WILLIAMSBURG, Iowa — Davenport Assumption's wrestling team needed a comeback to keep its state tournament streak alive.
Thanks to bonus-point wins in four of the last five matches, including pins from seniors Kole Kreinbring and Julien Broderson, Assumption downed 11th-ranked Williamsburg 36-28 in a Class 2A regional dual team final Wednesday night.
"We knew (Williamsburg) was a tough team, fourth at state duals last year and a great program," Assumption coach Jon Terronez said. "We knew we had to step it up.
"I'll admit I was a little scared in the middle, but I knew with the seniors we had at the end who have been there before, they would know what to do."
Assumption (18-6) will compete at state duals for the 20th time next week, the 12th year in a row.
Terronez, in his first year as head coach, admitted there was some extra pressure to keep the streak in tact.
"I was on my feet a little bit, a little nervous," he said. "Their crowd was loud and they definitely had the atmosphere to help them. Our guys overcame that.
"I was proud how we kept our composure, buckled down and got the job done."
Adam Laubenthal (145) pulled out an ultimate tiebreak win to start the rally. Evan Forker (152) and Joe Deckert (160) followed with major decision wins.
Terronez called it one of Deckert's best matches of the season.
After Williamsburg won a 5-2 decision at 170, Kreinbring and Broderson, both state-ranked, had falls in 27 and 42 seconds, respectively, to seal it.
Broderson is 44-0 on the season.
Assumption reached the final with a 54-14 rout over Creston in the semifinal. Williamsburg edged Van Meter/Earlham, 28-25.
Coaches will vote on state dual seeding Thursday.
Terronez expects his team to be seeded second or third behind top-ranked West Delaware and possibly Solon.
"There were a couple teams which lost tonight, so that should move us up a spot or two," Terronez said. "We've got a good shot to reach that state final."