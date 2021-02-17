Lancers finish fourth for second straight season; Bulldogs seventh

DES MOINES — Since coach Drew Kelly’s arrival, North Scott High School has proven it is in the upper echelon of Iowa Class 3A wrestling programs.
The Lancers have accumulated four Mississippi Athletic Conference tournament titles in the last five years. They have made five trips to the state dual team tournament in the past seven seasons.
Still, there is a gulf between the Lancers and the very best in their classification.
After knocking off fourth-ranked Fort Dodge in Wednesday morning’s state quarterfinal, 45-25, North Scott stumbled to top-ranked Waverly-Shell Rock 60-9 in the semifinal round.
Fifth-ranked North Scott (15-4) sat out most of its regulars in the final dual and lost to third-ranked Waukee 74-6 to finish fourth for the second straight year.
“It is a good building block,” North Scott 182-pound sophomore AJ Petersen said. “This shows what we can do. Now we’ve got to take that and meet it or exceed it. We don’t want anything less.”
Recently, there is a stranglehold on the top two spots.
Waverly-Shell Rock and Southeast Polk, with a combined 10 dual team titles, squared off in the championship for the third consecutive season. Waverly-Shell Rock cruised 59-12.
“It is a huge challenge, just because of the 3A landscape and what goes on year in and year out and not knowing how teams look,” Kelly said. “We’ll control what we can, keep working with our kids, developing those kids and come wrestle as hard as we can.
“We’re going to keep climbing and keep building with our kids and doing it the right way.”
North Scott won nine of the 14 matches against Fort Dodge, including five straight bonus-point wins from Seth Madden (170), Petersen (182), Ryan Campbell (195), Joey Petersen (220) and Kade Tippet (285), to snatch a 36-7 lead. AJ Petersen pinned third-ranked Ben Egli in 1 minute, 23 seconds.
The Lancers’ Trace Gephart (113) won another pivotal swing match, beating fifth-ranked Max Bishop of Fort Dodge 9-4.
“We knew 113 and 182 were going to be huge matches in that thing,” Kelly said. “We felt if we wrestled kind of a perfect dual, we could kind of put it on them. Our guys really did.”
The 182-pound Petersen hung close in the semifinal dual against top-ranked and unbeaten McCrae Hagarty of Waverly-Shell Rock before falling 13-8. Petersen had a takedown and reversal against Hagarty.
“If I can stick with (Hagarty), I can stick with anybody,” Petersen said. “It gives you a boost of confidence.
“Coach Kelly always works hard to keep our motors going and never stopping. Once we hit the third period, he was done. I still had stuff left in the tank.”
Petersen and Hagarty could meet in a semifinal bout at the traditional tournament Friday night.
“(AJ) has been wrestling hard and competing his tail off the last few weeks,” Kelly said. “He’s wrestling big-time matches, quality kids and looking pretty good doing it.”
Waverly-Shell Rock strung together a technical fall, major decision and pin at the upper three weights.
By the time the dual reached 113 pounds, Kelly elected to sit most of his individual state qualifiers.
“Gephart was champing at the bit to go, but it is hard to put him out there at that point,” Kelly said. “You try and be smart with those guys.”
There was some uncertainty with North Scott’s lineup at the beginning of the year coming off a state championship run in football, but the Lancers pieced things together in the second half of the year.
“Coming into the season, I didn’t really know what we had,” Tippet said. “We’ve been special every year, and coach Kelly has done a great job of pulling everybody together.
“I just think our mentality out there is better than some of the best teams in the state. It is the way we train, the way we believe in one another and it goes into our outcomes.”
And for a team with nine spots in its lineup filled by non-seniors, North Scott is well-positioned to make another dual team run in the 2021-22 season.
“This is important to our program, our school and community,” Kelly said. "Our guys just love the team concept so much and just feed off each other."
Bulldogs take seventh
Bettendorf went toe-to-toe with third-ranked Waukee for most of the dual, but two open weight classes came back to bite the Bulldogs in a 45-30 loss.
Spurred by pins from Josh Pelzer (145), Logan Adamson (160), Bradley Hill (220) and Griffin Liddle (285), Bettendorf had a 27-21 lead with five weight classes remaining.
Waukee, though, had first-period pins at 106 and 113 to snatch a 33-27 advantage. Jayce Luna won by decision at 120 to bring the Bulldogs within three, but coach Dan Knight’s team forfeited the last two weights.
“I thought we wrestled really, really well,” Knight said. “Waukee is a great team, 12 of its 14 kids are ranked, and I thought we competed really well to even be in the hunt. You can’t give up two forfeits.”
Bettendorf, actually, forfeited three weights in the dual. The Bulldogs were without wrestlers at 132 and 195 all day because of injury.
Knowing he was going to forfeit at 132, the final weight of the dual, Knight elected not to send top-seeded Dustin Bohren out at 126 given he could see Waukee’s Thurman Christiansen in the traditional tournament later this weekend.
“If we would have been in a situation where we could have won the dual, we would have wrestled,” Knight said. “Mathematically, it didn’t make sense.”
Bettendorf lost a 39-30 dual to Norwalk before rebounding for a 38-35 win over Fort Dodge.
Luna had a pivotal win in the Fort Dodge dual, knocking off state-ranked Lane Cowell 10-3.
“Right before the match, coach came over and told me, ‘Be confident, wrestle my match,’” Luna said. “A lot of times when I wrestle the ranked kids, I get in my head too much and fold under pressure.”
“I let it all fly and it worked.”
Luna, a freshman, is one of the building blocks for Bettendorf's future.
“We have a lot of talented kids in seventh and eighth grade,” Luna said. “I think in the next few years we’re going to be a real powerhouse. We’ve got to keep working hard in the room.”