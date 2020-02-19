Lancers avenge loss to Bulldogs, finish fourth in 3A

DES MOINES — North Scott lost a dual meet to Bettendorf in mid-December.

Since that encounter, the Lancers have crossed paths with their Mississippi Athletic Conference rival at four tournaments — The Clash, Ed Winger Classic, the conference tournament and the Class 3A state duals.

North Scott has come out ahead every time.

Buoyed by five consecutive wins to start the dual and a medical forfeit victory, North Scott tripped up Bettendorf 41-21 in the state quarterfinals Wednesday at Wells Fargo Arena.

North Scott (18-8) went on to finish fourth place after losses to Southeast Polk, 80-(minus-3), and Fort Dodge, 75-6. The Lancers rested their seven individual state qualifiers in each of the last two duals.

“I’m proud of our guys, especially some seniors there that missed out on the individual tournament,” North Scott coach Drew Kelly said. “To come out here and compete like we did, top to bottom, I was proud of those seniors and proud of this team. They were fired up for it.

“It is easy sometimes when you miss out on the individual dream to hang your head, but they showed up to practice, ready to work and fired up to get that (first) dual win.”