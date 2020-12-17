Lancers pile up eight pins in MAC dual victory over PV

ELDRIDGE — Logan Schmidt, usually North Scott's 126-pound wrestler, had to cut weight for the first time this season and started Thursday's dual at 120.
His efforts were rewarded with a come-from-behind victory.
After getting put on his back to end the second period, Schmidt reeled off nine unanswered points then wrapped up the cradle for the pin at 5 minutes, 52 seconds, one of eight pins in the Lancers 64-15 Mississippi Athletic Conference rout of Pleasant Valley at The Pit.
All 11 of the wins by North Scott (2-0, 2-0 MAC) were by bonus points, including Ryan Campbell picking up a forfeit at 195. It had an advantage in takedowns (28-6) and back points (13-2).
"Guys wrestled aggressively," Lancers coach Drew Kelly said. "(Schmidt) is a hard-nosed kid. He's a competitor, did a good job with his weight."
Prior to the pins being recorded, the Lancers were dominating. The eight wrestlers in the gray singlets collectively outscored the Spartans 68-22. Only Schmidt's fall went into the third period.
''We just work hard every day, push it every morning," Schmidt said. "We're just a team that really wants it."
Trace Gephart (113), Cael Straley (126), Josh Connor (138), Deven Strief (160) all used pins in under three minutes to put the dual out of reach.
Three Lancer upper weights — AJ Petersen (182), Joey Petersen (220) and David Borchers (285) — delivered the finishing touches in their home opener.
With the football players back into the lineup, except Kade Tippet, it was the closest to what the starting 14 will be for the rest of the season.
"Other than that, I think we're getting really close," Kelly said. "Every week is going to be a little bit better."
Schmidt and Owen Welvert went back and forth on takedowns and back points. Schmidt busted out to a 7-3 lead, only for it to be gone in a flash thanks to a reversal and three back points to make it 8-7.
An aggressive mindset entering the final period paved the way for the third period, where Schmidt used an escape to tie the match at eight then used a takedown and two consecutive 3-point near falls.
"I just wanted to win," Schmidt said.
Peyton Westlin (145) and Aydan Cary (152) controlled their matches from the top and posted 15-0 technical fall victories in 4:30 and 4:00, respectively.
The lone bout that wasn't decided by bonus points was at 170. That was where PV's Ryan Kammerer, ranked 10th by The Predicament, used a double-under takedown in sudden victory to rally from a 3-0 deficit and win 5-3 over Seth Madden.
Kammerer overcame the inability to get out from under Madden in the first period and a majority of the third, until he did with under a minute left to force OT.
"He was able to get his hands on him, at that point, he's just chopping down an oak tree," Spartans coach Jake Larsen said. "He attacked when he needed to."
Caden Ervin (106) and Jack Miller (132) each picked up first period falls for PV, which was missing a couple of starters.
There were things happening outside of the mat that didn't perk up the attitude of Larsen.
"You got to have good bench decorum, you got to pay attention when things are going on,' he said. "It's not like it's freshmen mistakes."
