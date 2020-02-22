Knights' Adrian closes career with flair

DES MOINES — Seth Adrian has not always taken much pleasure in wrestling. There have been occasions where he has contemplated walking away from it.
“My parents started me in it, but it has never been my thing,” he said. “I do it because I happen to be decent at it.”
Adrian had an attitude shift toward the sport this season. It led to the best result of his career.
The Davenport Assumption senior threw a headlock to pin Clarinda’s Crew Howard in 27 seconds early Saturday afternoon to secure third place in Class 2A at 220 pounds.
Adrian raised his arms in the air and looked toward his teammates, coaches and family in the Wells Fargo Arena bleachers following the win.
“I didn’t want to be that guy coming off the mat that said, ‘Well, there goes my career, I’m done and have some regrets,’” Adrian said. “I was filled with excitement and joy I did it.
“I feel good about my career and went out with a bang.”
Adrian, a three-time state qualifier, finished the season 34-3. His three losses were to Woodward-Granger’s Cody Fisher and West Liberty’s Kobe Simon (twice), who wrestled for the title Saturday.
There was a time when Adrian admitted he dreaded the sport and the demands in the practice room.
“I found a little bit of love for wrestling the past four years,” Adrian said. “It really helped me this year. I had a good attitude, I wanted to go out and wrestle, wanted to win and wanted to get better.”
Adrian has baseball remaining for Assumption before he heads to Grand View College and plays football.
Asked if he’ll miss wrestling, Adrian smiled and responded: “I tell everyone no, but I think I’ll eventually look back and say, ‘Dang, I do miss it.’”
Central DeWitt’s Keaton Zeimet joined Adrian as a third-place finisher.
Zeimet had a first-period pin in the consolation semifinals and followed with a 7-2 win over Bondurant-Farrar’s Rylie Anderson in the bronze medal match at 113.
The junior becomes the school’s first three-time state place winner, adding to his fifth- and third-place medals each of the past two seasons.
“I feel like I made major steps this season and over the last summer,” Zeimet said. “That is just one step. You can’t stop. You’ve got to climb to the top, and that’s what I plan to do.”
Zeimet has lost in the semifinal round each of the past two seasons. He responded each time with two consolation victories less than 24 hours later.
Just nine wins from Justin Petersen’s school record of 132, Zeimet has one more crack at a state title.
“Just keep drilling and working hard,” Zeimet said. “Hopefully next year, I’ll be on top of the podium. That’s one of my dream goals.”
In Class 3A, five wrestlers collected fourth-place medals — Bettendorf’s Dustin Bohren (106) and Kane Schmidt (195), North Scott’s Peyton Westlin (120) and Deven Strief (145) and Pleasant Valley’s Eli Loyd (152).
Loyd graduates with four top-four finishes (a title, a runner-up and two fourths) and 194 career wins.
Muscatine’s Tim Nimely beat Bettendorf’s Bradley Hill 8-5 for fifth place at 170. It was Nimely’s third win of the season in four matches against Hill.
Nimely is the first Muscatine wrestler to win a placing match at state in 10 years.
“Fifth in the state is pretty good, but I’m not the top dog yet,” Nimely said. “I want to be in the finals next year. I’m going to do some freestyle and things I’m not as comfortable with (in the offseason), focus more on the sport of wrestling and build my knowledge and get more experience.”
Clinton’s Hunter Randall (220) took fifth while North Scott’s Jake Matthaidess (160) and Davenport West’s Tyreese Johnson (195) each placed sixth.
In 2A, Assumption’s Derrick Bass (106) finished fourth and Michael Macias (138) was fifth. Maquoketa’s Abe Michel lost a one-point decision in his final match to take fourth at 170.
Wilton’s Kael Brisker (126) and Coy Baker (182) placed fourth in 1A along with Wapello’s Daniel Meeker (145). North Cedar’s Brody Hawtrey (145) was sixth.