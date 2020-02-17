Iowa state wrestling tournament pairings

The Iowa state high school wrestling tournament begins Thursday morning at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Here is a look at the first-round matchups for the 64 metro and area wrestlers competing:
Class 3A (9 a.m.-noon Thursday)
106 pounds: Nathan Canfield, Davenport Central, 31-6 vs. #8 Khyler Carstarphen, Dowling Catholic, 30-6
106 pounds: #5 Dustin Bohren, Bettendorf, 29-6 vs. Case Cauthron, Spencer, 23-10
113 pounds: Trace Gephart, North Scott, 26-16 vs. #1 Trever Anderson, Ankeny, 33-1
113 pounds: Travis Hodges, Davenport West, 32-2 vs. #2 Bailey Roybal, Waverly-Shell Rock, 35-1
120 pounds: #6 Peyton Westlin, North Scott, 34-13 vs. Parker McBride, Iowa City West, 13-6
126 pounds: #4 Aiden Evans, Bettendorf, 23-1 vs. Cael Bredar, North Scott, 27-18
126 pounds: Mason Crabtree, Muscatine, 38-14 vs. #1 Cullan Schriever, Mason City, 12-0
132 pounds: Josh Connor, North Scott, 34-12 vs. #1 Aiden Riggins, Waverly-Shell Rock, 29-2
132 pounds: Josh Pelzer, Bettendorf, 20-18 vs. #3 Joel Jesuroga, Southeast Polk, 31-5
145 pounds: Logan Adamson, Bettendorf, 23-4 vs. #5 Ben Monroe, Ankeny Centennial, 35-2
145 pounds: #1 Deven Strief, North Scott, 41-3 vs. Cayden Langreck, Waverly-Shell Rock, 5-0
152 pounds: #1 Eli Loyd, Pleasant Valley, 43-3 vs. Dylan Carlson, LeMars, 30-16
152 pounds: Damian Petersen, Bettendorf, 20-9 vs. #5 Camden Baarda, Southeast Polk, 23-11
160 pounds: Cedric Castillo, Muscatine, 39-10 vs. #2 Nick Bonanno, Indianola, 44-3
160 pounds: Keano Roberts, Bettendorf, 31-8 vs. #8 Jake Francksen-Small, LeMars, 38-7
160 pounds: #5 Jake Matthaidess, North Scott, 24-4 vs. Isaiah Spencer, Spencer, 32-4
170 pounds: #8 Bradley Hill, Bettendorf, 32-7 vs. Tanner Spyksma, Waukee, 23-19
170 pounds: #7 Zach Campbell, North Scott, 36-9 vs. Tim Nimely, Muscatine, 40-8
182 pounds: Jack West, Davenport North, 33-9 vs. #6 Justin Brindley, Southeast Polk, 31-9
182 pounds: Diego Cortes, Bettendorf, 18-15 vs. #7 Destin Schroder, Newton, 26-2
182 pounds: Trevor Bitner, Clinton, 21-12 vs. #1 Griffin Gammell, Waukee, 38-1
195 pounds: #4 Tyreese Johnson, Davenport West, 29-2 vs. McGuire Bryant, Boone, 26-16
195 pounds: #6 Kane Schmidt, Bettendorf, 20-5 vs. Jack McCabe, West Des Moines Valley, 10-7
220 pounds: #6 Hunter Randall, Clinton, 19-6 vs. Brady Reese, Johnston, 22-12
285 pounds: #1 Griffin Liddle, Bettendorf, 15-0 vs. Tate Sykora-Matthess, Cedar Rapids Washington, 19-9
285 pounds: #6 Togeh Deseh, Muscatine, 24-5 vs. Cayden Lovett, Dubuque Hempstead, 28-9
Class 2A (1:30-4:30 p.m. Thursday)
106 pounds: #2 Lane Scorpil, Columbus, 33-0 vs. Easton O'Brien, Atlantic, 39-15
106 pounds: #5 Derrick Bass, Assumption, 33-4 vs. Drew Robinson, Nevada, 32-6
113 pounds: #3 Keaton Zeimet, Central DeWitt, 37-2 vs. Zach Klasen, Aplington-Parkersburg/Grundy Center, 13-11
113 pounds: Alex Beaver, West Liberty, 29-7 vs. #4 Jonathon Burnette, Spirit Lake Park, 35-5
120 pounds: Ben Vogel, Camanche, 39-5 vs. #6 Johnny Hua, MOC-Floyd Valley, 36-5
126 pounds: TJ Fitzpatrick, Assumption, 14-2 vs. #7 Joe Weaver, Atlantic, 41-11
126 pounds: Austin Lenz, Tipton, 41-6 vs. #1 Isaiah Weber, Independence, 44-3
132 pounds: #1 Eric Kinkaid, Camanche, 38-3 vs. Isaac Bruggeman, West Lyon, 27-8
132 pounds: Noah Gonzalez, Assumption, 25-8 vs. #3 Bryce Hatten, Winterset, 16-0
138 pounds: #4 Michael Macias, Assumption, 27-5 vs. Shea Parkis, Carroll Kuemper, 41-4
138 pounds: Talen Dengler, West Liberty, 31-8 vs. #7 Isaac Bryan, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 45-5
145 pounds: Parker Terronez, Assumption, 23-10 vs. #4 Jack Thomsen, Union La Porte City, 42-2
152 pounds: #1 Will Esmoil, West Liberty, 38-0 vs. Bryce Cole, Van Meter-Earlham, 31-12
160 pounds: Cade Everson, Camanche, 31-3 vs. #1 Adam Ahrendsen, Union La Porte City, 41-1
170 pounds: Logan Schimanski, Assumption, 26-16 vs. #1 Blake Liebe, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 48-3
170 pounds: #8 Abe Michel, Maquoketa, 34-5 vs. Aiden Carr, Gilbert, 40-8
195 pounds: Aiden Morgan, Assumption, 27-15 vs. #2 Evan Rosonke, New Hampton, 35-3
220 pounds: #5 Seth Adrian, Assumption, 27-2 vs. Colten Goodall, Humboldt, 32-7
220 pounds: #2 Kobe Simon, West Liberty, 34-0 vs. Cayden Meskan, Gilbert, 40-9
285 pounds: #2 Taven Rich, Maquoketa, 38-1 vs. Wyatt Scheidel, Crestwood, 32-14
285 pounds: Cole Miller, Central DeWitt, 27-17 vs. #8 Chris Van Der Brink, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley, 41-3
Class 2A (6-9 p.m. Thursday)
106 pounds: Noah Grage, Durant, 23-8 vs. #1 Clayton McDonough, Central Springs, 45-0
120 pounds: #6 Damon Huston, Midland, 46-3 vs. Hayden Fischer, AHSTW, 27-24
126 pounds: #4 Kael Brisker, Wilton, 34-4 vs. Jakson Cobb, WACO, 27-9
132 pounds: Mitchell Moore, Wapello, 25-4 vs. #2 Easton Larson, Don Bosco, 39-4
138 pounds: Christopher Ewart, Wapello, 22-11 vs. #7 Heath Moyer, North Linn, 35-4
145 pounds: #3 Daniel Meeker, Wapello, 38-1 vs. Gabe Mcgeough, MFL/MarMac, 27-2
145 pounds: Brody Hawtrey, North Cedar, 42-4 vs. #5 Lawson Losee, Riceville, 41-3
152 pounds: Zach Roeder, Bellevue, 29-10 vs. #4 Garrett Seaba, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows, 38-10
160 pounds: Cayden Miller, Midland, 32-6 vs. #7 Austin Wilson, Nodaway Valley, 40-1
170 pounds: Ty Schmidt, Northeast, 32-7 vs. #6 Tristan Mulder, Western Christian, 25-1
182 pounds: #4 Coy Baker, Wilton, 37-1 vs. Brady Langloss, WACO, 27-7
182 pounds: Luke Giesemann, Bellevue, 34-14 vs. #3 Nick Haynes, Missouri Valley, 34-2
220 pounds: #6 Tyler Thuston, North Cedar, 37-6 vs. Jaxon Allen, New London, 40-10
285 pounds: Gabe Hayes, Louisa-Muscatine, 30-3 vs. #1 Barrett Pitt, Logan-Magnolia, 43-2
285 pounds: Briggs Hartley, Wilton, 21-6 vs. #6 Keegan Akers, Mediapolis, 40-10