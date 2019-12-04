MAC wrestling capsules

Assumption
Coach: Jon Terronez (second season)
Impact wrestlers: Ethan Forker, so., 120 (39-17, state qualifier); TJ Fitzpatrick, jr., 126 (40-15); Noah Gonzales, jr., 132 (32-14); Seth Adrian, sr., 220 (54-4, seventh at state)
Fresh faces: Derrick Bass, fr., 106; Michael Macias, fr., 138; Parker Terronez, so., 145; Aiden Morgan, so., 195
Back points: The Knights graduated three-time champion Julien Broderson but bring back two state qualifiers in Adrian and Forker. They have four other returning starters who won at least 20 matches and two freshmen who were AAU state champions in Bass and Macias. Parker Terronez transferred in from Moline to wrestle for his uncle, and Morgan is a Rock Island transfer.
Bettendorf
Coach: Dan Knight (14th season)
Impact wrestlers: Dustin Bohren, so., 106 (42-12, sixth at state); Jacob Faber, sr., 113-120 (24-25, state qualifier); Aiden Evans, sr., 126 (43-8, third at state); Logan Adamson, jr., 145 (39-14, seventh at state); Bradley Hill, so., 182 (25-15, state qualifier); Kane Schmidt, jr., 195 (39-24, state qualifier); Griffin Liddle, jr., 285 (47-6, state runner-up)
Fresh faces: Elijah Mendoza, fr., 113; Josh Pelzer, so., 132; Ethan Barry, sr., 220
Back points: The Bulldogs begin the season ranked No. 1 in Class 3A by The Predicament. They have eight individuals on their roster who wrestled at last year's state meet, including five place winners. Bohren and Liddle open the season in the top spot at their weight. Barry, a Clinton transfer, and Pelzer, at Pleasant Valley last season, bring additional firepower to the lineup.
Clinton
Coach: Dustin Caldwell (second season)
Impact wrestlers: Jasper Luckritz, sr., 170 (20-10); Trevor Bitner, sr., 182 (22-13); Hunter Randall, sr., 220 (28-10)
Fresh face: Kale Anderson sr., 106; Brooke Peters, fr., 132-138; Andrew Brisch, sr., 145; Noah Howard, sr., 285
Back points: Randall is a returning state qualifier following a runner-up finish at districts while Anderson won 24 matches and was a state qualifier for Southeast Polk. He starts the year ranked sixth by The Predicament. Luckritz and Bitner are the other wrestlers returning for Caldwell with at least 20 victories. Caldwell has been pleased with the work ethic of his underclassmen.
Davenport Central
Coach: Mike Baker (first season)
Impact wrestlers: Nathan Canfield, jr., 106-113 (17-4); Sydney Park, so., 120-126 (6-22); Zavaan Mueller, jr., 145-152 (11-20); Callum Swanson, sr., 170-182 (11-19); Isaac Penzol, jr., 170-182 (11-16); Alonzo Duarte, so., 195 (7-18)
Fresh faces: Olivia Hamma, fr., 106-113; CJ McTeer, so., 120; Esteban Gomez, sr., 160-170; Marcos Martinez, sr., 285
Back points: Baker takes over as the program's head coach after Dennis Steverson served in that capacity for seven years. Canfield finished third at districts last season, and Baker said that close call served as motivation and increased his commitment level in the offseason. Central has at least seven wrestlers returning who competed in last year's district tournament.
Davenport North
Coach: Jacob Conner (11th season)
Impact wrestlers: Tateum Park, sr., 113 (15-17); Eleazar Valerio, jr., 120-126 (19-14); Sam Hamma, sr., 138-145 (28-10); Zane Beebe, jr., 145-152 (17-20); Jack West, sr., 182-195 (21-20); Cade Sheedy, so., 182-195 (12-12)
Fresh faces: Jacob DeWispelaere, fr., 106-113; Jeffrey West, fr., 106-113; Liam Glasgow, fr., 145-152; Brett Rappel, sr., 220-285; Dominic Wiseman, so., 285
Back points: Conner believes this is the most competitive team North has fielded in a long time. The Wildcats didn't have a state qualifier last season, but they have three returning wrestlers who were third or fourth at districts in Park, Valerio and Hamma. Coming off a six-win football season, North has at least five varsity football players expected to be in its lineup.
Davenport West
Coach: Jim Weisrock (fourth season)
Impact wrestlers: Travis Hodges, jr., 113 (26-14, state qualifier); Noah Downing, sr., 145 (16-24); Tyreese Johnson, sr., 195 (22-19); Clayton Broderson, sr., 220 (18-18); Maverick White, sr., 285 (23-19)
Fresh faces: Ayden Nicklaus, so., 106; Kelton Youngberg, fr., 113; Tucker Avis, fr., 120
Back points: Hodges is the most accomplished wrestler returning for the Falcons. He finished second at last season's district tournament to qualify for state. West has four other starters back who won at least 15 matches, three of those at the upper weights. Weisrock believes his team can fill most of the 14 weights, which should make them more competitive in duals.
Muscatine
Coach: Joe Kane (fourth season)
Impact wrestlers: Tim Nimely, jr., 170 (33-17, state qualifier); Cedric Castillo, sr., 160 (25-20); Carson Harder, sr., 145 (23-20); Togeh Deseh, jr., 285 (21-20)
Fresh faces: Chase Stuart, jr., 152; Anthony Mathias, sr., 195; Nathan Beatty, so., 220
Back points: The Muskies made a nice surge late in the season last year, qualifying four wrestlers for the state tournament. They return seven starters, six with at least 20 wins. Nimely starts the season ranked eighth in his weight class. Kane's team should be very competitive in the middle and upper weights. The key is getting production at the lower weights.
North Scott
Coach: Drew Kelly (seventh season)
Impact wrestlers: Peyton Westlin, so., 120 (21-22); Cael Bredar, sr., 126 (23-25, state qualifier); Josh Connor, jr., 132 (29-15, state qualifier); Trenton Doty, sr., 138 (24-22, state qualifier); Deven Strief, jr., 145 (37-13, fifth at state); Jake Matthaidess, sr., 160 (36-7, third at state); Zach Campbell, sr., 170 (28-21, state qualifier)
Fresh faces: Trace Gephart, so., 113; Thade Gottschalk, sr., 182; Joey Petersen, jr., 195
Back points: The Lancers bring back six of their eight state qualifiers from last year. The two graduation losses were state champion Collin Lewis and multiple state place winner Caleb McCabe. Kelly's team should be very formidable in the middle weights. The production North Scott can get at the lower two weights and upper four will be pivotal to dual-team success.
Pleasant Valley
Coach: Jacob Larsen (fifth season)
Impact wrestlers: Sidi Sharma, jr., 113 (18-29); Hunter Meyerer, jr., 132 (31-21); Alex Clemons, jr., 138 (12-17); Eli Loyd, sr., 145 (49-3, state champion); TJ Brown, sr., 182 (17-30)
Fresh faces: Jack Miller, fr., 120; Ike Swanson, fr., 126; Rusty VanWetzinga, fr., 195; AJ Tappa, jr., 285
Back points: Loyd, signed to wrestle at Indian Hills Community College, is a three-time conference champion and has been in the state final each of the past two seasons. Aside from Loyd, Meyerer is only other wrestler returning with a winning varsity record. The Spartans will lean on four or five freshmen, but they should be able to fill all 14 weights for most dual meets.
