Lancers regroup after rugged opening stretch

North Scott’s wrestling team has taken a few more losses than it has been accustomed to in the first couple weeks of the season.
That will happen when you face some of the top wrestlers across the Midwest in weekend tournaments at Coralville and Council Bluffs.
It can start to dent some self-belief.
“It humbles you,” junior 195-pounder AJ Petersen said. “You realize you can compete with the upper-level guys, but then you get one of those state champs from another state and it lets you know, ‘Hey, I’m not the best and I still have stuff to improve on.’”
North Scott pocketed a pair of Mississippi Athletic Conference dual wins Thursday night, trouncing Davenport North 75-3 and prevailing in nine of 14 bouts in a 43-26 victory over Pleasant Valley at North High School.
With top teams from Iowa, Missouri, Nebraska, Illinois and South Dakota, the Lancers finished outside the top 10 at the Dan Gable Donnybrook and Council Bluffs Wrestling Classic.
“We can go run through easy tournaments, but that doesn’t prepare us for the end of the season come districts and state,” North Scott 160-pounder Dylan Marti said.
“It doesn’t shake our confidence. It helps us because we know what we need to get better at and improve on.”
The Lancers racked up bonus points in six of their wins against the Spartans, including falls from Ayden Golden (113 pounds), Seth Madden (170), Petersen (195) and Nate Schneckloth (220).
North Scott also pulled out a couple of toss-up matches — a 3-0 win for Caleb Straley over Holden Willett at 132 and Marti getting two back points late to edge Ike Swanson 4-3.
“I’ve been focusing on that match all season, preparing for it and making sure I stayed in good position,” Marti said. “Ike is a tough wrestler, but I kept a good position and made the right choices. It led to the win.”
The Spartans held 195-pounder Rusty VanWetzinga out because of a hip flexor and a rigorous weekend schedule at the Battle of Waterloo.
Still, PV coach Jacob Larsen took a big picture view of the dual.
“About four or five years ago, we lost to this team 73-3,” he said. “This isn’t what we wanted, but we’re getting closer. I’m excited about that. I respect North Scott and credit to them for getting wins where they needed to. We lost a couple I thought we needed to have to pull out that dual.”
North Scott held several of its starters out in the first dual against North. Others stepped in and delivered victories, including Evan Ralfs (138), Landon McDonald (170) and Dawson Rheingans (285).
“We’re headed in the right direction,” said North Scott assistant Kyle Billups, filling in for head coach Drew Kelly. “We saw some good progress from a couple guys who aren’t regulars. We want to bring everyone along, and those second-string guys are right there with us.
“We’re going to need them again (this weekend) at the Battle of Waterloo.”
In a battle of state-ranked wrestlers, Petersen pinned North’s Cade Sheedy in 3 minutes, 55 seconds at 195. Scoreless after the opening period, Sheedy went down in the second period. It allowed Petersen to set up a cradle and eventually pin him.
Petersen’s brother, Joey, split a pair of matches against Sheedy last year at the state tournament.
“To stick him, that’s good motivation this is what I can do,” Petersen said. “I knew once I got him down there, I could start doing my own stuff.
“Up top, we’re both defensive people and wait for our setups and go.”
The cradle is Petersen’s signature move.
“Once I get that arm set, hooked and locked up, I know I can hold them,” he said.
PV downed North 60-12 in the final dual of the triangular. The Wildcats received decision wins from Jeffrey West (120) and Dalton Wright (160) along with a pin from Sheedy.
Larsen was pleased with his team’s response after the loss to North Scott.
“We’ll look at some technical things, get more aggressive, work conditioning and go back to work,” he said. “We don’t have to be in the best shape right now, but we do have to make that push in late December and January to get to where we want to be.
“I’m proud of how our guys did tonight after the loss to North Scott. That loss won’t define us.”