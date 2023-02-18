DES MOINES — When North Scott High School's AJ Petersen was wrestling his older brothers — Joey and Zach — he would always end up on his back.

So Petersen would work on bridging to keep his shoulders off the mat.

"Those guys picking on me, it gives that fight back in you," Petersen said.

Wrestling runs deep in the Petersen family as all three of the brothers earned at least one medal at state.

Yet AJ gets final bragging rights.

With four straight wins on the backside, three of them by bonus points, Petersen captured his third consecutive state medal with a third place finish at 195 pounds on Saturday afternoon inside Wells Fargo Arena.

"To be able to to come back like that, there's no feeling like anything," Petersen said. "Knowing everybody is behind you. It is a great feeling to wrestle like that and have fun."

Both Joey and Zach earned one medal at state wrestling in their prep careers, a sixth for Joey and third for Zach.

AJ went fifth as a sophomore, fourth last season and third this winter.

"Those guys competing at such a high level, they set a bar," Petersen said. "It fuels me even more."

In the quarterfinals on Thursday, Petersen dropped an 8-4 heartbreaker to Ames freshman Danarii Mickel. That night, he didn't want to talk to anybody.

Yet coming up to the second floor of Wells Fargo Arena, Petersen was consoled by his parents.

"It was hugs, good job, got four matches (and) prove yourself," Petersen said.

That's all he needed to hear.

The Iowa State University football recruit won by pin in the bloodround, medical forfeit in the consolation quarters, major decision in the consolation semis and first period fall to garner third.

He'll put a close on the wrestling chapter of his career with a Mississippi Athletic Conference championship, two district titles and being on the podium in the state capital three times.

Petersen leaves with no regrets.

"This last day, this wasn't much of a state tournament," he said. "It was just another match. Your buddies are here, you're having fun."

Petersen's senior teammates of Ayden Golden (126) and Seth Madden (170) placed sixth and fourth, respectively.

Bettendorf went 6-1 in medal matches as TJ Koester (120), Jayce Luna (132) and Elijah Mendoza (152) placed third. Lincoln Jipp (138) and Tycho Carmichael (145) were fifth and Jorden Roberts (160) placed seventh.

Cody Trevino (126) recorded a fourth place finish.

Mendoza, heading to Wartburg College to play football, beat Ankeny's Jace Anderson in the third place match by a 5-2 verdict. It was the third meeting between the two and the first time Mendoza came out on top.

"It was really nice getting this final win," Mendoza said. "I definitely had more pace knowing it is my last match. A different mentality."

Pleasant Valley's Rusty VanWetzinga won his fifth place match at 220 and his younger brother, Joey VanWetzinga, recorded a pin in the seventh place match. Duncan Harn (132) placed sixth.

Muscatine's Evan Franke was seventh at 195.

Class 2A

Assumption's Michael Macias responded after his 145 pound semifinal heartbreak with two straight wins to place third.

He beat Decorah's Brady Stille 5-3 in sudden victory, a rematch from the Osage duals a month ago. Macias leaves the Knights program as a three-time state place winner.

"I finished strong," Macias said. "My coach said I have two options: To keep crying or get up and persevere."

Knights' sophomore Cadyn Wild won four straight backside matches and triumphed over Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Bo Koedam 5-4 in the third place match.

Koedam took Wild feet to back in the final 15 seconds for a 4-3 lead, but Wild got out of the cradle and reversed him for the triumph.

"He was much longer than me, but once he had it locked up, I felt like it wasn't tight enough," Wild said. "It feels amazing. Not really worrying about who you got to wrestle makes a huge difference."

West Liberty's Colin Cassady (113) and Columbus' Russel Coil (285) each placed sixth. Central DeWitt's Royce Butt (132) finished eighth.

Class 1A

Wilton's Kaden Shirk recorded his 100th career pin in the semis, then out-worked North Butler-Clarksville's McCade Blocker 7-1 to win the third place match.

Once the Beavers senior with over 150 career wins walked off the mat, the tears started to flow.

"I was happy at first I won then halfway to the back of the tunnel, felt sad because that's the last time I'm going to wrestle," Shirk said. "That brings a closure to everything I've done for the past 15 years."

Wilton's Jordan Dusenberry also grabbed third place at 132 while Austin Etzel (113), Brody Brisker (126) placed fourth. Alexander Kaufmann (285), Gabriel Brisker (120) and Trae Hagen (138) finished fifth, sixth and seventh, respectively.

Louisa-Muscatine senior Spencer Kessel placed fourth at 220.