Eli Loyd knows he’s better suited at 138 pounds.
He feels even with them weight wise and can see himself being on top of the podium inside Wells Fargo Arena in a month.
The Pleasant Valley junior took his first step toward that Thursday night.
Loyd recorded three near falls, two takedowns and a reversal that culminated in a 15-0 technical fall victory against Bettendorf's Rylan Hughbanks at Pleasant Valley High School.
“I just wanted to keep extending my lead, prove a point,” Loyd said. "Also, not get into those bad positions like I did at the Muddy Water Duals."
Bettendorf, ranked seventh in the Class 3A dual team rankings, used six wins and a pair of pins to blowout the Spartans 52-14.
The Bulldogs (14-1, 5-0 MAC) have all three of the seniors in the upper-middleweights (160, 170, 182). That’s where the dual started and out came the fireworks.
Will Jefferson used seven takedowns and a near fall — all in the second and third period — to handle Ryan Kammerer 17-0. Alex Blizzard got past Scott Wendell 8-3 to catapult Bettendorf to a quick 8-0 advantage.
“It's good to start strong,” Jefferson said. "It's a whole team effort, and we try and put up as many points as we can and hope we wrestle well."
Four straight victories ensued, including the most exciting match of the night, at 285 pounds.
Griffin Liddle, the fifth ranked wrestler in the latest individual rankings by The Predicament, took down Evan Kilstrom on the edge of the mat to triumph in sudden victory, 3-1.
“He tried head locking me, kind of slipped and I caught him,” Liddle said. "I expected anything and everything. It's just a steeping stone."
It was a match that Pleasant Valley head coach Jake Larsen called a “special loss.”
“Now he has the confidence,” he added. "A loss that's going to be more important then him winning today. He knows what he can do and this will turn a switch on."
Loyd felt his lone loss at the Muddy Water Duals was a humbling moment for the top-ranked wrestler at 138.
He plans on wrestling at that weight the remainder of the season. He’s not short in confidence either.
“I'm going to let my wrestling speak for itself,” Loyd stated. "I beat up the (145) pounders. Just imagine what I'm going to do to these (138) pounders."
Max O’Brien (220), Hunter Meyrer (126) and Josh Pelzer (132) each picked up decision wins for the Spartans (9-9, 4-3). Pelzer had to survive a late takedown by Rylan Cole to cut his lead to 4-3 before he escaped and picked up the decisive point.
“Super impressive,” Larsen said of Pelzer's performance.
Jacob Faber (113) and Bradley Hill (152) each picked up pins for the Bulldogs. Voyen Adamson ended the night with a technical fall victory at 160.
Dan Knight believes Bettendorf is at a good place but knows his young team still has a long way to go. They head up to Rochester, Minn., for the National Duals starting today.
"They definitely will get tested, having to hold weight and make weight three days in a row,” the Bulldogs head coach said. "They're getting better and we can see some improvement."
Liddle, one of six sophomores on the varsity roster, is a bit surprised by the early success.
“You also expect it,” Liddle said. "I'm really proud of this team and I think we'll end up somewhere good."
Davenport North 38, Davenport Central 36: Trailing by one point heading into the final match, freshman Cade Sheedy stepped up at 195 pounds for the Wildcats and pulled out a 5-1 triumph over Esteban Gomez to claim the dual between inner-city rivals.
North won the final three matches of the night, picking up a forfeit at 170 and a Jack West pin at 182 to set up Sheedy's heroics.
Central won five of the first six weights. Manny McGowan picked up a pin at 285, Alonzo Duarte (220) and Nathan Canfield (113) each won by decision.