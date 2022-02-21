Kewanee wrestlers look to keep historic season going

KEWANEE — It is a rare occasion when the Kewanee High School wrestling team finds itself competing beyond the individual state tournament weekend.

But for the first time in 13 years — and just the third time in its history — the Boilermakers find themselves in the dual team sectional round.

With its first-place finish at the IHSA Class 1A Farmington Regional, Kewanee extended its season to Tuesday evening's Tremont Dual Team Sectional. The Boilers will take on the host Turks at 6, with a berth in the Dual Team State quarterfinals this weekend at stake.

"I don't think our kids will understand how big this is until they look back in the history books," said Kewanee coach Charley Eads. "I told them there had been one other team to do this since I've been head coach (starting with the 2007-08 season).

"It was hard to explain to them just how big this is; words didn't do it justice."

Crowning three regional champions and advancing nine wrestlers out of the regional round, the Boilermakers' tally of 197.5 points enabled them to edge Peoria Notre Dame (187) at Farmington and earn the right to lift their first championship plaque since 2009.

"The kids were excited right away," Eads said. "At first, it just seemed like a normal tourney win for them. It didn't sink in until the next time we practiced that we had won regionals."

The championship was another piece of a successful season for Kewanee. In addition to posting a 13-6 dual-meet record, the Boilers took first place at their own invitational, finished second at the Seneca Invite and fourth at the PORTA Invitational in Petersburg.

Individually, senior 152-pounder Kadin Rednour (35-8) carried the orange-and-black banner the farthest, qualifying for the individual state meet in Champaign in addition to winning a regional gold medal and placing fourth at the Stanford Olympia Sectional.

Also striking gold at regionals were a pair of juniors —145-pounder Will Taylor (19-9) and 195-pounder Nate Lockett (11-5). Teammates Nathaniel Hampton (29-11 at 120 pounds), Hayden Davis (28-11 at 126) and Max Kelly (26-9 at 138 pounds) reached the regional finals.

"I was kind of nervous going into the final round at Farmington," Eads admitted. "I wasn't sure whether or not were going to pick it up. We ended up winning by just 10 points or so."

Going up against a solid Tremont squad in its home gym, Kewanee has the sense of playing with house money as it seeks its first trip to the team state tournament in Bloomington.

"They're pretty tough, one of the best Tremont teams I've seen; they don't have a lot of weak spots," Eads said. "But I told the guys that sometimes, it's a crapshoot. You just never know what's going to happen."

