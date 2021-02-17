Lancers finish fourth for second straight season; Bulldogs seventh

“Coach Kelly always works hard to keep our motors going and never stopping. Once we hit the third period, he was done. I still had stuff left in the tank.”

Petersen and Hagarty could meet in a semifinal bout at the traditional tournament Friday night.

“(AJ) has been wrestling hard and competing his tail off the last few weeks,” Kelly said. “He’s wrestling big-time matches, quality kids and looking pretty good doing it.”

Waverly-Shell Rock strung together a technical fall, major decision and pin at the upper three weights.

By the time the dual reached 113 pounds, Kelly elected to sit most of his individual state qualifiers.

“Gephart was champing at the bit to go, but it is hard to put him out there at that point,” Kelly said. “You try and be smart with those guys.”

There was some uncertainty with North Scott’s lineup at the beginning of the year coming off a state championship run in football, but the Lancers pieced things together in the second half of the year.

“Coming into the season, I didn’t really know what we had,” Tippet said. “We’ve been special every year, and coach Kelly has done a great job of pulling everybody together.