DES MOINES — Turn your head for a minute and you might miss him.
After two pins in less than a minute to open the Class 2A state wrestling tournament, Julien Broderson actually had to go nine seconds into the second period Friday night before finishing off East Marshall’s Noah Banstra in a semifinal bout at Wells Fargo Arena.
Broderson is one fall from a state three-peat, a perfect season and pinning his way through the postseason.
“There are a lot of people here watching me, and I’m a person who likes to put on a show,” Broderson said. “So if you’re coming out to watch me, you’re almost guaranteed a show.”
Unlike the first two matches, Broderson racked up 14 points before getting his 43rd pin of the year. He had three takedowns and threw Bandstra — who he pinned earlier in the season at the Eckenrod Invitational — to his back three times.
“You want to go out there and pin people as fast as possible, but it is kind of nice to show your arsenal once in a while,” said Broderson, ranked ninth in the country by FloWrestling. “I kind of threw a lot of things at that kid.
“The main goal is to get the pin, but I wanted to work a few things and wear him out a little bit and get the pin.”
Broderson faces Central Lyon-George Little Rock’s Kolton Bus, a 10-6 winner over Hampton-Dumont’s Dalton Chipp, in the finals Saturday.
The Iowa State recruit can join Josh Watts as Assumption’s only other three-time state champion.
“It has been an honor wrestling for Assumption and I’ve got one more to represent my city,” he said. “Just thinking about being the second wrestler to win three (titles) at Assumption means the world to me. Hopefully, that dream comes true (Saturday) night.”
West Liberty’s Will Esmoil also will wrestle for a state championship.
Esmoil earned a spot in the 2A 145-pound final with a 5-0 win over third-seeded Jack West of Winterset.
“It is pretty crazy,” Esmoil said. “I’m just one more step closer to following what my brother did.”
Bryce, now at the University of Northern Iowa, captured two state championships with the Comets the past two seasons. He sent Will a text message before Friday’s quarterfinals.
“Just told me to stay on the kid, keep going and I’ll break him,” Will said.
Esmoil came in seeded seventh. He beat second-seeded Chase Luensman of Monticello in the quarterfinals, 4-3. It was just Luensman’s second loss of the season, both to Esmoil.
Then in the semifinals, Esmoil got a first-period takedown near the edge of the mat, rode West out the entire second period and added another takedown in the third to secure it.
“The early takedown was the key to the match,” Esmoil said. “You get that first takedown, you’re probably going to win, and I feel I can ride people.”
Esmoil wrestles Humboldt’s Joey Busse (46-0) in Saturday’s final.
“My coaches have been telling me I’m wrestling the best they’ve ever seen me,” Esmoil said. “I’m feeling good, feeling confident. I’m looking forward to (Saturday).”
Central DeWitt’s Keaton Zeimet (106) and Columbus Community’s Jarod Kadel (138) saw their championship hopes fade with semifinal setbacks.
The top-seeded Zeimet fell to Burlington Notre Dame’s Blaine Frazier 7-2. It was just his second defeat in 37 matches.
Tied at two after a period, Zeimet tried a tilt on Frazier in the second period. Frazier rolled through, collected a reversal and then three back points.
Zeimet placed fifth as a freshman. He can finish two spots higher with two victories in the consolation round Saturday.
Kadel recorded a 3-1 win in the quarterfinals against Iowa Falls/Alden’s Riley Burke, but lost 7-4 in the semifinals to Atlantic’s Chase McLaren.
After getting three back points early in the third, McLaren finished it off with a takedown in the final minute to hand Kadel his first loss of the season. He can finish third place with two victories today.
Camanche’s Eric Kinkaid (126) and Baylor Crigger (160) won third-round consolation matches Friday night and can still place as high as third.
West Liberty’s Kobe Simon edged Assumption’s Seth Adrian 3-1 in a 220-pound wrestleback match. Simon can still place third. Adrian will wrestle for seventh.