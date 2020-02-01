Lancers cruise to MAC wrestling crown

Deven Strief won the 145-pound bracket with a major decision triumph in the championship.

"I'm just so proud of them," said North Scott's Drew Kelly, who was voted as the conference's coach of the year. "It was fun to watch them compete like that.

"You don't expect to throw eight in the finals or win seven of them, but these guys don't back down. There is no quit in them. They were unfazed, showed great composure and the fight was outstanding."

Gephart was the biggest surprise champion for the Lancers.

Coming in with a 21-15 record, Gephart made it a priority to stay on his feet and not let Hodges dominate from the top position like he did in the bout on Jan. 23.

Gephart converted a single-leg takedown in the final 10 seconds for the winning points.

"It shows me I can roll with the ranked wrestlers," Gephart said. "Knowing I lost to him pretty bad and to come back and beat him, it was a great feeling."

The match could have gotten away from Gephart in the first period. Hodges had an early takedown and back points to build a 4-0 lead.