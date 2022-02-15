Iowa state wrestling tournament story lines: Bettendorf duo seeks repeat

The Iowa state wrestling tournament commences Wednesday with the dual tournament and then the three-day traditional event begins Thursday morning at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

Bettendorf and Wilton will represent the area in the dual tournament, and then 51 individuals from the Quad-Cities metro and surrounding area start their quest for a state championship or a spot on the podium.

Here are some story lines we'll be tracking:

Double dipping?

Bettendorf's Dustin Bohren and Bradley Hill captured state championships last winter as juniors. They seek to repeat the feat this week.

It won't be an easy task for either.

Bohren has suffered five losses this season and is ranked third at 145 pounds behind Southeast Polk's Joel Jesuroga and Iowa City West's Robert Avila.

Jesuroga, a University of Iowa commit, beat Bohren 8-7 in a dual meet before Christmas. Avila, who has battled injuries this season, was a three-time Class 1A state champion at Lisbon before transferring to Iowa City West last summer. Avila and Bohren are both in the bottom half of the bracket and could meet in a semifinal.

Hill won a title at 220 pounds last February. He has bumped down to 195 and won 38 of 39 matches this season, his only loss coming to Wentric Williams III of Liberty, Mo., 6-1, in early December.

The Iowa signee could see Southeast Polk's Andrew Reed in the semifinals, someone he has beaten by technical fall and major decision this year.

Waverly-Shell Rock's McCrae Hagarty, the 182-pound champion last year and ranked No. 1 this season, could loom in the final. Hagarty nipped Williams III 4-3 in that same tournament in December.

Lancers lead way with 11

North Scott has a school-record and Q-C best 11 wrestlers in the field, matching Southeast Polk for third most in 3A. Team favorite Waverly-Shell Rock has a qualifier in all 14 weights and Waukee Northwest is sending a dozen.

Coach Drew Kelly's team has three returning state place winners — Trace Gephart (120, fifth at 113), Peyton Westlin (152, fourth at 145) and AJ Petersen (195, fifth at 182). Cael Straley (132) and Seth Madden (170) were qualifiers a year ago.

It will require a couple significant upsets for the Lancers to get anyone on top of the podium Saturday night, but a half-dozen place winners is certainly doable. If North Scott can do that and get a couple other surprise wins, another top-10 team finish is in the works.

We've done this before

Of the 51 qualifiers from the Q-C, 24 were in the state tournament field last year. Besides Bohren and Hill, who won championships, nine others were on the podium at end of the tournament.

Third-place finishers were Assumption's Allen Catour, Camanche's Eric Kinkaid and Columbus/Winfield-Mount Union's Lane Scorpil.

Fourth-place finishers were North Scott's Westlin and Wilton's Brody Brisker.

Fifth-place finishers were North Scott's Gephart and Petersen.

Bettendorf's Jayce Luna was seventh and Davenport North's Cade Sheedy finished eighth.

Pleasant Valley has four returning qualifiers from a year ago looking to place for the first time — Jack Miller (138), Caden McDermott (170), Rusty VanWetzinga (182) and Luke Vonderhaar (285).

Golden opportunity

Camanche's Eric Kinkaid is making his fourth trip to the state tournament. The 145-pounder has three state medals — fourth, seventh and third place — and 134 career wins to his credit.

Kinkaid has been sidelined for most of his senior season with an injury he sustained in a football playoff game at Waukon in late October, but he has returned with a vengeance in the last month.

Other than a medical forfeit loss in the finals of the Bob Lueders Invitational last month, he has won his other 12 matches — 11 by pin.

After beating fourth-ranked Michael Macias of Davenport Assumption by major decision in the sectional final, he pinned top-ranked and previously unbeaten Cooper Sanders of Vinton-Shellsburg in the district final last Saturday.

Kinkaid, the top seed at 145, is looking to become Camanche's fifth state champion and the first since head coach Brent Carstensen claimed a 126-pound title in 1987.

Looking for an upset?

There will be 10 wrestlers from the metro and area trying to knock off a top-three ranked wrestler in the opening round Thursday.

North Scott freshman Hayden Ulloa is matched up against Fort Dodge's top-ranked Dru Ayala in a 3A 106-pound opener. Davenport North 126-pounder Jacob Dewispelaere meets arguably the best wrestler in the state regardless of weight class in Southeast Polk's Jesuroga, who won bronze at the Cadet world championships last July in Hungary.

Straley (132), Davenport West's Kelton Youngberg (145), Clinton's Brooke Peters (152), Muscatine's Nathan Beatty (182) and West Liberty's Felipe Molina (182) face wrestlers ranked No. 2 by IAWrestle in their respective weight classes.

Let's run it back

There will be two head-to-head metro matches in Thursday's 3A first round.

Bettendorf freshman Tycho Carmichael faces Pleasant Valley junior Holden Willett in a 132-pound bout and the Bulldogs' Elijah Mendoza squares off with Westlin in a 152-pound tilt.

Carmichael is 3-0 against Willett this season, including an 8-2 win in the finals of the conference tournament on Jan. 29 and a third-period pin in the finals of last Saturday's district meet at Iowa City High.

Westlin pinned Mendoza in the January dual in 3:18 and then recorded a 15-0 technical fall triumph in the MAC tournament finals.

By the numbers

Here are the number of qualifiers by school in the area:

Class 3A: North Scott 11, Bettendorf 7, Pleasant Valley 5, Muscatine 4, Davenport North 3, Davenport West 2, Clinton 1

Class 2A: Assumption 6, West Liberty 5, Camanche 1, Central DeWitt 1, Columbus/Winfield-Mount Union 1

Class 1A: Wilton 3, Durant 1

