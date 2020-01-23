Knights spoil Spartans' senior night

On paper, the Davenport Assumption-Pleasant Valley wrestling dual on Thursday night looked like a marquee match-up between two of the stronger teams in the Mississippi Athletic Conference.
The Knights took all the drama out of the contest early with a surprisingly dominant performance, defeating the Spartans 48-15 to spoil PV's senior night.
Assumption got the momentum going early, winning four of the first six matches by pin. The Knights' John Argo pulled out the best match of the evening with a hard-fought 8-6 win over TJ Brown at 182 pounds.
After Seth Adrian's win by fall at 220, the Knights were up 27-6 and never looked back.
The only two non-forfeit wins for PV came from defending state champ Eli Loyd at 152 pounds and Caden McDermott at 145. Otherwise, the visitors pulled out all the other close matches.
"Coach Jon Terronez has been preaching all week that we just had to out-work them," Argo said of the team's efforts. "We really had our hearts in this and I think we just wanted it more."
The Knights (18-6 overall, 3-2 MAC) have already lost duals to the other top teams in the conference in North Scott and Bettendorf.
Argo said the Knights wanted to make a statement and get some momentum going before the final stretch going into the postseason. He added the whole team was ready to go from the start.
"It's not just winning that one match, but when you see everybody start rolling, it just builds the momentum," he said. "When other guys win, it gets everybody excited and after every win, we just fed off that energy."
Loyd led off the night with a pin for the hosts, but Eli McCracken answered for the visitors at 160 by pinning Ryan Kammerer in 3 minutes, 16 seconds. Logan Schimanski kept it going for Assumption, pinning Nick Bruinsma in 1:45 at 170. That was followed by an epic battle between Argo and Brown.
Argo got out to a 3-1 led with an escape and takedown in the first period but Brown tied it with the same combination in the second period.
The match was tied at 4-4 going into the last two minutes. Argo was able to put up two more takedowns to get his eight points. Brown did not go quietly with two more escapes and got back to 8-6. But Argo was able to hold him off in the final frantic 30 seconds.
"I just had to be aggressive and be on the attack. I just had to go get it," Argo said of his late scoring moves. "I had to outwork him in the end. This is big team win for us and hopefully we can keep it going from here."
Assumption found key points late in all its matches, which according to Terronez showed a toughness the Knights will need going forward.
Noah Gonzalez pulled out a 3-2 win at 132 over Hunter Meyrer getting up 3-0 in the second period with a big takedown. Jacob Maes snagged some back points late in his 113-pound win over Sidi Sharma and TJ Fitzpatrick claimed an 8-4 win at 126 by scoring takedowns in the third period.
Michael Macias also put up a win for the visitors at 138 with a 9-3 victory over Alex Clemons. Ethan Forker posted a shutout at 120 with a 6-0 victory over Jackson Miller for the Knights. Aiden Morgan pinned Rusty VanWetzinga at 195.
"After losing to Bettendorf and North Scott, we kind of sat down and talked about what are we going to do to finish the season strong," Terronez said. "Everyone wrestled really well against a really good team. But we really talked to them about working past some mental blocks that we have had in previous matches.
"Sometimes, we put our head down when things don't go our way, but they have to understand they are never out of match. I think they showed that tonight in those close matches."
The Spartans (13-6, 5-2) did end the night on a positive note with McDermott's win at 145 as he outlasted Parker Terronez, 10-7. But, overall, Pleasant Valley coach Jake Larsen did not have many good things to say after the defeat.
"We had a good high from the invitational (J-Hawk) win but then we had a couple of days off. ... I personally think the kids really didn't wrestle that well at all," Larsen said. "I am not sure if (Assumption) is that much better. Assumption won a lot of the close matches, but I thought it would have been a lot closer. The good thing to come out of this is sometimes when you get a thumping, it just shows you what you have to work on."