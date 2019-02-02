Jacob Felderman felt he needed a break.
After bursting on the scene and placing at the state wrestling tournament as a freshman, Felderman struggled with his weight, clashed with the coaching staff and didn't build on the success as a sophomore.
Felderman chose not to participate last winter.
"I don't regret it at all," he said. "I thought it was best for me. I was starting to resent wrestling."
But after a season away, seeing the success of several other Davenport Assumption wrestlers and a new head coach, Felderman was eager to come back.
Felderman (33-8) cruised through the 132-pound weight class at Saturday's Class 2A Assumption sectional with a technical fall and major decision.
"I feel 100 times better," Felderman said. "I'm not cutting much weight. I go into every tournament happy and staying positive.
"I don't have any pressure on me because I didn't wrestle last year. I'm just coming out here and having some fun."
Assumption advanced nine individuals to next Saturday's district meet in DeWitt and captured the title with 241 points. The Knights will travel to Williamsburg on Tuesday night for regional team duals.
Even though the Knights are ranked fourth, they are not one of the designated hosts because of a facility conflict.
Camanche advanced six wrestlers to districts and finished second with 181.5 points to earn a trip to regional duals. Coach Brent Carstensen believes it is the first time the school has qualified for team regionals since 1987.
"It is nice, and hopefully it will carry on to next year," Carstensen said. "Any time you're trying to build a tradition, having little things like this becomes an expectation."
Assumption, Camanche and Monticello each had three sectional champions.
In addition to Felderman, sophomore TJ Fitzpatrick (120) and senior Julien Broderson (195) won titles for the Knights.
Jon Terronez, in his first year as Assumption's wrestling coach, has seen a rejuvenated Felderman.
"I think he needed a year off," Terronez said. "Wrestling is a tough grind. I think it did him a world of good.
"We've really tried to keep it positive with Jacob the entire time. It has worked really well."
Among Assumption's nine qualifiers was senior Adam Laubenthal. The 145-pounder tore his ACL at the Bettendorf tournament in mid-January but wore a knee brace and gutted out an 11-8 semifinal win over Anamosa sophomore Alex Casey (26-6).
Laubenthal forfeited his finals match to Monticello's Chase Luensman (37-1), but wasn't required to wrestleback for second.
"That explains his character," Broderson said of Laubenthal. "He is a hard-working kid who will do anything for this team. It shows when he wrestles, and it shows in the practice room. He doesn't lead by talking. He leads by example."
Ethan Forker (106), Logan Schimanski (170), Kole Kreinbring (182) and Seth Adrian (220) lost in the finals but advanced as second-place finishers.
"We didn't get everything we wanted out of today," Terronez said. "It is going to get harder and harder. We've got to compete."
Camanche's Cade Everson (152), Baylor Crigger (160) and Eric Campie (170) snatched titles. They're a combined 108-11 this season.
Everson and Campie had pins in the final. Crigger had a technical fall.
"Us three, we feed off each other, and it is showing out there," Crigger said. "It is something special."
Those three are workout partners in the room.
"Sometimes we want them to back off because they're going so hard at each other," Carstensen said.
It is the most district qualifiers the Indians have had in recent history.
"We're a lot closer now," Crigger said. "We just trust in everybody. This is my favorite team we've ever had. We've probably been a little better in past years, but this group gets along, and that shows."
Central DeWitt's Keaton Zeimet (106) and Robert Howard (113) collected sectional titles. Freshman Carter Donovan (138) moved on as a runner-up.
Howard, out with elbow tendinitis and sickness earlier this season, said he was battling a sharp pain in his stomach throughout his finals match.
"I didn't know what was going on," said Howard, who pulled out a 13-7 win over Monticello's Owen Ray. "It took a lot out of me to keep going.
"I need to get my lungs going a little more in the practice room, go a little harder and get ready for districts."
Maquoketa had three wrestlers advance. Abraham Michel (182) and Taven Rich (285) claimed titles and Liam Aunan (195) won a wrestleback for second.
Rich missed out on the state meet last season. He's motivated to write a different script next week.
"I wrestled a kid from (Dubuque) Wahlert last year, and that was a devastating loss for me at the end of the season," Rich said. "I wasn't too focused on wrestling last year. I rather be out doing other stuff and wasn't as committed.
"This year, I'm trying to stay committed and keeping my mentality positive."