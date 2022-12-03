MAC wrestling capsules

Assumption

Coach: Sonny Alvarez (2nd season)

Impact wrestlers: Derrick Bass, sr., 126/132 (22-8, sixth at state); Peyton Pilgrim, jr., 138/145 (31-17, state qualifier); Michael Macias, sr., 145/152 (29-6, third at districts); Colton Pilgrim, sr., 152/160 (19-19, fourth at districts); Chase Diaz, sr., 182/195 (26-22, fourth at districts; Rhett Schaefer, sr., 220/285 (16-23, third at districts)

Fresh faces: Brody Buhman, fr., 106; Sean Kersten, fr., 113; Cadyn Wild, so., 126/132; Dru Diaz, fr., 170; Joe Gassen, sr., 195; Maverick Kindred, jr., 220

Back points: Assumption won 18 duals last year, but it missed out on the state team dual tournament for the first time in 15 seasons. The Knights return two individual state qualifiers in Peyton Pilgrim and Bass. Alvarez has sensed a high degree of motivation from his group in the room. "There is a rich tradition at Assumption that we want to continue," he said. "Nobody wants to be one to stop that tradition. They're hungry and they're working hard."

Bettendorf

Coach: Dan Knight (17th season)

Impact wrestlers: TJ Koester, so., 120 (45-1, state champion); Steele Diercks, so., 126 (33-8, 8th at state); Jayce Luna, jr., 132 (42-6, 7th at state); Tycho Carmichael, so., 145 (36-6, 4th at state); Elijah Mendoza, sr., 152 (32-18, state qualifier); Jorden Roberts, sr., 170 (18-15); Cooper Agosta, jr., 182 (8-12, 5th at districts)

Fresh faces: Jayden Luna, fr., 106; Jake Knight, fr., 113; Cody Trevino, fr., 126; Lincoln Jipp, fr., 138; Kendyll Kerr, fr., 138; Ronan Numkena, jr., 195

Back points: Bettendorf, fifth at last year's dual and traditional state tournaments, brings back four state place winners and adds a talented freshman class. Among that group is Knight's son, Jake, who is a five-time state AAU champion. "We are going to be young and tough, which as a coach is a good problem to have," Knight said. "I’ve had the opportunity to work with a majority of this group since their early elementary days. Even though they are young, they understand what it takes to be successful at the high school level."

Central DeWitt

Coach: Matt Ohnemus (7th season)

Impact wrestlers: Dolan Theisen, so., 106 (20-24, district qualifier); Royce Butt, jr., 132 (12-5, two-time state qualifier); Brody Grell, so., 138 (17-14, district qualifier); Elston Lindner, jr., 160 (23-24, district qualifier); Chris Wrage, so., 182 (24-21); Alejandro Almanza, jr., 220 (11-17); Sam Gravert, sr., 285 (35-8, district qualifier)

Fresh faces: Austin Miller, so, 113; Colton Penniston, fr., 120; Mason Bock, fr., 138; Colton Sullivan, jr., 145

Back points: Gravert is expected to be the only senior in the Sabers' lineup, but Central DeWitt has at least a half-dozen juniors expected to contribute. Butt, hindered by injury a year ago but returned in time to reach the state tourney, begins the year ranked fifth at 132 pounds in 2A. Central DeWitt is strong in the middle to upper weights, but Ohnemus said his team is still sorting out the lower end. "The opportunity is there for someone to step up if they make the most of it," Ohnemus said.

Clinton

Coach: Dustin Caldwell (5th season)

Impact wrestlers: Brady Jennings, so., 138 (25-15, third at districts); Luke Jennings, sr., 145 (17-14, fourth at districts); Sam Hoffman, so., 132; Mason Luckritz, jr., 195

Fresh faces: Brody Harrington, fr., 120; Danny Peters, fr., 126; Ben Brown, jr., 220; Dejuan Carslile, so., 285

Back points: Clinton is light on experience with just two wrestlers returning who finished at the top four at last year's district meet. The River Kings did fill 13 of the 14 weights in their season-opening 40-39 dual loss to Muscatine on Thursday. "We are a young team, but we are making jumps week to week," Caldwell said. "Our guys put in the work and are willing to learn every day. We are going to compete and get better every time out."

Davenport Central

Coach: Mike Baker (4th season)

Impact wrestlers: Jake Jantzi, jr., 152/160 (12-20, fifth at districts); Charles Ebeling, so., 160/170 (7-15, fifth at districts); Collin Frost, so., 132/138

Fresh face: Tristen Kern, so., 182/195

Back points: Central has no seniors after winning three duals a year ago. Baker said the numbers in the room are growing, but experience and depth in the lower weights will play a significant factor in duals. "Our strength will be our middle to upper weights," Baker noted. Eric Hayes and Ebeling recorded Central's only two wins in Thursday's triangular against Central DeWitt and North Scott.

Davenport North

Coach: Jacob Conner (15th season)

Impact wrestlers: Jacob DeWispelaere, sr., 120 (21-22, state qualifier); Jeffery West, sr., 132 (29-9, state qualifier); Max Smith, so., 145; Andrew Nykoluk, so., 152; Lance Holloway, jr., 220

Fresh faces: Ashton Sneath, so., 113; Jaylin Reed, fr., 126; Drew Sheedy, fr., 160; Cael Beebe, jr., 170

Back points: North had three wrestlers qualify for the state tournament last year, two of which return in DeWispelaere and West. The Wildcats don't return too many other varsity wins on their roster. "We have a larger team than we have had in the past, but we will have some open weights," Conner said. "Our young guys are coming in with more experience so I expect them to contribute."

Davenport West

Coach: Jim Weisrock (7th season)

Impact wrestlers: Hank Christner, so., 120 (24-23, third at districts); Hunter Strong, so., 126 (19-26); Kelton Youngberg, sr., 160 (15-7, state qualifier); Ashton Urmie, sr., 170 (10-10, fifth at districts); Duro Johnson, sr., 220 (10-17, fifth at districts)

Fresh faces: Dalton Murillo, fr., 106; Taj Sedlacek, so., 285

Back points: Youngberg starts the season ranked 12th at 152 pounds in IAWrestle's rankings. Outside of him, Christner is the only other returnee who had a winning record and won at least 15 matches last season. "We have a strong base," Weisrock said. "As in the past, we will have a hard time filling all the weight classes which in turn makes it difficult to compete at duals."

Muscatine

Coach: Scott Mauck (2nd season)

Impact wrestlers: Lincoln Brookhart, jr., 132 (21-17, state qualifier); Evan Franke, jr., 220 (30-9, state qualifier); Chale Lewis, so., 152 (11-12); Jared Lopez, sr., 160 (13-25)

Fresh faces: Trenton Duggan, fr., 106; Gaven Wade, fr., 126; Seth Reiland, fr., 138; Noah Dakota, fr., 145; Andrew Franke, fr., 182

Back points: Muscatine brings back two of its four state qualifiers from last season. Evan Franke suffered an injury late in the football season, but he was healthy enough to return for Thursday's season-opening triangular against Clinton and Pleasant Valley. Mauck has five freshmen in his lineup to start the season. Wade and Andrew Franke, in particular, compiled many successes in youth wrestling.

North Scott

Coach: Drew Kelly (10th season)

Impact wrestlers: Hayden Ulloa, so., 106 (18-31, state qualifier); Ayden Golden, sr., 126 (23-25, state qualifier); Aydan Cary, jr., 145 (21-13, state qualifier); Dylan Marti, sr., 160 (30-20, state qualifier); Seth Madden, sr., 170 (40-11, seventh at state); AJ Petersen, sr., 195 (40-11, fourth at state); David Borchers, sr., 285 (28-8, state qualifier)

Fresh faces: Matthew Williams, fr., 113; Cole Green, fr., 132; Will McDermott, fr., 138; Jace Tippet, so., 182; Matthew Cunningham, jr., 220

Back points: North Scott has seven wrestlers returning with state tournament experience, including two place winners in Madden and Petersen — who both start the year ranked second at their weight by IAWrestle. Cunningham and Tippet were conference champions at the junior varsity level last year, and Kelly likely will have three freshmen in his lineup. "We have plenty of room to grow, but we have some solid leadership from upperclassmen with state level experience," Kelly said.

Pleasant Valley

Coach: Jacob Larsen (8th season)

Impact wrestlers: Carter Siebel, so., 120 (40-8, MAC runner-up); Caden Ervin, jr., 126 (30-22, MAC runner-up); Duncan Harn, so., 132 (36-12, MAC runner-up); Holden Willett, sr., 138 (32-15, state qualifier); Jack Miller, sr., 152 (43-7, state qualifier, MAC champ); Ike Swanson, sr., 160 (35-15); Caden McDermott, sr., 170 (44-4, state runner-up); Rusty VanWetzinga, sr., 220 (35-8, two-time state qualifier, MAC champion)

Fresh faces: Lucas Reeder, fr., 106; Ashton Wisneski, sr., 113; Camrin Rondeau, jr., 145; Nathan Musal, jr., 195; Joey VanWetzinga, so., 285

Back points: PV was 23-4 in duals a year ago and it returns four individual state qualifiers and three others who were conference runners-up. McDermott had the most success as he came home with a second-place state medal. Harn, Miller, McDermott and VanWetzinga begin the season in IAWrestle's preseason rankings. Larsen said the leadership will fall on his six seniors. "We need them to help bring the team along," Larsen noted. "Many of our seniors are looking to get on the podium this season."

— Compiled by Matt Coss