearing the "Nixon shirt" has helped.

"I'm proud of him for that," Alvarez said. "He's pretty mat-savvy, pretty high wrestling IQ. He knows the situations and that takes a lot of pressure off you in the corner."

Macias stated he's had a handful of colleges reach out to him, but he isn't making a decision until after the season.

His sole focus over the next four days is on having his hand raised as a 2A champion.

"I just know nothing is stopping me from getting to Saturday night," Macias said.