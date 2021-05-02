Longtime Orion assistant takes over as head coach

ORION — A 1981 Orion High School graduate and a longtime mainstay of the Charger wrestling coach staff, Jeff Ferry had planned for this season to be his last before calling it a career.

As things turned out, this final season will also be his first as head coach of the Orion varsity squad following many years as the right-hand man to Bob Mitton and then to former prep teammate Dan Diamond.

Diamond, who was dismissed as head coach last June before being reinstated the following month, will technically be Ferry's assistant as he winds down his coaching career after this season. However, Ferry views it more as an equal partnership.

"This was going to be Dan's last year and mine too, long before all of this came down," Ferry said. "I've worked under him for a number of years. He's still got a lot of input into the program."

Faced with a delayed and shortened season that will include no IHSA-sanctioned postseason events, this is not the head-coaching debut Ferry envisioned.

"I got the job about a week before the season started," he said. "I've been involved with the high school and middle school programs, so this has been as smooth a transition as can be, especially for a COVID year, but there have been a lot of obstacles in my opinion.