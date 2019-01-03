After 19 days away from competition, Drew Kelly wasn't entirely certain what he was going to see from his North Scott wrestling team Thursday night.
What he witnessed had the head coach smiling afterward.
On a night when Davenport Assumption honored its 1998 and 1999 state championship teams, North Scott used five pins — three in succession — to spoil the celebration and upend the Class 2A seventh-ranked Knights 39-28 in a Mississippi Athletic Conference dual at Assumption.
"Top to bottom, we were the aggressors and had a lot of fight tonight," Kelly said. "We had 14 guys fighting, and that's what we need in a dual like this."
Fueled by falls from Deven Strief (138 pounds), Collin Lewis (145) and Jake Matthaidess (152), North Scott turned a five-point lead into 36-13 rout.
"We looked really good tonight," said Caleb McCabe, who recorded a first-period pin at 126 pounds for the Lancers. "We didn't have the showing we wanted at the Battle of Waterloo (Dec. 14-15).
"We worked extremely hard over break and showed a lot more fight tonight."
After the dual, North Scott went back to the school, showered and then hopped in vans to make a 4-hour trek to Rochester, Minnesota.
The Lancers weigh-in at 7:20 a.m. Friday and compete at 9 a.m. in The Clash, one of the top dual tournaments in the country.
Asked how the mentality changes of making the long trip off a win versus a loss, Lewis succinctly said: "It is better on your mental health."
This is the second time the Lancers have done a lengthy Thursday night excursion this season. After a dual against Clinton this year, they drove to Council Bluffs for a two-day tournament.
There is a purpose to it, Kelly said.
"These three-day runs are good, especially for our younger guys," he said. "We want to get them in the mindset of, 'Hey, that's what you got to do at the state tournament.' You're going to face a little adversity and different challenges, but we want to see the best competition."
Assumption juggled its lineup early in the dual, moving state-ranked Seth Adrian from 220 to 285. It paid off with a pin and an early 6-3 lead.
Peyton Westlin (106) and Josh Connor (113) followed with wins for the Lancers to give them a 12-6 margin.
"I was very pleased how I wrestled," Westlin said. "I was moving my feet and getting my fakes."
Assumption's T.J. Fitzpatrick (120) escaped with less than 12 seconds left to clip Cael Bredar, 3-2.
And then North Scott seized control.
McCabe, Strief, Lewis and Matthaidess, all state-ranked, notched pins. Only one of the four bouts reached the second period.
"It's always fun when you get three, four pins in a row," Lewis said. "We just need to keep that pace going. Once one guy gets it, it is a whole train of them coming next."
Even in the matches North Scott lost, Kelly admired the fight.
It lost one bout by a point and another by two points. It was pinned at three weights by Assumption's top three wrestlers — Kole Kreinbring (182), Julien Broderson (195) and Adrian.
Assumption recognized its 1998 and 1999 teams, which went a combined 64-0 in duals and were Disney Duals AAU National Champions in 1998.
The Knights had extra incentive to win the dual.
"The kids were hyped up and we wanted to perform well in front of the home crowd and everything around this dual, but we'll use this as a good learning experience," Assumption coach Jon Terronez said.
"Our younger guys are getting a lot of experience, lessons in defeat and victory. Hopefully, they'll see the charisma of our (top-tier wrestlers) and the way they dominate and they can catch on to that."