Liddle makes most of debut in Bulldogs win

“For our 132-pounder, that was huge, because Pelzer was at our school last year and came over here because the grass is greener. Well, is it? I don’t know,” Pleasant Valley head coach Jake Larsen said. “We needed that for him mentally. That was great for the dual points, but I really wanted him to win that for his mentality because he’s going to see him again and going to have to wrestle him again to hopefully qualify for state. He needed that mental confidence, so I was really proud of him.”

Although a few of Thursday’s matches didn’t go how Larsen expected, he was pleased with his squad’s effort and believes his team has a bright future.

“The team dynamic we have this year compared to previous years is by far the best I’ve ever had,” he said. “Whether or not we’re winning state titles, it doesn’t matter. We’re competing and doing well and hoping to get a chance at a regional dual.”

Liddle, now back to action, is also excited for the rest of the wrestling season.

“I love it,” he said. “It gets my adrenaline pumping. It gets me going. I love my team. I love my coaches. I love wrestling.”