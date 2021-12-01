MAC wrestling capsules

Assumption
Coach: Sonny Alvarez (1st season)
Impact wrestlers: Jacob Maes, sr., 113/120; Derrick Bass, jr., 126/132 (22-4, state qualifier); Michael Macias, jr., 145 (30-5, seventh at state); Allen Catour, sr., 160 (26-4, third at state); John Argo, sr., 182/195 (30-8, MAC champion); Aiden Morgan, sr., 220 (25-4, state qualifier, MAC champion)
Fresh faces: Peyton Pilgrim, so., 106; Cadyn Wild, fr., 120/126; Mikey Kersten, jr., 132; Cole Harland, sr., 138/145; Rhett Schaeffer, so., 195
Back points: Alvarez, a two-time state place winner and a member of the 1999 Assumption squad which was ranked No. 1 in the country, takes over as head coach. The Knights begin the season ranked fifth in Class 2A and have five individuals ranked. Four of those were state qualifiers, led by Catour's third-place finish at 160. Morgan and Argo are returning conference champions. What type of production Assumption can get at the lower three weights will be pivotal.
Bettendorf
Coach: Dan Knight (16th season)
Impact wrestlers: Ella Schmidt, sr., 120 (17-7, state qualifier); Jayce Luna, so., 126 (27-7, seventh at state); Dustin Bohren, sr., 145 (29-2, state champion); Josh Pelzer, sr., 138 (16-13, state qualifier); Bradley Hill, sr., 195 (31-0, state champion, Iowa recruit)
Fresh faces: TJ Koester, fr., 106; Steele Diercks, fr., 113; Tyco Carmichael, fr., 132; Elijah Mendoza, jr., 152; Ethan Forker, sr., 160; Sam Beecher, fr., 182; Diego Cortes, sr., 220
Back points: Bettendorf has six state qualifiers, five who competed at last year's state meet. Hill, a state champion at 220 last year, is expected to drop down to 195 this year. Cortes, a qualifier two years ago, is back after not wrestling in 2020-21. Knight said there could be as many as six freshmen in the Bulldogs' lineup. Koester is the most decorated of that group, a multiple time AAU state champion and a U14 national freestyle champion. The Bulldogs have a record 65 boys and 25 girls in the program.
Central DeWitt
Coach: Matt Ohnemus (6th season)
Impact wrestlers: Keaton Kruse, jr., 106 (13-8); Royce Butt, so., 113 (29-8, state qualifier); Cael Grell, sr., 138 (32-14, third at MAC, district qualifier); Carter Donovan, sr., 145 (25-11, two-time district qualifier); Mitchell Howard, sr., 195 (19-22, district qualifier); Sam Gravert, jr., 285 (12-10)
Fresh faces: Colton Sullivan, so., 126; Larry Flynn, so., 152/160; Elston Lindner, so., 170; Layton Slaymaker, so., 182; Chris Wrage, fr., 195
Back points: Gone is four-time state place winner and the school's all-time wins leader in Keaton Zeimet, but the Sabers have some solid pieces returning. Butt, just the second freshman in program history to qualify for state last year, leads the charge. He is expected to return in the second half of the season as he's rehabbing from a football injury. Grell is closing in on 100 career wins, and Donovan is a two-time district qualifier. The Sabers have nearly 40 wrestlers in the program, more than half being freshmen and sophomores.
Clinton
Coach: Dustin Caldwell (4th season)
Impact wrestlers: Luke Jennings, jr., 138/145 (11-10, fourth at districts); Brooke Peters, jr., 152/160 (16-14, fourth at districts); Ty Jurgersen, jr., 160/170 (12-16)
Fresh faces: None provided
Back points: Clinton, which finished near the bottom of the MAC last year, does not have anyone in the preseason state rankings. Peters was the River Kings' wins leader and a win away at districts from reaching the state tournament last year. Caldwell said Jurgersen has made big improvements in the offseason with additional mat time. Clinton's lineup will be comprised largely of juniors and seniors.
Davenport Central
Coach: Mike Baker (3rd season)
Impact wrestlers: Jose Hernandez, so., 106; Olivia Hamma, jr., 113; Declan Swanson, so., 145; Jake Jantzi, so., 152; Taran Pant, sr., 182/195; Alonzo Duarte, sr., 182/195; Reyes Lira, sr., 285
Fresh faces: Ashton Westerfield, so., 120; Cortez Goodwin, sr., 170/182
Back points: The Blue Devils are still a relatively young team, but Baker believes this squad has the ability to turn a corner this year. "They look the part this year and I'm excited to see how much they have grown," Baker said. Numbers are up in the program, but Baker admitted Central still has several open weight classes. There could still be some situations this winter where a freshman is thrown into the varsity lineup to fill a weight class, Baker said.
Davenport North
Coach: Jacob Conner (14th season)
Impact wrestlers: Jeffery West, jr., 113-120; Jacob Dewispelaere, jr., 120/126; Peter Phan, sr., 138; Dalton Wright, sr., 160; Giovanni Rivera, sr., 182; Cade Sheedy, sr., 195 (eighth at state); Liam Glasgow, jr., 220
Fresh faces: Ashton Sneath, fr., 106; Canden Bennett, fr., 113; Max Smith, fr., 152; Will Taylor, fr., 170
Back points: The Wildcats were eighth at last year's conference tournament. West and Sheedy each finished third place to lead the way. Sheedy, coming off an all-conference football season, was a state place winner last year and begins the winter ranked sixth in 3A at 195. North has several freshmen expected to vie for starting spots. "This is a fun group of wrestlers who don't mind hard work," Conner said.
Davenport West
Coach: Jim Weisrock (6th season)
Impact wrestlers: Jada Daily, so., 113 (eighth at girls state); Ayden Nicklaus, sr., 120 (state qualifier); Tucker Avis, jr., 132; Kelton Youngberg, jr., 138; Ashton Urmie, jr., 152; Lee Jensen, jr., 220
Fresh faces: Hank Christner, fr., 106; Hunter Strong, fr., 138; Wyatt Hass, so., 145; Darcell Bragg, sr., 160; Duro Johnson, so., 220
Back points: Seventh at last year's conference tournament, West has three top-four finishers from that meet returning in Nicklaus, Avis and Youngberg. Nicklaus begins the year ranked eighth in 3A at 113 and Avis 10th at 132. "Our returners are our strength and their leadership helps create a really good work ethic in the room," Weisrock said. "Which will hopefully translate into wins on the mat." Weisrock admitted filling all 14 weights could be a challenge.
Muscatine
Coach: Scott Mauck (1st season)
Impact wrestlers: Gavin McLeod, so., 126 (25-17, third at districts); Mason Crabtree, sr., 145 (28-15, fourth at districts); Connor Beck, sr., 152 (18-23); Jett Fridley, sr., 170 (27-19, fourth at districts); Nathan Beatty, sr., 182/195 (28-18, fourth at districts)
Fresh faces: Lincoln Brookhart, so., 132; Evan Franke, so., 195
Back points: Mauck steps into the head chair after Joe Kane resigned to move closer to family. The Muskies graduated a pair of stalwarts in Tim Nimely and Togeh Deseh, but will build around Fridley — ranked 10th at 160 to start the year — and Crabtree, a former state qualifier. "We’re just going to try and build on what we’ve been building the last few years,” said Mauck, who expects his team to be competitive from 120 pounds up.
North Scott
Coach: Drew Kelly (9th season)
Impact wrestlers: Trace Gephart, sr., 120 (30-3, fifth at state, MAC champion); Drew Metcalf, jr., 126 (21-14); Cael Straley, sr., 132 (19-15, state qualifier); Peyton Westlin, jr., 145 (32-9, fourth at state, MAC champion); Seth Madden, jr., 170 (28-12, state qualifier); A.J. Petersen, jr., 195 (33-10, fifth at state, MAC runner-up); David Borchers, jr., 285 (26-13)
Fresh faces: Hayden Ulloa, fr., 106; Ayden Golden, jr., 113; Luke Elgin, sr., 138; Nate Schneckloth, jr., 220
Back points: North Scott is the MAC favorite again this season. The Lancers have claimed four of the last five conference tournament titles and placed fourth at the Class 3A state duals each of the past two seasons. Kelly has more than 60 wrestlers on the roster, including five returning state qualifiers. North Scott will be tested in the opening three weekends of the season, going to the Donnybrook in Coralville, Council Bluffs and the Battle of Waterloo.
Pleasant Valley
Coach: Jacob Larsen (7th season)
Impact wrestlers: Caden Ervin, so., 120 (21-11); Jack Miller, jr., 145 (27-6, MAC champ, state qualifier); Ike Swanson, jr., 152 (21-9); Caden McDermott, jr., 170 (19-5, state qualifier); Rusty VanWetzinga, jr., 182/195 (21-7, state qualifier); Aidan Kilstrom, sr., 285 (18-9); Luke Vonderhaar, sr., 285 (20-7, state qualifier)
Fresh faces: Carter Seibel, fr., 106; Duncan Harn, fr., 126; Holden Willet, jr., 132; Avyn Nelson, fr., 160; Mason Breen, so., 220
Back points: The Spartans had five state qualifiers last season, four of them are returning this winter in Miller, McDermott, VanWetzinga and Vonderhaar. PV is projected to have only one senior in its lineup. "I feel very confident about the team and how well they have been practicing," Larsen said. PV has a deep junior class, including move-in Willet who nearly qualified for state in Wisconsin last year. The Spartans also have several incoming freshmen who should contribute.
