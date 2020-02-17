You are the owner of this article.
Iowa state wrestling tournament pairings
IOWA STATE WRESTLING

Iowa state wrestling tournament pairings

Clinton's Hunter Randall control Fort Madison's Diego Lozano in a 220-pound match at the Class 3A district wrestling tournament Saturday in Bettendorf.

The Iowa state high school wrestling tournament begins Thursday morning at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Here is a look at the first-round matchups for the 64 metro and area wrestlers competing:

Class 3A (9 a.m.-noon Thursday)

106 pounds: Nathan Canfield, Davenport Central, 31-6 vs. #8 Khyler Carstarphen, Dowling Catholic, 30-6

106 pounds: #5 Dustin Bohren, Bettendorf, 29-6 vs. Case Cauthron, Spencer, 23-10

113 pounds: Trace Gephart, North Scott, 26-16 vs. #1 Trever Anderson, Ankeny, 33-1

113 pounds: Travis Hodges, Davenport West, 32-2 vs. #2 Bailey Roybal, Waverly-Shell Rock, 35-1

120 pounds: #6 Peyton Westlin, North Scott, 34-13 vs. Parker McBride, Iowa City West, 13-6

126 pounds: #4 Aiden Evans, Bettendorf, 23-1 vs. Cael Bredar, North Scott, 27-18

126 pounds: Mason Crabtree, Muscatine, 38-14 vs. #1 Cullan Schriever, Mason City, 12-0

132 pounds: Josh Connor, North Scott, 34-12 vs. #1 Aiden Riggins, Waverly-Shell Rock, 29-2

132 pounds: Josh Pelzer, Bettendorf, 20-18 vs. #3 Joel Jesuroga, Southeast Polk, 31-5

145 pounds: Logan Adamson, Bettendorf, 23-4 vs. #5 Ben Monroe, Ankeny Centennial, 35-2

145 pounds: #1 Deven Strief, North Scott, 41-3 vs. Cayden Langreck, Waverly-Shell Rock, 5-0

152 pounds: #1 Eli Loyd, Pleasant Valley, 43-3 vs. Dylan Carlson, LeMars, 30-16

152 pounds: Damian Petersen, Bettendorf, 20-9 vs. #5 Camden Baarda, Southeast Polk, 23-11

160 pounds: Cedric Castillo, Muscatine, 39-10 vs. #2 Nick Bonanno, Indianola, 44-3

160 pounds: Keano Roberts, Bettendorf, 31-8 vs. #8 Jake Francksen-Small, LeMars, 38-7

160 pounds: #5 Jake Matthaidess, North Scott, 24-4 vs. Isaiah Spencer, Spencer, 32-4

170 pounds: #8 Bradley Hill, Bettendorf, 32-7 vs. Tanner Spyksma, Waukee, 23-19

170 pounds: #7 Zach Campbell, North Scott, 36-9 vs. Tim Nimely, Muscatine, 40-8

182 pounds: Jack West, Davenport North, 33-9 vs. #6 Justin Brindley, Southeast Polk, 31-9

182 pounds: Diego Cortes, Bettendorf, 18-15 vs. #7 Destin Schroder, Newton, 26-2

182 pounds: Trevor Bitner, Clinton, 21-12 vs. #1 Griffin Gammell, Waukee, 38-1

195 pounds: #4 Tyreese Johnson, Davenport West, 29-2 vs. McGuire Bryant, Boone, 26-16

195 pounds: #6 Kane Schmidt, Bettendorf, 20-5 vs. Jack McCabe, West Des Moines Valley, 10-7

220 pounds: #6 Hunter Randall, Clinton, 19-6 vs. Brady Reese, Johnston, 22-12

285 pounds: #1 Griffin Liddle, Bettendorf, 15-0 vs. Tate Sykora-Matthess, Cedar Rapids Washington, 19-9

285 pounds: #6 Togeh Deseh, Muscatine, 24-5 vs. Cayden Lovett, Dubuque Hempstead, 28-9

Class 2A (1:30-4:30 p.m. Thursday)

106 pounds: #2 Lane Scorpil, Columbus, 33-0 vs. Easton O'Brien, Atlantic, 39-15

106 pounds: #5 Derrick Bass, Assumption, 33-4 vs. Drew Robinson, Nevada, 32-6

113 pounds: #3 Keaton Zeimet, Central DeWitt, 37-2 vs. Zach Klasen, Aplington-Parkersburg/Grundy Center, 13-11

113 pounds: Alex Beaver, West Liberty, 29-7 vs. #4 Jonathon Burnette, Spirit Lake Park, 35-5

120 pounds: Ben Vogel, Camanche, 39-5 vs. #6 Johnny Hua, MOC-Floyd Valley, 36-5

126 pounds: TJ Fitzpatrick, Assumption, 14-2 vs. #7 Joe Weaver, Atlantic, 41-11

126 pounds: Austin Lenz, Tipton, 41-6 vs. #1 Isaiah Weber, Independence, 44-3

132 pounds: #1 Eric Kinkaid, Camanche, 38-3 vs. Isaac Bruggeman, West Lyon, 27-8

132 pounds: Noah Gonzalez, Assumption, 25-8 vs. #3 Bryce Hatten, Winterset, 16-0

138 pounds: #4 Michael Macias, Assumption, 27-5 vs. Shea Parkis, Carroll Kuemper, 41-4

138 pounds: Talen Dengler, West Liberty, 31-8 vs. #7 Isaac Bryan, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 45-5

145 pounds: Parker Terronez, Assumption, 23-10 vs. #4 Jack Thomsen, Union La Porte City, 42-2

152 pounds: #1 Will Esmoil, West Liberty, 38-0 vs. Bryce Cole, Van Meter-Earlham, 31-12

160 pounds: Cade Everson, Camanche, 31-3 vs. #1 Adam Ahrendsen, Union La Porte City, 41-1

170 pounds: Logan Schimanski, Assumption, 26-16 vs. #1 Blake Liebe, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 48-3

170 pounds: #8 Abe Michel, Maquoketa, 34-5 vs. Aiden Carr, Gilbert, 40-8

195 pounds: Aiden Morgan, Assumption, 27-15 vs. #2 Evan Rosonke, New Hampton, 35-3

220 pounds: #5 Seth Adrian, Assumption, 27-2 vs. Colten Goodall, Humboldt, 32-7

220 pounds: #2 Kobe Simon, West Liberty, 34-0 vs. Cayden Meskan, Gilbert, 40-9

285 pounds: #2 Taven Rich, Maquoketa, 38-1 vs. Wyatt Scheidel, Crestwood, 32-14

285 pounds: Cole Miller, Central DeWitt, 27-17 vs. #8 Chris Van Der Brink, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley, 41-3

Class 2A (6-9 p.m. Thursday)

106 pounds: Noah Grage, Durant, 23-8 vs. #1 Clayton McDonough, Central Springs, 45-0

120 pounds: #6 Damon Huston, Midland, 46-3 vs. Hayden Fischer, AHSTW, 27-24

126 pounds: #4 Kael Brisker, Wilton, 34-4 vs. Jakson Cobb, WACO, 27-9

132 pounds: Mitchell Moore, Wapello, 25-4 vs. #2 Easton Larson, Don Bosco, 39-4

138 pounds: Christopher Ewart, Wapello, 22-11 vs. #7 Heath Moyer, North Linn, 35-4

145 pounds: #3 Daniel Meeker, Wapello, 38-1 vs. Gabe Mcgeough, MFL/MarMac, 27-2

145 pounds: Brody Hawtrey, North Cedar, 42-4 vs. #5 Lawson Losee, Riceville, 41-3

152 pounds: Zach Roeder, Bellevue, 29-10 vs. #4 Garrett Seaba, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows, 38-10

160 pounds: Cayden Miller, Midland, 32-6 vs. #7 Austin Wilson, Nodaway Valley, 40-1

170 pounds: Ty Schmidt, Northeast, 32-7 vs. #6 Tristan Mulder, Western Christian, 25-1

182 pounds: #4 Coy Baker, Wilton, 37-1 vs. Brady Langloss, WACO, 27-7

182 pounds: Luke Giesemann, Bellevue, 34-14 vs. #3 Nick Haynes, Missouri Valley, 34-2

220 pounds: #6 Tyler Thuston, North Cedar, 37-6 vs. Jaxon Allen, New London, 40-10

285 pounds: Gabe Hayes, Louisa-Muscatine, 30-3 vs. #1 Barrett Pitt, Logan-Magnolia, 43-2

285 pounds: Briggs Hartley, Wilton, 21-6 vs. #6 Keegan Akers, Mediapolis, 40-10

