Last year's regional win buoying Boilers in '22-23

KEWANEE — The Kewanee High School wrestling program treaded ground in the 2021-22 season that it had rarely covered in its history.

Last season's team title at the IHSA Class 1A Farmington Regional was the first such crown for the Boilermakers since '09. Including a district title in 1972, it was just Kewanee's third postseason wrestling plaque.

"As long as we wrestled up to our potential, we were capable of doing a lot of things (last season)," Kewanee coach Charley Eads said. "Once the year got rolling, we knew we'd be right in the thick of things, as long as everyone was rolling in the right direction."

The Boilers edged Peoria Notre Dame for the team championship at Farmington, tallying 197.5 points to the Irish's 187. In the process, Kewanee qualified nine of its wrestlers for the individual sectional round.

The Boilermakers did graduate one-third of that group — 120-pound regional runner-up Nathaniel Hampton, 132-pound bronze medalist Xander Gruszeczka and 152-pound regional champ and state qualifier Kadin Rednour.

But with plenty of postseason experience and a solid freshman corps on hand, Eads feels his squad is more than capable of progressing and building upon last season's success.

"We're just as strong across the board as we were last year, if not stronger," he said. "We had a couple of guys come out who hadn't been out for a few years, and we've got some decent freshmen. They're all pretty hungry. At our first dual, they all came out pretty fired up."

Finishing 16-7 in dual meets in '21-22, Kewanee is off to a 2-0 start with wins over United and ROWVA-Williamsfield. The Boilers open Three Rivers Conference competition Thursday evening against Sherrard as part of a triangular meet that includes Mercer County.

Among the returning veterans for Kewanee are senior Will Taylor, a regional champion at 145 pounds last winter, as well as fellow senior and 138-pound regional runner-up Max Kelly and junior Jackson Hawkins, a sectional qualifier at 182 pounds.

Some of the key freshmen Eads is looking at to bolster the Boiler lineup are Kingston Peterson, who already has two wins at 106 pounds, and 285-pounder Douglas Swearingen, a past IESA state qualifier.

"Our squad has doubled in size; last year, we were around 22 kids and this year, we've got almost 40 guys and four girls out," Eads said. "Every year, you have a mix of rookies and experienced kids. The great thing about this year is that we've got more kids in there competing. That makes the experienced kids wrestle even harder."

Eads also feels that since last winter's postseason run ended with a 63-18 loss to dual team sectional host and eventual 1A state runner-up Tremont, the hunger and desire for this season have grown.

"I think they've all been hungry since we got beat in the team sectionals," he stated. "I really feel like our experienced kids want to come back and out-perform what we did last season."

Not only does Eads feel that his squad has the potential to score back-to-back regional team titles for the first time in program history, but that Kewanee can make its presence felt in the always-rugged Three Rivers Conference.

That will be no easy task in a league that includes Sterling Newman and Riverdale, which finished 1-2 at the 1A Sherrard Regional last season, along with reigning conference champion Rockridge, last year's runner-up Sherrard and perennial contender Erie-Prophetstown.

"I know Riverdale has a tough lineup with what it has coming back, and Newman's always tough," Eads said, "but I think we can be up there in the mix."