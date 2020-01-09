Liddle makes most of debut in Bulldogs win

Griffin Liddle had been begging to get back onto the mat for the Bettendorf wrestling team.
The top-ranked heavyweight in Class 3A injured his thumb during football season in the fall, and hadn’t wrestled competitively since last year’s 3A state championship match.
The cast on Liddle’s ailing thumb came off on Monday, and on Thursday night he got his chance to get back to competition. He quickly pinned his opponent in the Bulldogs’ 50-18 Mississippi Athletic Conference dual win over visiting Pleasant Valley.
“I wanted to get out there,” Liddle said. “I bugged the heck out of my coaches, and they got sick of it. I bugged the heck out of my doctor, and they eventually got sick of it. I just had to get out there.”
Liddle took down Pleasant Valley’s A.J. Tappa twice during the first period of the 285-pound match, and the second takedown led to a pin in 1:18.
“It was a fun atmosphere,” Liddle said. “Everybody was loud. I was just pumped. It’s always fun going against PV. It’s my favorite dual meet of the year.”
Pleasant Valley led 18-12 after six matches, but then the Spartans came up against the heart of Bettendorf’s lineup. The Bulldogs have ranked wrestlers at four of the five heaviest weight classes.
After Bettendorf’s Keano Roberts pinned his opponent with just 25 seconds remaining in the 160-pound match, sixth-ranked Bradley Hill won by technical fall at 170 pounds for the Bulldogs. Bettendorf’s Diego Cortes won a 7-2 decision at 182 pounds, and then seventh-ranked 195-pounder Kane Schmidt won a 10-4 decision. Fourth-ranked 220-pounder Ethan Barry pinned his opponent in just 41 seconds before Liddle also won by fall at heavyweight.
“Our upper weights are pretty tough,” Bettendorf head coach Dan Knight said. “One thing I’ve always said, to be successful as a team, you’ve got to have good big guys because it seems like everybody has good little guys. Not everybody has those big guys who know how to wrestle, so we’re fortunate in that regard.”
Fifth-ranked Dustin Bohren got a second-period pin at 106 pounds, and then 113-pounder Jacob Faber got a late escape to pull out a 6-5 decision as the Bulldogs (9-5) won the final eight matches of the dual.
“They got three pins. We were able to win more matches. We did a good job,” Knight said. “I think we can continue to improve in some areas, like on top. Overall, we did a good job as a team.”
The Spartans (13-5) won three of the first five matches on the night, all by fall. Jackson Miller started the meet at 120 pounds by pinning his opponent in 56 seconds, and Eli Loyd, the top-ranked 152-pounder in Class 3A, got a second-period pin. At 132 pounds, Hunter Meyrer pinned former teammate Josh Pelzer in the first period.
“For our 132-pounder, that was huge, because Pelzer was at our school last year and came over here because the grass is greener. Well, is it? I don’t know,” Pleasant Valley head coach Jake Larsen said. “We needed that for him mentally. That was great for the dual points, but I really wanted him to win that for his mentality because he’s going to see him again and going to have to wrestle him again to hopefully qualify for state. He needed that mental confidence, so I was really proud of him.”
Although a few of Thursday’s matches didn’t go how Larsen expected, he was pleased with his squad’s effort and believes his team has a bright future.
“The team dynamic we have this year compared to previous years is by far the best I’ve ever had,” he said. “Whether or not we’re winning state titles, it doesn’t matter. We’re competing and doing well and hoping to get a chance at a regional dual.”
Liddle, now back to action, is also excited for the rest of the wrestling season.
“I love it,” he said. “It gets my adrenaline pumping. It gets me going. I love my team. I love my coaches. I love wrestling.”
Davenport North 46: Davenport Central 28: Davenport North got pins from Tateum Park at 113 pounds, Priest Sheedy at 170 pounds and Jack West at 182 pounds as North beat Central in the MAC dual.
Nathan Canfield (106), Cortez Goodwin (160) and Marcos Martinez (285) got pins for Central.