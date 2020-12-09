MAC wrestling capsules

Assumption
Coach: Jon Terronez (3rd season)
Impact wrestlers: Derrick Bass, so., 106 (36-6, fourth at 2A state); TJ Fitzpatrick, sr., 126 (14-4, 2A state qualifier); Noah Gonzales, sr., 138 (25-10, 2A state qualifier); Michael Macias, so., 138/145 (30-7, fifth at 2A state); Parker Terronez, jr., 152/160 (23-12, 2A state qualifier); Aiden Morgan, jr., 195 (28-17, 2A state qualifier)
Fresh faces: Allen Catour, jr., 160; Cale Stubbs, fr., 220
Back points: The Knights start the season ranked fourth in the Class 2A traditional rankings and opened the year with five dual wins at Williamsburg. Coach Terronez has two state place winners back in Bass and Macias along with four other state qualifiers. Assumption has strong depth outside of that and should be in the hunt for a conference tournament title.
Bettendorf
Coach: Dan Knight (15th season)
Impact wrestlers: Dustin Bohren, jr., 126/132 (35-8, fourth at 3A state); Josh Pelzer, jr., 132/138 (20-20, 3A state qualifier); Logan Adamson, sr., 160 (26-6, seventh at 3A state); Damian Petersen, sr., 170 (20-11, 3A state qualifier); Bradley Hill, jr., 195 (34-10, sixth at 3A state); Kane Schmidt, sr., 220 (25-7, fourth at 3A state); Griffin Liddle, sr., 285 (22-0, 3A state champion)
Fresh faces: Ella Schmit, jr., 106; Markel Tingle, so., 113; Jayce Luna, fr., 120;
Back points: Bettendorf has had only six workouts, 12 fewer than it normally would by this point because of remote learning. The Bulldogs return seven state qualifiers, five place winners. Liddle, ranked ninth nationally at 285 pounds, is a three-time state place winner (two-time finalist). "These kids have set some high expectations for themselves and they are willing to put in the work to put themselves in a position to accomplish those goals," Knight said.
Central DeWitt
Coach: Matt Ohnemus (5th season)
Impact wrestlers: Keaton Zeimet, sr., 120 (41-3, third at 2A state); Robert Howard, sr., 132 (32-14, two-time district qualifier); Cael Grell, jr., 138 (27-17); Carter Donovan, jr., 145 (25-22, district qualifier); Cole Miller, sr., 285 (27-19, 2A state qualifier)
Fresh faces: Royce Butt, fr., 113; Keaton Simmons, sr., 126; Landon Peterson, sr., 170; Devin Luskey, sr., 220
Back points: Conference newcomer Central DeWitt has seven wrestlers back who recorded at least 20 wins. The Sabers are led by Zeimet, a three-time state place winner who is on the verge of the school record for career victories. Robert Howard and Miller are upperclassmen who have had past success. With at least 35 individuals in the program, Ohnemus believes the Sabers can field a competitive dual team.
Clinton
Coach: Dustin Caldwell (3rd season)
Impact wrestlers: Luke Jennings, so., 126 (12-16, fifth at districts); Brooke Peters, so., 145 (12-14, fifth at districts); Ashton Corbin, sr., 170 (8-13); Ali Monaghan, so., 195 (4-11)
Fresh faces: Noah Adrian, so., 113/120; Ty Jurgersen, so., 152; Mason Luckritz, fr., 160/170
Back points: Clinton's two state qualifiers last season, Trevor Bitner (182) and Hunter Randall (220), have graduated. The River Kings have a very young roster with five sophomores who wrestled at the district meet as freshmen. It has a freshman or two vying for lineup spots this winter. "We don't have a lot of experience, but we have a lot of good kids that are willing to learn and get better every day," Caldwell said.
Davenport Central
Coach: Mike Baker (2nd season)
Impact wrestlers: Nathan Canfield, sr., 113/120 (33-9, eighth at 3A state); Olivia Hamma, so. 113 (fifth at girls state); Zavaan Mueller, sr., 152 (11-11); Alonzo Duarte, jr., 182/195 (11-25); Reyes Lira, 285 (8-28)
Fresh faces: Declan Swanson, fr., 132/138; Jake Jantzi, fr., 138/145; Raymond Robinson, jr., 170/182; Taran Pant, jr., 195/220
Back points: Central may not wrestle before the new year as the school is still doing remote learning and is not practicing. Canfield is a returning state place winner while Baker believes he has several other individuals in his program ready to step up and make a name for themselves. The Blue Devils lack depth and will have some open weights in their lineup.
Davenport North
Coach: Jacob Connor (12th season)
Impact wrestlers: Jeffrey West, so., 106-113 (12-15); Eleazar Valerio, sr., 120-126 (23-10, third at districts); Zane Beebe, sr., 145-152 (19-17, fourth at districts); Cade Sheedy, jr., 195-220 (18-16, fifth at districts)
Fresh faces: None provided
Back points: The Wildcats had one individual state qualifier in 182-pounder Jack West last season, but he has graduated. Like all the Davenport public schools, COVID-19 has interrupted practice time for the past several weeks. Valerio, Beebe and Cade Sheedy all posted winning records a season ago.
Davenport West
Coach: Jim Weisrock (5th season)
Impact wrestlers: Ayden Nicklaus, jr., 106 (21-9, third at districts); Tucker Avis, so., 113 (21-14); Travis Hodges, sr., 120 (32-4, 3A state qualifier); Kelton Youngenberg, so., 126 (22-19, third at districts); Bryce Faison, sr., 132/138 (14-17); CJ Hare, so., 182 (15-17)
Fresh faces: Jada Daily, fr., 106; Wyatt Hass, fr., 132
Back points: West took a major step forward last season with 11 dual wins and a pair of state qualifiers. The Falcons have a lot back at the lower weights, led by Hodge who lost only two matches during the regular season last year. "We have a good core group of kids that work hard every day and that helps everyone in the room improve," Weisrock said. Virtual learning has prevented West from having workouts the past several weeks.
Muscatine
Coach: Joe Kane (5th season)
Impact wrestlers: Mason Crabtree, jr., 132/138 (38-16, 3A state qualifier); Jett Fridley, jr., 145-152 (25-24); Connor Beck, jr., 160 (24-16); Tim Nimely, sr., 170 (44-10, fifth at 3A state); Nathan Beatty, jr., 220 (19-27); Togeh Deseh, sr., 285 (25-7, 3A state qualifier)
Fresh faces: Gage Stevens, jr., 126/132
Back points: Muscatine has made good strides the past several seasons under Kane. It had four state qualifiers last year, three of those are back in Crabtree, Nimely and Deseh. Nimely and Deseh start the season ranked fourth and fifth, respectively, in the state at their class. Kane's team will be formidable at the middle and upper weights. There is more uncertainty at the lower weights.
North Scott
Coach: Drew Kelly (8th season)
Impact wrestlers: Trace Gephart, jr., 113 (27-18, 3A state qualifier); Josh Connor, sr., 138 (35-14, 3A state qualifier); Peyton Westlin, jr., 145 (38-15, fourth at 3A state); Deven Strief, sr., 160 (44-5, fourth at 3A state); Joey Petersen, sr., 195/220 (31-15); Kade Tippet, sr., 220 (22-16)
Fresh faces: Aydan Cary, so., 152; Seth Madden, so., 170; AJ Petersen, so., 182; David Borchers, so., 285
Back points: North Scott has won three of the last four MAC titles and is coming off an 18-win dual season where it placed fourth at the 3A state dual tournament. It has a half-dozen wrestlers back who won at least 22 matches. The Lancers also have six sophomores ready to contribute. Kelly could have some tough lineup choices in the second half of the year at the upper weights.
Pleasant Valley
Coach: Jacob Larsen (6th season)
Impact wrestlers: Jack Miller, so., 132 (28-19, MAC runner-up); Hunter Meyrer, sr., 138 (33-15, third at districts); Caden McDermott, so., 152 (26-16, MAC runner-up); Ryan Kammerer, sr., 160 (29-18); Rusty VanWetzinga, so., 195 (21-21, third at districts); Aiden Kilstrom, jr., 285 (26-22, third at districts)
Fresh faces: Caden Ervin, fr., 106; Owen Welvert, fr., 120; Aiden Thoene, jr., 170; Luke Vonderhaar, jr., 220
Back points: Four-time state place winner Eli Loyd, the only state qualifier for the Spartans last year, has graduated. Larsen, though, returns a strong class of sophomores who got their feet wet on varsity as freshmen. "We need to push to match or exceed what we did last season," Larsen said. PV should be fairly balanced for dual meet competitions. Can a couple standouts emerge come February?
— Compiled by Matt Coss
