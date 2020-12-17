Lancers pile up eight pins in MAC dual victory over PV

Three Lancer upper weights — AJ Petersen (182), Joey Petersen (220) and David Borchers (285) — delivered the finishing touches in their home opener.

With the football players back into the lineup, except Kade Tippet, it was the closest to what the starting 14 will be for the rest of the season.

"Other than that, I think we're getting really close," Kelly said. "Every week is going to be a little bit better."

Schmidt and Owen Welvert went back and forth on takedowns and back points. Schmidt busted out to a 7-3 lead, only for it to be gone in a flash thanks to a reversal and three back points to make it 8-7.

An aggressive mindset entering the final period paved the way for the third period, where Schmidt used an escape to tie the match at eight then used a takedown and two consecutive 3-point near falls.

"I just wanted to win," Schmidt said.

Peyton Westlin (145) and Aydan Cary (152) controlled their matches from the top and posted 15-0 technical fall victories in 4:30 and 4:00, respectively.