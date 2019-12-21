Lower weights power Camanche to title in DeWitt

DEWITT — When Baylor Crigger and Eric Campie graduated, they left behind more than just 81 victories on the mat last winter.
They left a leadership void for the Camanche wrestling team.
"I didn't know who was going to take the reins after those guys left," coach Brent Carstensen said.
Senior Ben Vogel, sophomore Eric Kinkaid and junior Brennan Kramer have emerged as team leaders, and the Indians haven't missed a beat.
Those three, along with Jaxon Bussa and Cade Everson, won their weight class Saturday to spur Camanche to a championship at the 10-team Saber Invitational.
"Ben and Brennan have been really good voices," Carstensen said. "They've kept the room up to the same level we had last year."
The Indians reached the Class 2A regional team duals for the first time in three decades last winter.
They've taken that momentum into this season.
"We really connected on a personal level last year, and that has carried into this year," Kinkaid said. "We've kept the vibe."
Camanche is particularly strong in the lower weights. Bussa (106 pounds), Vogel (120), Kinkaid (132) and Kramer (138) are a collective 63-8. Bussa has yet to lose in 15 bouts this season.
"All of us feed off each other's energy," said Vogel, who recorded the 100th and 101st wins of his career Saturday. "We go at it. We push each other to make each other better.
"We lost our major leaders last year, but Crigger and Campie taught us how it needs to be and what needs to be done."
Kinkaid, coming off a fourth-place finish at state, overpowered Central DeWitt's Robert Howard 10-0 in his last match. It was the first tournament he had wrestled at 132 this season.
"I knew (Howard) is good in the funk, so as long as I kept my pressure and kept him down, I was going to be in control of the match and come out with a victory," Kinkaid said.
Bussa, Vogel, Kramer and Everson all had pins in their final bout. The bonus points were needed as the Indians staved off Central DeWitt, 159-158.
Carstensen has seen a revival in his program the last several seasons.
"There were years when you look in the room and when I sent them home, they weren't going home to dads that ever wrestled," Carstensen said. "I send them home to dads that wrestle now, and they get that extra element of coaching.
"To have that is great for the overall growth."
Zeimet reaches milestone
Central DeWitt junior Keaton Zeimet became the 12th wrestler in program history to reach 100 career wins Saturday.
The two-time state place winner pinned Clinton's Kale Anderson in 1 minute, 9 seconds in the 113-pound finale.
"It felt really good to get win 100 at the home tournament," Zeimet said, "but it is just one step. The next goal is state."
Zeimet has wrestled at 106 each of the past two seasons. He is ranked second at 113 in 2A behind Crestwood's Carter Fousek.
The elusive grand prize, a state championship, is on Zeimet's mind each day.
"I have my goals written above my bed and in my locker at school, so I see them every day," he said. "That's where I want to go. You have to trust in your training. I feel it is going to get me to my goals."
Maquoketa thrives up top
Maquoketa finished third in the tournament with 141 points. The Cardinals had three champions, all in the upper weights, with Abe Michel (182), Liam Aunan (195) and Taven Rich (285).
Michel downed Camanche's Logan Waltz in the final, 4-1, while Aunan and Rich registered pins.
"There is definitely a big competition inside the room," Rich said. "Our experience has a lot to do with the amount of wins we've collected over the past couple of weeks."
Rich is 19-0 and ranked second by The Predicament.
"There is a lot of pressure knowing I have a big target on my back," Rich said. "I prefer to be unrecognized and the underdog, but I know there is a lot of expectations."
Michel, who upset a state champion at last year's state tournament but failed to place, has changed his mentality in his senior season.
"Instead of thinking this is my last go-around or a big match, I've been going out and having fun," he said. "I haven't had that mindset in past years. It is a lot more enjoyable and I'm wrestling a lot better."
Best of the rest
Midland finished with two champions in Damon Huston (126) and Caden Ballou (145) while Northeast's Ty Schmidt (170) and Clinton's Hunter Randall (220) also prevailed at their weight class.
Davenport North had four wrestlers reach the final — Jeffrey West (106), Eleazar Valerio (126), Priest Sheedy (170) and Cade Sheedy (192). All four fell in the championship round.