Knights spoil Spartans' senior night

"It's not just winning that one match, but when you see everybody start rolling, it just builds the momentum," he said. "When other guys win, it gets everybody excited and after every win, we just fed off that energy."

Loyd led off the night with a pin for the hosts, but Eli McCracken answered for the visitors at 160 by pinning Ryan Kammerer in 3 minutes, 16 seconds. Logan Schimanski kept it going for Assumption, pinning Nick Bruinsma in 1:45 at 170. That was followed by an epic battle between Argo and Brown.

Argo got out to a 3-1 led with an escape and takedown in the first period but Brown tied it with the same combination in the second period.

The match was tied at 4-4 going into the last two minutes. Argo was able to put up two more takedowns to get his eight points. Brown did not go quietly with two more escapes and got back to 8-6. But Argo was able to hold him off in the final frantic 30 seconds.

"I just had to be aggressive and be on the attack. I just had to go get it," Argo said of his late scoring moves. "I had to outwork him in the end. This is big team win for us and hopefully we can keep it going from here."

Assumption found key points late in all its matches, which according to Terronez showed a toughness the Knights will need going forward.