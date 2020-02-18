Iowa state wrestling tournament: Five things to watch

Davenport West's Travis Hodges, a district champion, faces second-ranked Bailey Roybal of Waverly-Shell Rock in the opening round at 113. Muscatine's Mason Crabree drew top-ranked and two-time champion Cullan Schriever of Mason City in the opener at 126. Camanche's Cade Everson meets Union's Adam Ahrendsen, a state runner-up last year, in an opener at 160 in 2A.

Eyeing a repeat

Loyd is the only area qualifier with a chance to earn a state title repeat this week. The PV 152-pounder, headed to wrestle at Indian Hills Community College next season, is making his fourth straight appearance at Wells Fargo Arena.

A four-time conference champion and last week's district winner, Loyd comes in with a 43-3 record. Two of those losses are to out-of-state competitors and the other is to Lisbon's Marshall Hauck (1A) at the Bob Lueders Invitational.

Loyd, who recorded a second-period pin in last year's final and recorded bonus-point victories in all four matches at state, can join Tyler Willers as the school's only other two-time champion. Willers won titles in 2010 and 2012.

Loyd already has set the school mark for wins and would finish his career with 195 with another title.

Seeking a breakthrough