Maquoketa's Rich cradles his way to state final

DES MOINES — Rewind to three years ago and Taven Rich was not in a good place.
He struggled in the classroom. He quit wrestling. He lacked direction.
But with the guidance of former Maquoketa coach Brendan Schott, Rich turned his life around.
“He was there as a very good mentor, as is coach (Colton) Feller,” Rich said. “I’ve had some amazing people who have put me on the right path because I wasn't a very good kid.
"I’m super grateful for that.”
Now, the Maquoketa heavyweight is wrestling for a Class 2A state championship.
Rich notched his third consecutive pin of the state tournament Friday night with a 90-second fall over sixth-seeded Cale Roller of Atlantic at Wells Fargo Arena.
Headed to Iowa Western Community College for football, Rich improved to 41-1 on the season. Top-ranked Kaden Sutton, an Iowa State football recruit, stands between Rich and a championship.
“Just going to have fun,” Rich said. “I’m super grateful that I’m here.”
Rich, third place as a sophomore, will have plenty of time to kill before he takes the mat after 9 p.m. Saturday.
“Sleep well and eat a lot,” he said. “I ate Pizza Ranch before I came here (Friday). I might do it again.”
Rich pinned both of his opponents by cradle Friday.
“I really haven’t used the cradle much before this tournament,” he said. “It was during practice last week when we were doing takedowns and finishes and I thought of doing that. Here we are.”
West Liberty moved two wrestlers into the finals.
In a battle of 40-0 wrestlers, Will Esmoil decisioned Panorama’s Wyatt Appleseth 4-1 in a 152-pound semifinal. Esmoil is in the finals for the second consecutive year.
He’s yearning for a different result.
“Ever since last year’s finals, this has been on my mind,” Esmoil said. “It feels pretty good to be here.
“Every single match here is like the state final. You’ve got to wrestle tough all the way through. I need more offense, ride tough on top and don’t give up any easy points.”
West Liberty 220-pounder Kobe Simon joined Esmoil with a 6-3 decision over Clarinda’s Crew Howard.
Simon (37-0) compiled two takedowns in the first period and then clinched the match with a reversal in the final 25 seconds.
“It is all mental toughness at this point,” Simon said. “How bad do you want it? I want this pretty bad. I worked my butt off to get here.”
Simon meets fellow unbeaten and three-time finalist Cody Fisher of Woodward-Granger in the final.
Assumption went 0-for-3 in the semifinal round. The Knights’ Derrick Bass, Michael Macias and Seth Adrian faced three opponents with a combined 144-0 record.
Top-ranked Cam Phetxoumphone of Webster City majored Bass 11-2 at 106. After a scoreless first period, Phetxoumphone turned Bass twice in the second period to build a 5-0 advantage.
“I’m pretty good on bottom and getting out, but I just gave him my arms too easy,” Bass said. “He’s No. 1 for a reason, he’s undefeated for a reason.”
Bass (38-5) did get a takedown in the third period, but Phetxoumphone registered a five-point move in the final 20 seconds to secure it.
Macias caught top-ranked and unbeaten Jalen Schropp with a four-point move in the first period in their 138-pound semifinal. Macias led 5-4 in the third period before Schropp put the Assumption freshman on his back for a pin in 5 minutes, 22 seconds.
Adrian made it to the semifinals for the first time in his career. His quest for a championship was dashed by Fisher, an Iowa State recruit. The Woodward-Granger senior, ranked nationally by the InterMat, racked up a 12-3 major decision.
Bass, Macias and Adrian can finish third with two wins today.
“Short-term memory,” Bass said. “I don’t want to give any of my opponents too much credit. If (Phetxoumphone) and I wrestle again, who knows what happens.
“I know I’m definitely at least the third best guy (at this weight).”
Central DeWitt’s Keaton Zeimet lost in the semifinals for the second consecutive year. Center Point-Urbana’s Cole Whitehead beat Zeimet for the third time this season, 2-1, at 113.
Whitehead recorded the only takedown of the match with two seconds left in the first period. Zeimet (39-3) can match last year’s finish with two victories Saturday.