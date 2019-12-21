Lower weights power Camanche to title in DeWitt

"All of us feed off each other's energy," said Vogel, who recorded the 100th and 101st wins of his career Saturday. "We go at it. We push each other to make each other better.

"We lost our major leaders last year, but Crigger and Campie taught us how it needs to be and what needs to be done."

Kinkaid, coming off a fourth-place finish at state, overpowered Central DeWitt's Robert Howard 10-0 in his last match. It was the first tournament he had wrestled at 132 this season.

"I knew (Howard) is good in the funk, so as long as I kept my pressure and kept him down, I was going to be in control of the match and come out with a victory," Kinkaid said.

Bussa, Vogel, Kramer and Everson all had pins in their final bout. The bonus points were needed as the Indians staved off Central DeWitt, 159-158.

Carstensen has seen a revival in his program the last several seasons.

"There were years when you look in the room and when I sent them home, they weren't going home to dads that ever wrestled," Carstensen said. "I send them home to dads that wrestle now, and they get that extra element of coaching.

"To have that is great for the overall growth."