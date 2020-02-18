Iowa state wrestling tournament: Five things to watch

Duals tournament
There are three Mississippi Athletic Conference programs competing in Wednesday's state duals competition at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Assumption, making its 13th consecutive state duals trip, is the fifth seed in Class 2A and squares off with fourth-seeded Osage at 9 a.m. The winner likely gets top-seeded West Delaware in the semifinal round.
Bettendorf and North Scott meet in the quarterfinals at 11 a.m. in a 4 vs. 5 matchup. The Bulldogs beat the Lancers 35-27 in the teams' dual in mid-December. The schools split the 14 bouts, but Bettendorf collected four pins.
North Scott was without state-ranked 160-pounder Jake Matthaidess in that dual. Bettendorf's top-ranked heavyweight Griffin Liddle was sidelined with injury.
Top-seeded Southeast Polk likely awaits the winner in the afternoon semifinals.
MAC rematches
There will be two head-to-head MAC bouts in the opening round of Thursday's Class 3A individual tournament.
At 126 pounds, Bettendorf's Aiden Evans faces North Scott's Cael Bredar for the third time this season. Evans pinned Bredar in 1 minute, 38 seconds at the Keith Young Invitational and then recorded a 16-5 major in the teams' dual meet.
At 170, Muscatine's Tim Nimely and North Scott's Zach Campbell face off in a battle of state-ranked wrestlers. Campbell edged Nimely 3-2 in the championship match at the conference tournament.
"He's probably one of the strongest kids I've wrestled all year," Campbell said after that match against Nimely.
Campbell went 1-2 at last year's state tournament at 160. Nimely qualified at 170 but lost his first two matches.
Seeded tournament
The Iowa High School Athletic Association has seeded each weight class for the second consecutive year.
The IHSAA awarded seeds to the top eight wrestlers in each class, with the hopes of getting marquee matches on championship Saturday. A formula was used to determine seeding, and part of it awarded points to returning state champions, placewinners and qualifiers. The remaining eight competitors are randomly placed in the bracket.
There are five wrestlers from the Q-C to garner top seeds — North Scott's Deven Strief (3A/145), Pleasant Valley's Eli Loyd (3A/152), Liddle (3A/285), Camanche's Eric Kinkaid (2A/132) and West Liberty's Will Esmoil (2A/152).
Of the 64 area qualifiers, 28 are seeded at their weight class.
Conversely, there are some very difficult draws.
Davenport West's Travis Hodges, a district champion, faces second-ranked Bailey Roybal of Waverly-Shell Rock in the opening round at 113. Muscatine's Mason Crabree drew top-ranked and two-time champion Cullan Schriever of Mason City in the opener at 126. Camanche's Cade Everson meets Union's Adam Ahrendsen, a state runner-up last year, in an opener at 160 in 2A.
Eyeing a repeat
Loyd is the only area qualifier with a chance to earn a state title repeat this week. The PV 152-pounder, headed to wrestle at Indian Hills Community College next season, is making his fourth straight appearance at Wells Fargo Arena.
A four-time conference champion and last week's district winner, Loyd comes in with a 43-3 record. Two of those losses are to out-of-state competitors and the other is to Lisbon's Marshall Hauck (1A) at the Bob Lueders Invitational.
Loyd, who recorded a second-period pin in last year's final and recorded bonus-point victories in all four matches at state, can join Tyler Willers as the school's only other two-time champion. Willers won titles in 2010 and 2012.
Loyd already has set the school mark for wins and would finish his career with 195 with another title.
Seeking a breakthrough
Besides Loyd, there are eight other wrestlers from the metro and area returning who reached at least the semifinal round a season ago.
Liddle and Esmoil each lost state title matches by a point. Both are undefeated and ranked No. 1 at their weight class this season.
Central DeWitt 113-pounder Keaton Zeimet was third last year. He is on a potential semifinal collision course with Center Point-Urbana's Cole Whitehead, who has handed Zeimet both of his losses this season.
Bettendorf's Dustin Bohren reached the semifinal round before settling for sixth.
Strief and Matthaidess were semifinalists and earned top-five spots on the podium for the Lancers last year.
In 1A, Wapello's Daniel Meeker (145) and Midland's Damon Huston (120) look to get over the semifinal threshold this season.
— Compiled by Matt Coss