Knights' Adrian closes career with flair

DES MOINES — Seth Adrian has not always taken much pleasure in wrestling. There have been occasions where he has contemplated walking away from it.

“My parents started me in it, but it has never been my thing,” he said. “I do it because I happen to be decent at it.”

Adrian had an attitude shift toward the sport this season. It led to the best result of his career.

The Davenport Assumption senior threw a headlock to pin Clarinda’s Crew Howard in 27 seconds early Saturday afternoon to secure third place in Class 2A at 220 pounds.

Adrian raised his arms in the air and looked toward his teammates, coaches and family in the Wells Fargo Arena bleachers following the win.

“I didn’t want to be that guy coming off the mat that said, ‘Well, there goes my career, I’m done and have some regrets,’” Adrian said. “I was filled with excitement and joy I did it.

“I feel good about my career and went out with a bang.”

Adrian, a three-time state qualifier, finished the season 34-3. His three losses were to Woodward-Granger’s Cody Fisher and West Liberty’s Kobe Simon (twice), who wrestled for the title Saturday.