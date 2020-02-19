Lancers avenge loss to Bulldogs, finish fourth in 3A

DES MOINES — North Scott lost a dual meet to Bettendorf in mid-December.
Since that encounter, the Lancers have crossed paths with their Mississippi Athletic Conference rival at four tournaments — The Clash, Ed Winger Classic, the conference tournament and the Class 3A state duals.
North Scott has come out ahead every time.
Buoyed by five consecutive wins to start the dual and a medical forfeit victory, North Scott tripped up Bettendorf 41-21 in the state quarterfinals Wednesday at Wells Fargo Arena.
North Scott (18-8) went on to finish fourth place after losses to Southeast Polk, 80-(minus-3), and Fort Dodge, 75-6. The Lancers rested their seven individual state qualifiers in each of the last two duals.
“I’m proud of our guys, especially some seniors there that missed out on the individual tournament,” North Scott coach Drew Kelly said. “To come out here and compete like we did, top to bottom, I was proud of those seniors and proud of this team. They were fired up for it.
“It is easy sometimes when you miss out on the individual dream to hang your head, but they showed up to practice, ready to work and fired up to get that (first) dual win.”
Kelly, in particular, was referring to Trenten Doty (138 pounds), Nate Link (152) and Thade Gottschalk (182).
Link posted a 10-3 win in the second bout over Damian Petersen. Gottschalk pinned Bettendorf individual state qualifier Diego Cortes in the second period to help the Lancers build a 21-0 cushion. Doty had a major decision to close the dual.
“I went in there confident knowing that this dual was going to be close and every match counted,” Gottschalk said. “I knew I had to work my offense before he did.”
Gottschalk caught Cortes with a cradle.
“Once I locked it up, nobody is getting out of that,” Gottschalk said.
How much progress has Gottschalk made this season? He wrestled in the junior varsity portion of the dual when the Lancers faced the Bulldogs on Dec. 12.
Gottschalk was seeded sixth at the MAC tournament and placed third.
“Every day I’ve been staying after practice working on little stuff for five to 10 minutes,” Gottschalk said, “and that has helped me improve a lot. It made me feel what it is like to be on the mat and how to wrestle with the big guys.”
Bettendorf rallied with four straight wins — pins from Kane Schmidt (195), Griffin Liddle (285) and Dustin Bohren (106) — to square the dual.
North Scott countered with five straight wins.
“I don’t want to take anything away from North Scott because it was part of the reason we wrestled so bad,” Bettendorf coach Dan Knight said. “That’s probably the worst I’ve seen our team perform. We didn’t look like we cared about being here.
“We got out-hustled. They out-toughed us. They just out-wrestled us.”
In that closing stretch, North Scott’s Cael Bredar picked up a victory by injury over Aiden Evans at 126. Evans, nursing a torn meniscus, had beaten Bredar twice this season.
“At that point of the dual, we hadn’t won one toss-up match,” Knight said. “It was still a winnable dual at that point, but we decided to call it and not risk it."
Knight said Evans will wrestle in Thursday's first round of the individual tournament.
With half of North Scott's starters sitting, Southeast Polk pounced. The Rams set a state duals tournament record with the 80 points — which consisted of a dozen pins, a technical fall and a major decision.
The Lancers were deducted three points for a flagrant misconduct as well.
“We were gearing up for that first round,” Kelly said. “Top to bottom, if we wrestle a perfect dual against (Southeast Polk), I don’t know if we can beat them. They’re a tough team.
“We made the decision as a coaching staff, this is what we were going to do. With this being on a Wednesday, it puts you in some tough decisions with guys. The dual tournament is huge for our team and program, but the individual tournament, that’s our dreams and goals starting (Thursday).”
Bettendorf (16-6) placed fifth for the second consecutive year. The Bulldogs rebounded with wins over West Des Moines Valley, 39-32, and Waukee, 41-29.
Schmidt, Liddle and Bohren each finished 3-0 with three falls for Bettendorf.