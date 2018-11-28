Bettendorf
Coach: Dan Knight (13th season)
2017-18 season: 15-6 duals, third at MAC, second at districts, 14th at state
Impact wrestlers: Aiden Evans, jr., 120 (17-5, sixth at state); Rylan Hughbanks, sr., 138 (26-28, state qualifier); Logan Adamson, so., 145 (32-18, state qualifier); Will Jefferson, sr., 170 (43-7, seventh at state); Alex Blizzard, sr., 182 (2017 state qualifier); Griffin Liddle, so., 285 (42-17, fifth at state)
Fresh faces: Dustin Bohren, fr., 106; Nick Matthys, so., 138; Bradley Hill, fr., 160; Eli Karnavas, so., 195
Back points: The Bulldogs have five state qualifiers returning from last year, including three placewinners in Evans, Jefferson and Liddle. Knight believes his team made significant strides during the offseason in the weight room and on the mat. Bettendorf should be more balanced throughout the lineup than a season ago, but Knight admits depth is a concern. Bohren was second at the state AAU championships this past year.
Burlington
Coach: Jay Huff (13th season)
2017-18 season: 5-11 duals, eighth at MAC
Impact wrestlers: Duncan Delzell, jr., 126-132 (27-11, two-time state qualifier); Preston Terry, sr., 152-160 (16-3); Drake Bailey, sr., 160-170 (16-21); Landon Wynn, sr., 170 (9-7); Elias Cordero, sr., 220-285 (11-24)
Fresh face: River Belger, 126
Back points: Delzell, who has 59 wins over the past two seasons, begins the year ranked in the state's top 10. Huff is encouraged by the work ethic and leadership of his underclassmen but said it'll be a challenge to fill all 14 weights. The Grayhounds, in their last season competing in the MAC, will need some youth to emerge for them to have a good dual season.
Clinton
Coach: Dustin Caldwell (1st season)
2017-18 season: 11-5 duals, fourth at MAC
Impact wrestlers: Isaac Larkin, sr., 145 (32-6, state qualifier, first at districts); Kyle Guilliams, sr., 152-160 (20-10); Ethan Barry, jr., 195 (36-7, seventh at state, second at districts); Hunter Randall, jr., 220 (16-13)
Fresh faces: Nick Hoffman, sr., 160; Jasper Luckritz, jr., 170; Trevor Bitner, jr., 182
Back points: The River Kings have their third head coach in three seasons. After JD Lueders stepped down following the 2016-17 season, Eric Lueders took over for a season. Caldwell, a 2014 Clinton graduate and volunteer assistant the past two seasons, replaced him in January. The River Kings are led by Larkin and Barry, both returning state qualifiers. Caldwell said numbers are down but likes the work ethic of those in the program.
Davenport Assumption
Coach: Jon Terronez (1st season)
2017-18 season: 14-8 duals, second at MAC, seventh at 2A state
Impact wrestlers: TJ Fitzpatrick, so., 120 (23-17, third at MAC); Adam Laubenthal, sr., 145 (29-19, fourth at MAC); Joe Deckert, sr., 160 (22-22, second at MAC); Kole Kreinbring, sr., 182 (27-5, state qualifier); Julien Broderson, sr., 195 (39-0, two-time state champion); Seth Adrian, jr., 220 (22-15, state qualifier)
Fresh faces: Ethan Forker, fr., 106/113; Jacob Maes, fr., 106; Evan Forker, fr., 145; Logan Schimanski, so., 170
Back points: Terronez, an assistant coach under Hall of Famer Pete Bush last season, takes over and has three state qualifiers back to lean on — Broderson, Kreinbring and Adrian. Broderson, an Iowa State signee, is seeking a third consecutive state title. Jacob Felderman, a state qualifier as a freshman and sophomore, is back out after not wrestling last season.
Davenport Central
Coach: Dennis Steverson (7th season)
2017-18 season: 2-11 duals, seventh at MAC
Impact wrestlers: Nathan Canfield, so., 106 (16-15); Brody Erlandson, sr., 152 (23-14, fourth at MAC); Manny McGowan, sr., 285 (28-7)
Fresh faces: Sydney Park, fr., 126; Marcos Martinez, jr., 285
Back points: The Blue Devils took a hit with MAC champion and state placewinner Levon Bellemy moving out of state this past summer. Steverson is confident Erlandson and McGowan can make deep runs come February. McGowan begins season ranked third at 285. Central will have multiple sophomores in its lineup who gained varsity experience a season ago.
Davenport North
Coach: Jake Conner (10th season)
2017-18 season: 4-12 duals, ninth at MAC
Impact wrestlers: Eleazar Valerio, so., 106 (18-15); Tateum Park, jr., 113 (10-11); Sam Hamma, jr., 145 (19-15); Priest Sheedy, jr., 170-182 (19-15); Kyp Ridenour, sr., 220 (5-20)
Fresh face: Cade Sheedy, fr., 195; Jack West, jr., 182
Back points: North beat both of its city rivals in duals last season. The next step is to become more competitive against the teams in the middle of the conference pack. State qualifier Dakota Wright graduated, but Valerio, Hamma and Priest Sheedy provide a good nucleus. Conner said team athleticism is good, but depth is lacking at many weights.
Davenport West
Coach: Jim Weisrock (3rd season)
2017-18 season: 8-20 duals, 10th at MAC
Impact wrestlers: Travis Hodges, so., 106 (25-15, third at MAC); Wesley Eisenbacher, sr., 138 (20-28); Clayton Broderson, jr., 182 (6-20)
Fresh face: Noah Downing, jr., 138-145
Back points: Hodges is the most proven wrestler back. He lost a second-place wrestleback at districts last year and begins the season state-ranked. The Falcons have 28 wrestlers listed on their roster but just five who competed at districts in Hodges, Bryce Faison, Eisenbacher, Tyreese Johnson and Broderson. Even so, Weisrock said his team will compete at a higher level this season.
Muscatine
Coach: Joe Kane (3rd season)
2017-18 season: 14-12 duals, sixth at MAC
Impact wrestlers: Carson Harder, jr., 132/138 (17-14, fourth at MAC); Tim Nimely, so., 170 (13-8); Brennan Broders, sr., 182 (28-21); Dalton Sell, sr., 195 (32-14, state qualifier); Shane Mathias, sr., 220 (14-13, state qualifier)
Fresh faces: Jeff Fridley, fr., 120; Mason Crabtree, fr., 126; Takpor Tiah, jr., 152; Brandon Bryant, sr., 285; Togeh Deseh, so., 285
Back points: The strength of Muscatine's lineup rests in the upper weights with two returning state qualifiers in Sell and Mathias along with a pair of junior varsity conference champions at 285 with Bryant and Deseh. Kane is confident his middle weights, mostly juniors, are ready to emerge. The lower weights remain a question mark.
North Scott
Coach: Drew Kelly (6th season)
2017-18 season: 24-5 duals, first at MAC, sixth at state duals
Impact wrestlers: Josh Connor, so., 106 (30-14, fourth at districts); Cael Bredar, jr., 113-120 (24-17, MAC champion); Caleb McCabe, sr., 126 (37-6, fourth at state); Deven Strief, so., 138 (35-10, third at districts); Collin Lewis, sr., 145 (33-5, state qualifier); Jake Matthaidess, jr., 152-160 (37-7, state qualifier)
Fresh faces: None provided
Back points: Kelly's program has won back-to-back conference titles and has made three trips to the state duals in the last four years. Considered the league favorite again, it has a strong nucleus with three state qualifiers back — McCabe, Lewis and Matthaidess. The Lancers will be less experienced at the upper weights with the graduation of state qualifiers Zach Petersen and Cole Ernst.
Pleasant Valley
Coach: Jacob Larsen (4th season)
2017-18 season: 11-14 duals, fifth at MAC
Impact wrestlers: Alex Clemons, so., 106 (18-30); Hunter Meyerer, so., 120-126 (23-20, third at districts); Eli Loyd, jr., 138-145 (51-7, MAC champion, state runner-up); Scott Wendell, sr., 170-182 (31-22); Evan Kilstrom, sr., 285 (35-20)
Fresh face: Josh Pelzer, fr., 120-126
Back points: Loyd was the team's lone state qualifier last season, but PV is optimistic it can have a couple more join him in Des Moines come February. Larsen has about 47 wrestlers in the program. In addition to Loyd, Meyerer, Wendell and Kilstrom won at least 20 matches last year. Max O'Brien's status is iffy after suffering a knee injury late in the football season.
