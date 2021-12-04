Maroons take two of three at I-74 Wrestling Duals

The schedule for Saturday's I-74 Wrestling Duals at Moline's Wharton Field House fell into place perfectly.
The last of four rounds pitted the Maroons against Normal West, with both teams having won their previous two Saturday matches and looking to cap a perfect day.
Down by 12 points three bouts in, Moline got jump-started by Kole Brower's pin at 145 pounds, and eventually battled back to tie the match on 106-pounder Devon Jones's pin. Unfortunately for the Maroons, the Wildcats closed the match with back-to-back pins to take a 42-30 victory and finish 3-0 at the five-team event.
Moline settled for runner-up status with two wins in three matches.
"They wanted it more in that dual, and it showed in a couple of close matches," said Moline coach Jacob Ruettiger, whose 8-2 squad had a three-match winning streak snapped with its loss to Normal West.
Earlier in the day, the Maroons bested Pekin 54-20, then followed that with a 54-18 victory over Normal Community.
"We've got to be ready to go from the opening whistle," Ruettiger added. "But, it's December and not February, so it's positive from that aspect. It's a wake-up call; we were getting a little too cocky. We've got to get back to work."
Brower, who pinned the Wildcats' Matthew Marsaglia in 1:49 to get Moline on the scoreboard after falling behind 12-0, felt the Maroons would have swept the day with a healthier lineup.
"We're a little banged up right now," said Brower, who was the sole Maroon to post three individual wins Saturday. "That's why we lost; otherwise, we beat (Normal West's) lineup. We just need to get it all out now, and be fresh by the time we get to postseason."
Following Brower's lead, Noah Tapia scored a quick 21-second stick of Normal West's Noah Passoni at 160 pounds. Two bouts later, James Soliz put Gus Schreiber down for the count at the 2:59 mark of the 182-pound matchup.
"I was pretty excited," said Tapia, who won both of his matchups. "I knew we needed a pin, and I wanted to go out and get the job done as quickly and efficiently as possible. Our momentum was down a bit, and I had to do something to bring spirits back up."
After 285-pounder Janero Sepeda received a forfeit win to get Moline within six, Jones delivered by putting the Wildcats' Angel Bateson on his back at the 1:32 mark to tie the score at 30-30.
However, a 20-second pin by Normal West 113-pounder Matt Bicknell and Froylan Racey's stick at 120 blunted Moline's rally and preserved the Wildcats' perfect day.
"We've got a lot of room to improve; you can always stand to improve," said Jones, "but we've got a really good team."
In addition to Brower's three wins and Tapia's 2-0 day, the Maroons' quintet of Alec Schmacht (132 pounds), Carmelo Cruz (138), Zander Ealy (152), Pablo Perez (170) and Soliz each won two of three bouts.
UT goes 0-3: By contrast, the United Township wrestlers (2-4) were shut out on the day but finished on somewhat of an upbeat note.
After being blanked 82-0 by Normal West and then falling 72-6 to Normal Community, the Panthers battled Pekin tough before dropping a 43-30 decision to the Dragons.
UT used three forfeits and 170-pounder Zane Mills' pin of Pekin's Braiden McCreary to overcome an early 10-point deficit and take a 24-10 lead. However, the Dragons won six of the next seven bouts to secure the win.
"We were much more competitive," UT coach Lambros Fotos said of Saturday's finale. "We had six starters out of the lineup, and we brought who we could and those guys tried wrestling their hardest. I liked how some of our people competed."