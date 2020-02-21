Maquoketa's Rich cradles his way to state final

Rich pinned both of his opponents by cradle Friday.

“I really haven’t used the cradle much before this tournament,” he said. “It was during practice last week when we were doing takedowns and finishes and I thought of doing that. Here we are.”

West Liberty moved two wrestlers into the finals.

In a battle of 40-0 wrestlers, Will Esmoil decisioned Panorama’s Wyatt Appleseth 4-1 in a 152-pound semifinal. Esmoil is in the finals for the second consecutive year.

He’s yearning for a different result.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

“Ever since last year’s finals, this has been on my mind,” Esmoil said. “It feels pretty good to be here.

“Every single match here is like the state final. You’ve got to wrestle tough all the way through. I need more offense, ride tough on top and don’t give up any easy points.”

West Liberty 220-pounder Kobe Simon joined Esmoil with a 6-3 decision over Clarinda’s Crew Howard.

Simon (37-0) compiled two takedowns in the first period and then clinched the match with a reversal in the final 25 seconds.