Kinkaid clears semifinal hurdle to reach 2A final for first time

DES MOINES — Inside the Camanche High School wrestling room, there are four names Eric Kinkaid has stared at on the wall for the past four years.

Roy Seymour. Joe Carstensen. Bob Kampie. Brent Carstensen.

They are the four wrestlers to scale the top of the mountain and claim state championships in the program’s history.

Kinkaid has an opportunity to add his name to that wall Saturday night.

The 145-pound senior doubled-up Saydel’s Austin Chally 12-6 in a Class 2A semifinal Friday afternoon at Wells Fargo Arena to secure a spot in the title match.

“To be No. 5, that’s what I’ve been working towards the whole time,” Kinkaid said. “That’s my greatest wish right now. Every day I see those names and every day it motivates me more to get where I am right now.”

The power of motivation has Kinkaid on the verge of Camanche’s first individual wrestling champion in 35 years.

Kinkaid has medaled each of the past three years, but this is the first time he’s reached the championship.

“This is a hurdle I’ve never been able to get over, and to do just that, that’s already a win in itself,” he said. “Obviously, I’m not done and there is more work tomorrow, but I’m happy right now.

“Failing is the best way to learn and it is the best way to get better. The last three years, even though I didn’t reach my goal, I learned a lot.”

Past results aren’t the only thing fueling him.

Kinkaid broke his fibula in the second round of the football playoffs in late October against Waukon and was not certain how his senior season would unfold. He returned in mid-January and has not lost a contested bout in 15 matches.

Asked if he could envision himself in this position two or three months ago, Kinkaid said he couldn’t let himself think that.

“I had to stay positive and I had to stay determined,” he said.

After a pin in his quarterfinal match, Kinkaid used a first-period takedown and three tilts in the third period for seven near fall points to get the better of Chally.

“Just getting that wrist right off the whistle and working from that is something I’ve always done,” Kinkaid said. “It has never failed. Why go away from it?”

Kinkaid faces top-ranked Cooper Sanders of Vinton-Shellsburg in the title match, a rematch of last week’s district final in Maquoketa. Kinkaid pinned Sanders in 1:48.

“I truly think there is one more gear and it is going to happen tomorrow,” Kinkaid said. “I’m going to come out ready to go and there isn’t much that is going to be able to stop me.”

Davenport Assumption seniors Allen Catour (160) and Aiden Morgan (220) dropped semifinal matches.

Catour was pinned by three-time finalist Nick Fox of Osage in 1 minute, 40 seconds. It was the 100th career pin for Fox, who was an All-American in Greco and freestyle last summer at Fargo.

A third-place finisher last year, Catour can match that with two wins Saturday in the consolation round. Catour (32-2) reached the semifinals avenging his only loss before Friday with a 6-3 win over Sam West of Notre Dame/West Burlington.

“I was able to wrestle a smarter match this time,” Catour said. “I stayed solid in every position and didn’t rush things as much. I had a game plan and felt like I did a good job of sticking to that. I’m really competitive so it feels really good to get that one back.

“For it to happen in a big tournament like state, that makes it even better.”

Morgan dropped a 2-0 decision to ninth-ranked Gavin Bridgewater of South Tama. After Morgan couldn’t get out from underneath in the second period, Bridgewater scored a reversal with three seconds left for the victory.

Ranked third, Morgan made it to the semifinals with a 13-1 major decision win in the quarterfinals over unranked Wil Textor of Dike-New Hartford. Morgan can salvage third place Saturday.

Assumption has one other place winner in Derrick Bass (126). The junior was pinned in the opening round, but has regrouped with a fall over Central DeWitt’s Royce Butt and two decision victories to reach the consolation semifinals. Bass can get third with two more wins.

West Liberty’s Colin Cassady (106) and Drake Collins (170) also saw their championship aspirations dashed in the semifinal round.

Cassady lost to top-ranked and unbeaten Jace Hedeman of Union La Porte City, 8-3. Collins dropped a 10-6 match to second-ranked Kadin Stutzman of Atlantic.

Still, the Comets will leave with four place winners. Joshua Zeman (145) and Jahsiah Galvan (195), each wrestling for seventh Saturday, will join Cassady and Collins.

Class 2A

Teams -- 1. Notre Dame/West Burlington 90; 2. Osage 78.5; 3. West Delaware 68.5; 4. Vinton-Shellsburg 62; 5. Glenwood 52; 6. Union La Porte City 50; T7. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 49; T7. Webster City 49; 9. South Tama County 45.5; 10. Greene County 43.5; T18. Assumption 26; T18. West Liberty 26

Semifinals

106 -- Carter West (Notre Dame/WB) dec. Ethan Skoglund (SB-Luton), 1-0; Jace Hedeman (Union) dec. Colin Cassady (West Liberty), 8-3

113 -- Kade Blume (Roland-Story) dec. Carson Doolittle (Webster City), 5-1; Carter Anderson (Albia) dec. Kaiden Dietzenbach (Notre Dame/WB), 3-1

120 -- Camron Phetxoumphone (Webster City) dec. Carter Kolthoff (BCLUW), 3-2; Kale Petersen (Greene County) dec. Lane Scorpil (Columbus/WMU), 10-3

126 -- Matthew Beem (Glenwood) dec. Tucker Stangel (Osage), 7-5 (UTB); Jaiden Moore (Benton) major dec. Ethan Follmann (Atlantic-CAM), 12-3

132 -- McKinley Robbins (Greene County) dec. Caleb Olson (Union), 4-2; Blaine Frazier (Notre Dame/WB) dec. Jonathon Burnett (Spirit Lake Park), 11-4

138 -- Carter Fousek (Crestwood) major dec. Logan Powers (Roland-Story), 14-6; Logan Arp (South Tama County) dec. Brent Yonkovic (West Delaware), 3-2

145 -- Eric Kinkaid (Camanche) dec. Austin Chally (Saydel), 12-6; Cooper Sanders (Vinton-Shellsburg) pinned Kale Downey (Clarinda), 1:34

152 -- Garrett Seaba (Clarion-Goldfield-Dows) dec. Hunter Worthen (Union), 5-3; Gabe Sanders (Vinton-Shellsburg) dec. Chase Thomas (Osage), 3-2

160 -- Nick Fox (Osage) pinned Allen Catour (Assumption), 1:40; Carl Barkema (Hampton-Dumont-CAL) dec. Dawson Bond (Red Oak), 3-0

170 -- Kadin Stutzman (Atlantic-CAM) dec. Drake Collins (West Liberty), 10-6; Ethan DeLeon (S.C. Heelan) dec. Brady Ortner (VInton-Shellsburg), 6-4

182 -- CJ Walrath (Notre Dame/WB) dec. Nick Reinicke (Dike-New Hartford), 5-1; Fernando Villaescusa (Gilbert) dec. Braden McShane (New Hampton/Turkey Valley), 3-0

195 -- Wyatt Voelker (West Delaware) tech. fall CJ Hisler (Webster City), 23-8 (4:00); CJ Carter (Glenwood) dec. Carter Smuck (Winterset), 5-2

220 -- Barrett Muller (Osage) dec. Jaxon Cherry (Webster City), 5-3 (SV-1); Gavin Bridgewater (South Tama County) dec. Aiden Morgan (Assumption), 2-0

285 -- Gage Marty (Solon) dec. Ethan Hoover (Sioux Center), 4-2 (SV-1); Easton Fleshman (West Lyon) dec. Aaron Garves (SOutheast Valley), 4-1

Quarterfinals (Q-C area only)

106 -- Colin Cassady (West Liberty) dec. Dylan Heater (Grinnell), 4-0

120 -- Lane Scorpil (Columbus/WMU) dec. Caelan Oakes-Sudhish (Southeast Valley), 11-4

126 -- Ethan Follmann (Atlantic-CAM) pinned Royce Butt (Central DeWitt), 2:36

145 -- Eric Kinkaid (Camanche) pinned Brady Stille (Decorah), 4:57

160 -- Allen Catour (Assumption) dec. Sam West (Notre Dame/West Burlington), 6-3

170 -- Drake Collins (West Liberty) dec. Austin Pfantz (West Marshall), 14-7

220 -- Aiden Morgan (Assumption) major dec. Wil Textor (Dike-New Hartford), 13-1

Second-round consolation (Q-C area only)

126 -- Derrick Bass (Assumption) pinned Royce Butt (Central DeWitt), 3:38

145 -- Joshua Zeman (West Liberty) dec. Cason Johannes (Sheldon/South O'Brien), 8-4

182 -- Zachery Rozeboom (Sioux Center) dec. John Argo (Assumption), 9-3; Zane Bendorf (Harlan) major dec. Felipe Molina (West Liberty), 13-5

195 -- Jahsiah Galvan (West Liberty) dec. Gabe Terwee (West Lyon), 7-4

Third-round consolation (Q-C area only)

126 -- Derrick Bass (Assumption) dec. Max Currier (Clear Lake), 9-2

145 -- Brady Stille (Decroah) major dec. Joshua Zeman (West Liberty), 10-2